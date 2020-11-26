Saudi Arabia’s IMC to adopt InterSystems TrakCare

Saudi Arabia’s International Medical Center (IMC) has become the latest healthcare entity in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region to adopt InterSystems TrakCare. The multidisciplinary healthcare provider – known as the first member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network in the Kingdom – will implement the TrakCare electronic medical record (EMR) system in its Jeddah hospital and clinics. They include IMC Hospital, Petro Rabigh Clinic, The First Clinic, Tadawi Center, and First Scan.

“Today, most private healthcare organisations are looking at adopting the latest healthcare technology solutions because they know that this investment will help them to provide safer, faster, and more efficient care,” said InterSystems regional managing director, Michel Amous. “As a leading private hospital in Saudi, IMC is paving the way for more private hospitals in the Kingdom to adopt cloud-hosted EMR solutions such as TrakCare as a service which will empower them to achieve their goals without making major capital expenditures.”

Ali Abi Raad, country manager for the Middle East and India at InterSystems added: “We are expanding our footprint across Saudi Arabia and by way of this strategic partnership; we are excited to support IMC, the nation’s leading private hospital, in building a robust healthcare information system for advanced care delivery and enhanced patient experience.”

HIMSS20 Digital Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

THE LARGER CONTEXT

Elaborating on the reason for adopting the EMR system, IMC’s chief information officer, Muhammad Siddiqui stated that “TrakCare in IMC will integrate all our clinical, administrative and financial data within the same application. Especially the comprehensive Revenue Cycle Management module which will prove to be a game changer in automating many operational processes.”

He continued: “Also, our decision is to ensure that all standard workflows are incorporated which shall complement the current and all future regulatory compliance requirements for IMC. Recently, awarded with CHIMEs most wired hospital, scoring a whopping level 9 is a feather in the cap for IMC as we are the only hospital outside the US to have achieved this feat.

“Choosing TrakCare will further complement IMC and will help achieve further healthcare accreditations like HIMSS stage 7.”

In a statement, IMC added that its partnership with InterSystems underpins the company’s “commitment to align with the Saudi Vision 2030 and provide world class healthcare services to patients through tech innovations and digitisation.” Additionally, it stated that it has become the first healthcare provider in the Kingdom to implement TrakCare’s cloud-hosted version.

Meanwhile, InterSystems has revealed that TrakCare has recently optimised user experience by adding a mobile, touchscreen-enabled user interface, as well as “other enhancements”.

ON THE RECORD

“IMC is entering into a strategic partnership with InterSystems which will strike a perfect balance between the core human traits like empathy, mercy, teamwork, with technology advancements. This will enhance the patient care abilities of our farmers and greatly improve the patient experience,” said Walid Fitahi, CEO and chairman of IMC. “The strategic decision to have a distributed environment hosting EMR for IMC would be a benchmark supporting the Kingdom's cloud-first strategy. Overall, we are happy to be partnering with InterSystems.”

Khalid Alem, deputy CEO of IMC added: “The partnership with InterSystems, a Tier1, Best in KLAS awarded EMR, serves as a significant milestone and is aligned with our strategic mission of providing global standard of care to IMC patients while enhancing both caregivers’ and patients’ experience.”

Other MENA healthcare providers to sign an agreement with InterSystems this year include the UAE’s Pure Health and Medcare Hospitals.

InterSystems will have a presence at the inaugural HIMSS & Health 2.0 Middle East Digital Event 2020, running 29 November to 2 December 2020.