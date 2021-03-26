EMEA
Business Intelligence

Philips to work with Saudi German Health Group to tackle sleep disorders in KSA

New three-year partnership aims to raise awareness of disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea, as well as provide tailored “integrated, diagnostic and therapeutic” solutions through a Sleep Disorders Management service.
By Rachel McArthur
March 26, 2021
12:40 PM
Saudi German Health Group, KSA

Credit: Philips

Philips, a multinational conglomerate and specialist in health technology, has announced a partnership with the Middle East’s Saudi German Health (SGH) Group to provide solutions aimed at treating and/or alleviating the symptoms of sleep disorders in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The two parties have signed a three-year agreement to launch a “state-of-the-art” Sleep Disorders Management service to help patients “suffering from acute disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).” Through the service, Philips has confirmed it will offer SGH patients “integrated, diagnostic and therapeutic” programmes that can cover a patient’s entire treatment cycle. Follow-up procedures will also be implemented into the programmes.

Formally known as Saudi German Hospitals Group, SGH underwent its first major rebrand in 30 years with the announcement of its new name late last month. The group runs hospitals and clinics in several cities across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Yemen, with plans to launch soon in Morocco and Pakistan.

SGH is owned by Middle East Healthcare Company (MEAHCO), known as the largest healthcare provider in KSA.

WHY IT MATTERS

It has been found that sleep disorders such as OSA are common in territories such as Saudi Arabia, but that more awareness of these types of conditions were required. For example, a 2017 study by the King Abdulaziz University Hospital in Jeddah found that the rate and risk factors of OSA in the Saudi population were similar to those observed in Western studies, affecting “at least 4.0% and 1.8% of males and females, respectively”. Meanwhile, a 2020 study by the King Saud University in Riyadh found that “OSA symptoms and risk were relatively common among Saudi pregnant women,” but that “increasing the awareness among physicians about this association is essential to improve early detection of the disorder.”

Earlier this month, Philips released findings of its 6th annual sleep survey that found that since the onset of COVID-19, 70% of global respondents had experienced one or more new sleep challenges, with 60% reporting that the pandemic had directly impacted their ability to sleep well.

“The cumulative long-term effects of sleep loss and sleep disorders have been associated with a wide range of deleterious health consequences including an increased risk of hypertension, diabetes, obesity, depression, heart attack, and stroke,” explained Mohamed Sindi, CEO of Philips Healthcare Saudi Arabia. “Our strategic partnership with MEAHCO for sleep disorder management services will bring state-of-the-art Philips solutions to the KSA region and improve the overall quality of the patients leading to better lives.”

ON THE RECORD

“The partnership aims to build a treatment journey, starting from education for the patients on their condition, diagnostics of OSA, providing treatment solutions and following up with the patients to increase treatment compliance,” Philips released in a statement. “It will also create more awareness about sleep disorders amongst the health care professionals, institutions, medical schools, governmental health care providers and the public of KSA.”

Makarem Batterjee, President of MEAHCO, added: “Sleep Disorders Management is an important professional service that we look forward to making available to our community. Signing this project with Philips is in line with our strategic relation that we are confident will expand in different directions across SGH Group.”

Topics: 
Business Intelligence, Connected Health, Government & Policy, Patient Engagement

More regional news

COVID-19 passport

Credit: Shutterstock

European leaders call for EU-wide vaccine passport as ‘a matter of urgency’

By
Tammy Lovell
March 26, 2021
COVID-19 recovery plan, Wales

Welsh health minister announces £100M COVID-19 recovery package for NHS Wales

By
Sara Mageit
March 25, 2021
Health cluster portugal, cataract surgery

Credit: Shutterstock

Portuguese value-based healthcare project receives accolade from the World Economic Forum

By
Tammy Lovell
March 25, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

COVID-19 passport

Credit: Shutterstock
European leaders call for EU-wide vaccine passport as ‘a matter of urgency’

Most Read

For next steps on telehealth, look to the states
UK to share genomics expertise to identify COVID-19 variants
UK tech company launches global COVID and vaccination passport
Experts share 2021 digital health predictions
Telehealth fraud: Tampa pharmacy owner faces 10 years for $931M conspiracy
Biden appoints Rear Admiral Susan Orsega as acting surgeon general

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Patient Engagement
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS Media top stories
AstraZeneca vaccine shows 79% efficacy; VA to review EHR modernization program
Kelvin Coleman, executive director of the National Cyber Security Alliance
How cybercriminals exploit COVID-19, and how to protect against them
Sponsored by
Red Hat's Healthcare Market Leader Atif Chaughtai
Leveraging AI, ML to create an effective strategy for clinical reasoning
LifeBridge Health CIO Tressa Springmann
CIO Spotlight: Tressa Springmann of LifeBridge Health

More Stories

COVID-19 recovery plan, Wales
Welsh health minister announces £100M COVID-19 recovery package for NHS Wales
Health cluster portugal, cataract surgery

Credit: Shutterstock

Portuguese value-based healthcare project receives...
A person using a tablet for a video call with a doctor.

(Credit: GettyImages)

Cardiac patients in Tasmania can now seek digital...
Vivek Murthy in a mask

Photo by Caroline Brehman-Pool/Getty Images

Senate confirms Murthy, Levine as Surgeon General and Assistant HHS Secretary
Doctor on the phone Photo by SDI Productions/Getty Images

Photo by SDI Productions/Getty Images

AHIP, others applaud House bill focused on audio-only telehealth for Medicare Advantage
Red Hat's Healthcare Market Leader Atif Chaughtai
Leveraging AI, ML to create an effective strategy for clinical reasoning
UAE, UAE-UK Sovereign Investment Partnership

Credit: Mubadala

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala contributes £800M towards UK life...
The Cerner logo

Photo: HIMSS Media

Cerner makes moves into the life insurance game