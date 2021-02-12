EMEA
Artificial Intelligence

Saudi partners with Philips as part of country’s mission to become leader in AI healthcare

The agreement with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority aims to “enhance the quality of health services, create new job opportunities, and elevate [Saudi’s] national economy to become a data and AI-driven economy.”
By Ahmed El Sherif
February 12, 2021
01:52 AM
AI, Philips, Saudi

Credit: Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority 

The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) has partnered with Royal Philips to further support the Kingdom’s “goal of becoming a leader in driving artificial intelligence [AI] in healthcare,” it was announced.

This latest agreement will reportedly comprise Philips combining “AI with in-depth knowledge of clinical and operational context to develop integrated solutions that improve the performance and productivity of healthcare systems.” It aims to make top health technology available to Saudi Arabia’s data scientists and healthcare professionals in order to assist them with bringing more advanced healthcare to citizens, the SDAIA said in a statement.

“Saudi Arabia is witnessing a thorough developmental renaissance under the umbrella of Vision 2030 in all sectors, and at the forefront comes the technology-related fields,” said president of the SDAIA, Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi. “We, at SDAIA, through the National Strategy for Data & AI [NSDAI], seek to fully utilise the potential of data and AI and support their applications in all relevant sectors. 

“This agreement is part of our efforts to promote advanced technologies in the health field, support expertise exchange, and develop national capabilities, which will enhance the quality of health services, create new job opportunities, and elevate our national economy to become a data and AI-driven economy.”

THE LARGER CONTEXT

In order to create an AI ecosystem for Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector, the SDAIA outlined key areas that this latest partnership will focus on.

With the main focus being Philips helping to harness AI capabilities in healthcare on a national scale in support of Vision 2030, it will first establish a dedicated AI Knowledge Hub aimed at “elevating the local talent pool and expertise to develop local AI applications”.

Philips will also prioritise the introduction of health technology solutions that integrate AI into clinical workflows, such as the Philips IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite – which enables the deployment of multiple AI applications on a single platform in healthcare facilities – and the Philips IntelliSpace Discovery, which works on facilitating the process of generating new AI applications through supporting data integration, training and deployment in research settings.

Finally, the partnership will also offer access to key opinion leaders from Philips’ top-level partners for knowledge exchange, research collaboration opportunities and support for the certification of new AI applications. 

It is hoped that partnerships such as this one would enable “new business opportunities around AI in healthcare that will drive a robust start-up culture,” the SDAIA said.

ON THE RECORD

“AI-based health technology solutions have great potential to improve patient outcomes and the efficiency of care delivery,” said Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips. “Such solutions can for example free up valuable time for healthcare professionals to focus more on the patients.

“Getting every aspect of an AI-enabled solution right, requires extensive collaboration between clinicians, data scientists and other experts. That is why we are pleased to partner with the SDAIA to enable AI across all healthcare facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of Vision 2030.”

Mohamed Mostafa, general manager for health systems at Philips Middle East & Turkey added: “Philips brings global expertise that strategically fits SDAIA’s mission to unlock the value of data as a national asset to realise the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 aspirations and establish an AI-powered programme of excellence in the healthcare sector. 

“Our proven collaboration models, together with our solutions that integrate AI applications into clinical workflows, will empower Saudi Arabia’s health systems to achieve better health outcomes, improved patient and staff experiences, and lower cost of care. 

“We are positive that this collaboration between SDAIA and Philips will accelerate transformation of the kingdom’s healthcare sector.” 

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Network Infrastructure, Patient Engagement, Workflow

More regional news

nhs, covid

Government launches blueprint to join up NHS and social care in England

By
Tammy Lovell
February 11, 2021
Clinical decision-support systems

New report emphasises vital role of CDSS in pandemic

February 11, 2021
Lord James Bethell, COVID-19

UK health minister: 'Tech has made a huge impact on our battle against the disease'

By
Sara Mageit
February 10, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

AI, Philips, Saudi

Credit: Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority 
Saudi partners with Philips as part of country’s mission to become leader in AI healthcare

Most Read

Sunderland Royal Hospital becomes the first hospital in the north of England to attain Stage 7 of EMRAM
Congress should include telehealth in year-end funding, say ATA, HIMSS
Mendelian and Modality NHS Partnership announce rare disease diagnosis programme
Three predictions for 2021 from Lyft's VP of healthcare
Top 10 AI and machine learning stories of 2020
AI-powered solutions in tackling COVID-19 and beyond

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Population Health
Population Health
Population Health

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS Media top stories
CEOs share COVID-19 best practices; states loosening telehealth restrictions
Biofourmis CEO Kuldeep Singh Rajput
More remote monitoring, adoption of predictive analytics coming in 2021
Johns Hopkins
How Johns Hopkins created its high-profile COVID-19 website
Bob Chaput, founder of cyber risk management firm Clearwater Compliance
Constructing a cyber risk management program

More Stories

nhs, covid
Government launches blueprint to join up NHS and social care in England
Cincinnati Children's Hospital telehealth telemedicine
Cincinnati Children's puts focus on patient experience with its telehealth program
Johns Hopkins
How Johns Hopkins created its high-profile COVID-19 website
Clinical decision-support systems
New report emphasises vital role of CDSS in pandemic
Nurse administers COVID-19 vaccine.
AMA past president Dr. Patrice Harris advocates for equity in the COVID-19 era
Security professionals sit in front of a computer.
Business associates were largely to blame for 2020 breaches
A person in medical wear holds a paper document on a clipboard
Salesforce offers intelligent document automation in conjunction with AWS tool
Telehealth telemedicine virtual care nurses

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Hospital IT leaders talk lessons learned from a tough pandemic year