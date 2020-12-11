Roundup: Middle East telehealth forum gains sponsorship, EIT competition winners announced and more briefs

MIDDLE EAST TELEHEALTH TECHNOLOGIES FORUM

Developer of IoT software for remote health monitoring, HBKiCare has announced that it will sponsor the Middle East Telehealth Technologies Forum to promote remote COVID-19 healthcare.

During COVID-19, the forum brought together leading healthcare companies in the Middle East to share digital health experiences, opportunities and challenges.

Recently launched by UAE-based HBK Department of Projects and Israel-based software developer, SURE Universal, HBKiCare aims to bring new solutions and forge relationships between the regions with a joint product launch.

The collaboration will provide a product that powers a universal remote healthcare IoT platform and home care kit, enabling continuous outpatient monitoring.

EIT HEALTH STARTUP COMPETITION WINNERS

EIT Health, which is part of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology, has announced nine winning startups of its Catapult competition, awarding a combined total of €1 million in funding as they develop their products and services.

The flagship competition awarded startups in the field of digital health, biotech and medtech, with achievements in improving the lives of patients and citizens in Europe

In the digital health category ‘Methinks AI’ took first place for its solution of using imaging technology to reduce time to treatment in stroke patients.

In the medtech category ‘New Born Solutions’ was awarded first place for its solution to improve the detection of infectious diseases.

In the biotech category ‘UVera’ was awarded first place, as well as the Alex Casta Audience Award, which is voted on live by the EIT Health Catapult audience during the EIT Health Summit, for its solution to provide safe and eco-friendly UV protection.

MENTAL HEALTH PROGRAMME LAUNCH

Mental health digital health platform, Adi Health+Wellness has launched CARe for Christmas, in partnership with mental health app, Wysa.

The new CARe platform provides access to a suite of mental wellness apps that enhance wellbeing and tackle depression and anxiety.

Wysa joins existing CARe partners, Total Brain and Remente in providing digital tools for mental health solutions. Wysa is an AI-enabled chatbot, includes clinically safe mental health tools along with professional chat-based therapy support.

Sanjay Viswanathan, chairman at Adi Health+Wellness said: “CARe, with its outstanding suite of mental health solutions, aims to impact circa 250 million people over the coming months. I invite the world’s responsible corporations, institutions and media to reward their employees and stakeholders with the CARe mental wellness platform.”

IOT-ENABLED CARE MANAGEMENT PLATFORM

At-home monitoring and predictive care management solution, Karantis360 has announced its partnership with SENSEi Networks to enhance its functionality with LoRaWAN technology, enabling wide-area remote patient monitoring.

The Karantis360 solution uses IoT sensors to monitor the daily activities of vulnerable people being cared for in their own home. Utilising AI, the solution learns behaviours, analyses activity data and compares it to expected patterns.

Upon detecting a behaviour anomaly, the solution sends an alert via a mobile app, so carers or family members can respond to allow for safeguarding intervention.

The new technology will enable Karantis360 to monitor individuals away from home within a LoRaWAN network vicinity where additional sensors can also be used to monitor individuals outside of the home.

HEALTHILY BRINGS ONLINE PHYSIO TO BILLIONS

Self-care app, Healthily, has partnered with PhysioFastOnline.co.uk, to help users manage wellbeing and find vetted health products and services.

Users with MSK related issues are guided through a range of questions to ascertain what treatment and advice they might benefit from. They also have access to online interactive video-call appointments with a qualified physiotherapist at PhysioFastOnline.co.uk.

Healthily helps users understand their health with practical tools and insights, which are approved by the Healthily Clinical Advisory Board.

MEDICATION ADHERENCE FOR COMMUNITY CARE

Since March, care professionals in Scotland-based West Lothian Council have been using YOURmeds, a smart medication management system to improve medication adherence and compliance to over 80%.

The technology has also allowed the council to promote independence and provide support services during lockdown to vulnerable adults and their families.

The NHS estimates that fewer than 1 in 2 people taking their medication correctly. By empowering people to take control of their medication, the platform helps to increase their independence and reduce the number of care visits required for patients, particularly important during the pandemic.

West Lothian Health & Social Care Partnership has saved £9 for every £1 spent on YOURmeds in direct savings from reductions in medication visits.