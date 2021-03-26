Philips to work with Saudi German Health Group to tackle sleep disorders in KSA

Philips, a multinational conglomerate and specialist in health technology, has announced a partnership with the Middle East’s Saudi German Health (SGH) Group to provide solutions aimed at treating and/or alleviating the symptoms of sleep disorders in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The two parties have signed a three-year agreement to launch a “state-of-the-art” Sleep Disorders Management service to help patients “suffering from acute disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).” Through the service, Philips has confirmed it will offer SGH patients “integrated, diagnostic and therapeutic” programmes that can cover a patient’s entire treatment cycle. Follow-up procedures will also be implemented into the programmes.

Formally known as Saudi German Hospitals Group, SGH underwent its first major rebrand in 30 years with the announcement of its new name late last month. The group runs hospitals and clinics in several cities across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Yemen, with plans to launch soon in Morocco and Pakistan.

SGH is owned by Middle East Healthcare Company (MEAHCO), known as the largest healthcare provider in KSA.

WHY IT MATTERS

It has been found that sleep disorders such as OSA are common in territories such as Saudi Arabia, but that more awareness of these types of conditions were required. For example, a 2017 study by the King Abdulaziz University Hospital in Jeddah found that the rate and risk factors of OSA in the Saudi population were similar to those observed in Western studies, affecting “at least 4.0% and 1.8% of males and females, respectively”. Meanwhile, a 2020 study by the King Saud University in Riyadh found that “OSA symptoms and risk were relatively common among Saudi pregnant women,” but that “increasing the awareness among physicians about this association is essential to improve early detection of the disorder.”

Earlier this month, Philips released findings of its 6th annual sleep survey that found that since the onset of COVID-19, 70% of global respondents had experienced one or more new sleep challenges, with 60% reporting that the pandemic had directly impacted their ability to sleep well.

“The cumulative long-term effects of sleep loss and sleep disorders have been associated with a wide range of deleterious health consequences including an increased risk of hypertension, diabetes, obesity, depression, heart attack, and stroke,” explained Mohamed Sindi, CEO of Philips Healthcare Saudi Arabia. “Our strategic partnership with MEAHCO for sleep disorder management services will bring state-of-the-art Philips solutions to the KSA region and improve the overall quality of the patients leading to better lives.”

ON THE RECORD

“The partnership aims to build a treatment journey, starting from education for the patients on their condition, diagnostics of OSA, providing treatment solutions and following up with the patients to increase treatment compliance,” Philips released in a statement. “It will also create more awareness about sleep disorders amongst the health care professionals, institutions, medical schools, governmental health care providers and the public of KSA.”

Makarem Batterjee, President of MEAHCO, added: “Sleep Disorders Management is an important professional service that we look forward to making available to our community. Signing this project with Philips is in line with our strategic relation that we are confident will expand in different directions across SGH Group.”