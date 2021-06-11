EMEA
Philips partners with leading UAE telecoms company to fast-track data-driven healthcare

Both parties will apparently work together to provide healthcare workers with predictive analytics, data visualisation, and reporting capabilities.
By Ahmed El Sherif
June 11, 2021
Philips 

Royal Philips is helping the United Arab Emirates (UAE) fast-track its transformation of data-driven healthcare via a new partnership with one of the country’s leading telecommunications companies.

The healthtech multinational has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Du to “collaboratively accelerate the critical, data-driven transformation of healthcare in the UAE in support of the Dubai Health Strategy 2021,” it was revealed this week.

Described as a “first-of-its-kind partnership,” both parties will apparently work together to provide healthcare workers with predictive analytics, data visualisation, and reporting capabilities.

“This winning combination will enable the local health system to access critical patient information, make split-second life-saving decisions, and prevent patient deterioration in general ward settings through early warning scores,” Royal Philips said in a statement.

WHY IT MATTERS

It is hoped that, with value-based care, the collaboration will work towards improving patient and healthcare professionals’ experiences, delivering better health outcomes at a lower cost of care.

“Our purpose to improve people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation is at the heart of everything we do. We recognise that ICT and telecommunication in healthcare allows for faster transmission of information, as well as digitisation of complex data, which will accelerate efficient interaction between healthcare professionals and patients,” said Vincenzo Ventricelli, CEO at Philips Middle East, Turkey & Africa. “Moreover, technology-enabled care can benefit healthcare professionals and empower them to deliver quality care from anywhere in the world.

“We have seen some inspiring success stories with our Philips eICU programme [where off-site healthcare professionals are able to interact and engage with bedside staff in real-time] in delivering value-based care; healthcare professionals have been able to save lives and reduce mortality rates while improving the quality and efficiency of healthcare services – reducing the cost of care and the length of patient hospital stays.”

ON THE RECORD

“Bringing people and businesses together to unlock economic and social transformation has always been at the heart of our operations,” said Farid Faraidooni, Chief of Du’s New Business and Innovation Office. “Although the pandemic undoubtedly altered this laser-focused approach temporarily, with business continuity and seamless connectivity for all our topmost priorities, recent events have also accelerated the pace of momentum to realise the digital transformation required to help people take better care of their health at every stage of life.

“As a leading national organisation, we are proud to contribute to efforts in this direction and look forward to working with our partners at Philips to achieve our shared objectives in due course.”

