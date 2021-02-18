EMEA
PRSB launches vendor scheme to support integrated care

The initiative aims to recognise and support vendors across the UK that are implementing integrated care through interoperability.
By Sara Mageit
February 18, 2021
08:02 AM
The UK Professional Record Standards Body (PRSB) has recently launched the Standards Partnership Scheme, a targeted programme to recognise and support vendors across the UK.

It will specifically focus on vendors that are implementing professionally endorsed record standards to improve and integrate care through interoperability.

The venture is supported by NHS and social care system leaders.  

WHY IT MATTERS

Established in 2013, the PRSB is an organisation made up of care professionals that work to ensure that there are consistent standards for health and care records.

By taking part in the scheme, partners will join its professional networks in health and care committed to ensuring that standards are safe, recorded correctly and useful to the sector.

The new scheme aims to place partners at the forefront of the drive toward standards and interoperability in the NHS and social care. Its targeted support programme will include workshops, briefings and guidance, as well as networking opportunities to influence standards development and priority setting.

An annual fee will entitle organisations to access advice and guidance on implementing standards and learn more about future priorities from the experts behind it. Claiming to be focused on "co-production and mutual learning" the scheme will allow shared learning from previous experiences of implementing so that they are "useful, usable and used."

Vendors that want to demonstrate organisational best practice and standards conformance will be able to apply to be a Quality Partner. The scheme is designed to be developmental and will flex to meet the needs of different health tech organisations on different levels of digital maturity. 

THE LARGER CONTEXT

HIMSS recently submitted recommendations to the European Commission on the European Health Data Space (EHDS), the proposal for a regulation on data governance and the Cross Border Care Directive. These three items were open for feedback and consultation responses through the Commission.

Trade association techUK recently published the Ten Point Plan setting recommendations to accelerate the digitisation of the health and care sector. Amongst these suggestions, the group called for the Department of Health and Social Care to collate a single interoperability standards registry.  

Plans to transform NHS infrastructures and processes have dominated healthcare news this week. Amongst these moves, NHSX will merge into a new transformation directorate to combine digital and operational improvement teams within NHS England and NHS Improvement. 

ON THE RECORD

David Turner, chief technology officer at NHSX, said: “At NHSX we work closely with the PRSB and other partners to drive the adoption of standards to support better care and improved interoperability. This new partnership scheme is an important contribution to developing a truly joined up health and care system. Now is the time for vendors, clinicians, social care workers to join forces and adopt standards for a future focused on better, safer and more integrated health and care.”

Professor Maureen Baker, chair of the PRSB, said: “Clinical standards enable health and care professionals to swiftly access the crucial information they need to support the delivery of good quality, personalised care. Through our new partnership community, vendors will get the chance to work closely with clinical and professional leaders, system leaders and patient advocacy groups to make these standards work in action.”

