Saudi Arabian Mouwasat Hospital Al Khobar achieves EMRAM Stage 7

The hospital is the first private Stage 7 hospital in Saudi Arabia to achieve the validation.
By Sara Mageit
October 12, 2020
06:43 AM
Mouwasat Hospital in Al Khobar, Saudia Arabia has been awarded Stage 7 on the EMRAM by HIMSS.

EMRAM, or the Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model, measures the adoption and maturity of a health facility’s inpatient EMR capabilities from 0 to 7.

During the virtual assessment, it was noted that the technology improvements included: revised business continuity plans, improved alerts and warnings, and the integration of medical devices in the ICU - all aimed to improve clinical outcomes and benefits for patients.

WHY IT MATTERS

By being validated at Stage 7, Mouwasat Hospital Khobar demonstrate their ongoing commitment to improving patient safety and the overall quality of clinical care through the effective use and deployment of Electronic Medical Record (EMR) technology.

Mouwasat Hospital joins a relatively small number of organisations across the globe who are committed to operating in a paperless environment and who use advanced analytics to drive transformational change in all aspects of hospital care.

It is also the first private Stage 7 hospital in Saudi Arabia as all other Stage 7’s to date have been public hospitals.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabian Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital Al Khobar achieved EMRAM Stage 6.

Other hospitals in Saudi Arabia to achieve EMRAM validation include the King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, which was awarded the Stage 7 standard in March, and King Abdulaziz Medical City (KAMC) in Riyadh, which achieved Stage 7 validation in November 2019. 

Meanwhile in London, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS FT (GOSH) received Stage 6 EMRAM in July. This was followed by achieving Stage 7 of O-EMRAM, making it the first hospital in Europe to attain Stage 6 of both EMRAM and O-EMRAM. 

The American University of Beirut Medical Center in Lebanon also achieved Stage 6 of EMRAM and O-EMRAM earlier this year, making it the first health institution in the country to reach this level of validation.

ON THE RECORD

Dr Amin Nimr, corporate chief of medical services and performance improvement, Mouwasat Medical Services, Mouwasat Hospital Khobar, said: “We are delighted to be the first private hospital in Saudi Arabia accredited with HIMSS EMRAM Stage 7, we are now more confident when it comes to taking care of our patients’ lives. Our processes are integrated and our system became able to rapidly help our clinical staff implementing the best treatment plan.

"Mouwasat Hospital Khobar is keen to provide the best in class customer experience. Such achievement identifies our firm roots in provision of quality care and the deep interest of the top management to soar in healthcare with confidence and pride.”

John Rayner, regional director, EMEA & Asia Pacific, HIMSS said: “This is a great hospital who have made significant progress in such a short space of time. The degree of clinical engagement and the way that technologists and clinicians work together in order to improve patient safety and the overall quality of clinical care is truly impressive.”

