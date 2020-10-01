EMEA
Analytics

Saudi Arabian Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital - Al Khobar achieves EMRAM Stage 6

The HIMSS validation measures adoption and maturity of inpatient EMR capabilities.
By Tammy Lovell
October 01, 2020
08:37 AM
EMRAM, Digital maturity, analytics

Credit: Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital - Al Khobar

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia has been awarded Stage 6 on the EMRAM by HIMSS.

EMRAM, or the Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model, measures the adoption and maturity of a health facility’s inpatient EMR capabilities from 0 to 7.

During the two-day virtual assessment of the Al Khobar hospital, it was noted that the organisation had embraced the power of technology into clinical processes and nursing workflows to the extent that all clinicians were reliant on electronic systems. This was particularly evident with the electronic consent form, which typically remains on paper in many Stage 6 hospitals. 

WHY IT MATTERS 

In successfully validating against the EMRAM Stage 6 standards, Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital- Al Khobar, has joined a relatively small number of organisations in the Middle East which are committed to using information and technology to drive transformational change in all aspects of care.

John Rayner, regional director, EMEA and Asia Pacific, HIMSS, praised the hospital for its excellent governance arrangements, strong clinical engagement and visible leadership from the senior management team. 

THE LARGER CONTEXT 

Other hospitals in Saudi Arabia to achieve EMRAM validation include the King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, a tertiary care ophthalmic facility, which was awarded the Stage 7 standard in March, and  King Abdulaziz Medical City (KAMC) in Riyadh, which achieved Stage 7 validation last year. 

In March, the American University of Beirut Medical Center in Lebanon achieved Stage 6 of EMRAM and O-EMRAM, which measures outpatient capacities, making it the first health institution in the country to reach this level of validation.

Meanwhile in London, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS FT (GOSH) recently received Stage 6 EMRAM. This was followed by achieving Stage 7 of O-EMRAM, making it the first hospital in England to achieve the validation. 

ON THE RECORD 

Dr Abdul Hameed Chagla, director hospital affairs and corporate quality assurance at Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group, said: “EMRs have revolutionised the way healthcare is delivered technologically. It has helped the care providers to help the patients, thereby reducing errors, integrating evidence-based medicine with diagnostics (Laboratory Information System and Radiology Information System), promoting confidentiality and enhanced accessibility. 

“HIMSS has helped hospital IT departments in innovating the concepts in EMRs seamlessly to run clinical, financial, operational systems together.” 

Rayner said: “The HIMSS team looks forward to continuing its relationship with Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital - Al Khobar and to working with the organisation and their clinical colleagues as they further develop their impressive digital capabilities.”

Learn more at the HIMSS & Health 2.0 Middle East Digital Health Conference and Exhibition taking place 29 November- 2 December, 2020.

Topics: 
Analytics, Business Intelligence, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy

More regional news

How technology can empower the patient as partner

October 01, 2020
Digital symptom checker, coronavirus, COVID-19

Back to work during COVID-19: A symptom checker can make for a safer return

September 30, 2020
Digital Health, Middle East, COVID-19

Healthcare IT News and MobiHealthNews expand into Europe, Middle East & Africa edition

By
Dillan Yogendra
September 30, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

EMRAM, Digital maturity, analytics

Credit: Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital - Al Khobar
Saudi Arabian Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital - Al Khobar achieves EMRAM Stage 6

Most Read

IBM deal to provide the NHS with quicker to access cloud services
Idaho HIE partners with Aunt Bertha to help bridge clinical-social gap
CDC director: COVID-19 reporting change was made without agency's input
New model draws on hospital data to help health officials time COVID-19 lockdowns
New AI diagnostic tool knows when to defer to a human, MIT researchers say
CMS proposes telehealth changes under Trump executive order

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security

Video

Sweden rethinking healthcare during COVID-19
Sponsored by
Special Report: Digital transformation is a pillar in Kuwait's Vision 2035
Sen. Ron Wyden: Secure mental health services through telehealth
Importance of designing innovation into care ecosystems

More Stories

EMRAM, Digital maturity, analytics

Credit: Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital - Al Khobar

Saudi Arabian Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital - Al Khobar achieves EMRAM Stage 6
Special Report: Digital transformation is a pillar in Kuwait's Vision 2035
An Apple Watch on display

(Justin Sullivan, Getty)

Mount Sinai researchers using Apple Watch to study COVID-19 stress
Security team in server room
So you've been hit with a ransomware attack. What now?
Franciscan Health’s Indianapolis Campus

Franciscan Health’s Indianapolis Campus.

Franciscan Health uses inpatient and ambulatory telehealth, closing gaps in care
Sen. Ron Wyden: Secure mental health services through telehealth
Health Current and CORHIO logos side by side
Arizona and Colorado HIEs to partner, form new regional exchange
Digital symptom checker, coronavirus, COVID-19
Back to work during COVID-19: A symptom checker can make for a safer return