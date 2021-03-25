EMEA
Patient Engagement

Portuguese value-based healthcare project receives accolade from the World Economic Forum

Health Cluster Portugal’s cataract surgery initiative has been recognised for its innovation.
By Tammy Lovell
March 25, 2021
04:26 AM
Health cluster portugal, cataract surgery

Credit: Shutterstock

A Portuguese cataract surgery project has been distinguished for its innovation by the World Economic Forum’s global coalition for value in healthcare. 

Health Cluster Portugal (HCP) launched the value-based healthcare in cataract surgery (VBHCAT) initiative with the aim of designing a rigorous and credible benchmarking system, focused on health outcomes for patients.   

The project uses cutting-edge technology to collect and analyse data from clinicians and patients aided by the Portuguese startup Promptly. Its recently published first annual report details assessment results of the impact of cataract surgery on more than 11,000 patients in 13 national hospitals. 

VBHCAT has been invited to participate in the Global Innovation Hub for Value in Healthcare community, which brings together the world's best practices to help transition from current production-based healthcare payment models to future value-based models.  

Participants in the project include: São João Hospital Centre, Porto Hospital Centre, Braga Hospital, Coimbra University Hospital Centre, Northern Lisbon Hospital Centre, Central Lisbon Hospital Centre, Gama Pinto Institute, five units of CUF Group, Coimbra Ophthalmology Unit, Unidade de Oftalmologia de Coimbra (UOC), Novartis, Alcon, Bayer and Edol. 

Later this year, HCP plans to expand the VBHCAT project to other specialties. 

WHY IT MATTERS 

The VBHCAT project hopes to promote a culture of continuous improvement in a high-volume surgery with a high impact on patients’ quality of life and costs to the national health service. 

It also aims to serve as a reference for clinical excellence, by providing ongoing information for clinicians and citizens, enabling patients to make well-informed decisions about their health. 

THE LARGER CONTEXT

The world will spend an estimated $25 trillion a year on healthcare by 2040, representing a 150% increase since 2014, according to figures from the World Economic Forum

Value-based healthcare systems aim to create a more sustainable and equitable health sector by continuously improving the relationship between health outcomes and costs.

Last year, Healthcare IT News interviewed Diogo Martins, international projects coordinator at the Portuguese health ministry's central purchasing and IT authority, SPMS, about the country’s digital health initiatives. Portuguese patients are able to manage their health via the online citizen area (RSE Área do Cidadão), where they can access their electronic health records (EHRs), book primary care appointments and access a suite of digital tools.  

In 2019, Portugal launched its flagship National Strategic Telehealth Plan (PENTS), to advance telehealth and place patients at the centre of consultations. 

ON THE RECORD

HCP business director, Joana Feijó, said: "We are very proud of this recognition and it shows that we are on the right path towards adding value to health in Portugal by placing the citizen/patient at the centre of the system." 

HCP is due to take part in a session on value-based care at the HIMSS21 & Health 2.0 European Health Conference on 7 June, 2021. 

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Patient Engagement, Quality and Safety, Workflow

More regional news

UAE, UAE-UK Sovereign Investment Partnership

Credit: Mubadala

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala contributes £800m towards UK life sciences

By
Ahmed El Sherif
March 24, 2021
Emergency care

Credit: Photo by Cristian Casanelles/ Getty Images

Study highlights prevalence of poor technology in emergency care

By
Dillan Yogendra
March 23, 2021
European Commision, EU4Health

Credit: Shutterstock 

European Commission proposes EU4Health programme in response to COVID-19

By
Sara Mageit
March 23, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

UAE, UAE-UK Sovereign Investment Partnership

Credit: Mubadala
Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala contributes £800m towards UK life sciences

Most Read

Biden cybersecurity team to be bolstered with wave of seasoned experts
U.S. lawmakers reintroduce House bill safeguarding access to telehealth
Interoperability progress, but still 'much to be desired,' says KLAS-CHIME report
Compliance with ONC and CMS rules could offer growth opportunity
Luma Health launches new tools to expedite COVID-19 vaccine programs
Women, critical care physicians report highest level of burnout

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Interoperability
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Sponsored by
Red Hat's Healthcare Market Leader Atif Chaughtai
Using AI to improve clinical reasoning
LifeBridge Health CIO Tressa Springmann
CIO Spotlight: Tressa Springmann of LifeBridge Health
Gerry Blass, CEO of ComplyAssistant
Examining the Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices Law
Sponsored by
Greg Benton and Craig Schlusberg, ERP practice leaders at The Chartis Group
Keys to avoiding ERP implementation pitfalls

More Stories

Patient with remote monitoring sensor at home

(Photo: dzika_mrowka/Getty Images)

How health systems should be preparing now for the future of hospital at home
A drone in the sky against a moon

"Drone and Moon" by Don McCullough is licensed under CC BY 2.0

University of Cincinnati researchers invent new telehealth drone
Health First Central Florida AI analytics

Health First's Heart Center in Central Florida. (Credit: Health First)

Health First streamlines discharge with AI-powered analytics
Emergency care

Credit: Photo by Cristian Casanelles/ Getty Images

Study highlights prevalence of poor technology in emergency care
Person being vaccinated.

(Credit: Gustavo Fring/Pexels)

Majority of respondents anticipate receiving vaccine in...
European Commision, EU4Health

Credit: Shutterstock 

European Commission proposes EU4Health programme in response to COVID-19
Gerry Blass, CEO of ComplyAssistant
Examining the Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices Law
A sign for the Department of Veterans Affairs

"Department of Veterans Affairs Motto" by JeffOnWire is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

VA to undertake strategic review of EHR modernization program