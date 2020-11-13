Roundup: Sony supports hospitals through pandemic with imaging platform, Babylon launches new feature for diabetics and more briefs

SONY SUPPORTS HOSPITALS THROUGH COVID-19 WITH IMAGING PLATFORM

Sony has announced an update to its vendor-neutral medical imaging platform NUCLeUS in response to the pandemic.

This version introduces remote patient observation with new recording functionalities for use in the operating room (OR), Intensive Care Units (ICU), endoscopy suites, interventional rooms or anywhere else in the hospital.

HIMSS20 Digital Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

Developed in consultation with surgeons, NUCLeUS guides clinical staff through the planning, recording and sharing of videos, still images and other patient-related data.

Ludger Philippsen, head of healthcare at Sony Professional Solutions Europe, said: "Sony is committed to developing NUCLeUS to suit the needs of the patient and medical staff at all times. In the wake of the global pandemic we have helped hospitals and healthcare providers reinvent their workflows, providing medical staff with the tools they need to continue delivering excellent patient care."

BABYLON LAUNCHES NEW FEATURE FOR PATIENTS WITH DIABETES

Ahead of World Diabetes Day on 14 November, healthcare company Babylon has launched a new tool on its Monitor feature for patients living with diabetes.

Designed by doctors, Babylon's Monitor feature provides tools that help patients plan, track, measure and set goals to improve their overall health.

Babylon launched a new Food swaps tool earlier this year, which helps patients make changes to their diet by suggesting healthier alternatives. Each swap is accompanied by practical information from a certified dietician and includes the health benefits of making the swap, tips on portion size and other healthier alternatives.

IDEAL HEALTH CONSULTANTS EXTENDS ENGAGEMENT WITH HIMSS

Digital health consultancy, Ideal Health Consultants have extended their partnership with HIMSS for another three years and into additional maturity models.

As a HIMSS Certified Organisation, Ideal Health has worked with health and social care providers in the UK and Middle East to deliver improved healthcare digital maturity.

Phil Sinclair, consulting director and HIMSS lead at Ideal Health Consultants, said: “As part of our commitment to our clients, we are investing further and expanding our HIMSS offerings to include INFRAM (Infrastructure Adoption Model), CISOM (Clinically Integrated Supply Outcomes Model) and AMAM (Analytics Adoption Model) to provide additional and more comprehensive insights for organisations using digital maturity to deliver transformation change.”

Ideal Health Consultants have recently updated their G Cloud 12 services to make all of the HIMSS Analytics Maturity Models available via the Crown Commercial Service Digital Marketplace in order for them to be more accessible to NHS organisations.

DOCTORLINK REPORTS TRIPLE-DIGIT USER GROWTH IN 2020

UK digital triage provider, Doctorlink, has reported triple digit user growth across all its key services in 2020.

The digital triage, video and phone-consultation service has seen a 250% increase in its active user base over the last nine months, while the number of GP clinics using the platform has tripled.

Compared to the same period of 2019, the number of completed unique online symptom assessments has increased by over 200%. Doctorlink also reported an unprecedented rise in online repeat prescription requests and video consultations this year, with increases of 1470% and 905% respectively.

The health tech platform’s growth was further boosted by an NHS decision in March to select the platform to provide online triage and video consultations during COVID-19. Doctorlink was chosen to provide both services, in an accelerated Dynamic Purchasing System (DPS) Framework bid open to all existing NHS suppliers.

MENTAL WELLBEING HEALTH TECH TO BE INTRODUCED AT LINCOLNSHIRE PRACTICE

Commencing on 16 November 2020, an eight-week trial will see 80 employees from Riverside Surgery in Brigg, North Lincolnshire in the UK, trial a self-reporting wellbeing device.

The Moodbeam wellbeing tool aims to provide mental health support to GP's, clinical and non-clinical members of staff at the practice.

Staff will be able to use the device to assess how their mood, feelings and behaviours change on a daily basis. This is the second practice to undertake trials of the device via Moodbeam’s partnership with Agencia’s healthcare business support service Primary Care Direct.

The information is tracked within Moodbeam’s companion app and provides visualisations of mood information, which is stored in the cloud and gives employers an insight into how their employees are coping.

MEDICAL SOLUTIONS TO BE REBRANDED HEALTHHERO

Virtual GP provider, Medical Solutions has announced it will rebrand to HealthHero and offer additional services, including mental health, musculoskeletal and other specialist clinical services.

The rebrand will take place over the coming weeks and has been designed to further support changing customer needs and growing demand for telehealthcare as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to core GP services, it will offer clinical services, such as counselling and workplace mental wellbeing support, all of which will be accessible through multi-modal, multi-channel, digital means.