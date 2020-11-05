EMEA
Patient Engagement

New platform aims to unite the global health and care community during COVID-19

The Meaningful Connections Community platform will provide networking opportunities, online training and resource tools.
By Tammy Lovell
November 05, 2020
02:19 AM
online training, covid-19

Health and social care consultancy group Meaningful Care Matters is launching a platform that aims to empower people through an international network of like-minded care communities. 

The Meaningful Connections Community platform will offer individuals and care providers an opportunity to share, collaborate and debate issues impacting person-centred care cultures.

To coincide with the platform’s launch today (5 November), a free live webinar will take place at 3pm UK time.

Members of the Meaningful Care Matters team and international care providers will reflect on how the pandemic has impacted the sector and individuals.

They will also explore how the new platform will work to bring people together to get the best out of each other and the care sector in such challenging times.

WHY IT MATTERS

The platform, which Meaningful Care Matters says is the first of its kind, has been designed to enable networking through the sharing of ideas, information and experiences, as the industry the world over continues to deal with delivering care in the ‘new normal’.

Ultimately, the idea is to create and grow a community in which health and social care organisations can support each other through the ongoing changes and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

In addition, the platform will also offer regular accredited online courses and resource tools such as blogs, podcasts, and short films, in a bid to further help care providers develop together.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

Meanwhile, healthcare tech providers, Ascom and Person-Centred Software have announced the extension of their joint contract, after starting their partnership in June 2019 to provide 7,800 smartphones to care home staff in more than 1,200 care homes using Person Centred Software’s mobile care monitoring products.

In Northern Ireland, a new digital technology to support care staff in residential care homes during COVID-19 is being developed by Digital Health and Care Northern Ireland (DHCNI) in partnership with HSC Trusts.

ON THE RECORD

Meaningful Care Matters managing director, Peter Bewert, said: “Some care providers and people are on the road to recovery, while others are still under strict restrictions in their country, and some may already be experiencing their new normal. But what we all have in common is the impact of COVID-19. This has presented a unique opportunity for us to support and learn as we grow together. We’ve created the Meaningful Connections Community platform to empower, enable and connect people to continue spreading the art and heart of true person-centredness.

“Our desire is this is a single destination which will support multiple outcomes from annual CPD requirements to useful tools and connections with others of the same mind and heart. Never has it been more important to connect with each other and this platform will allow us to connect in a meaningful and engaging way.”

Topics: 
Patient Engagement, Population Health

More regional news

patient data, dubai

Digital healthcare models and new medical investment among Dubai’s post-COVID priorities

November 04, 2020
Glooko, Association of British Clinical Diabetologists, Diabetes

Glooko collaborates with Association of British Clinical Diabetologists on education programme

By
Sara Mageit
November 04, 2020
Genpact UK, COVID-19

UK to use AI for COVID-19 vaccine side effects

By
Sara Mageit
November 04, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Dame Sally Davies
Using data more effectively to manage and even prevent pandemics

Most Read

South Korean digital solutions to be showcased at HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Digital Conference
Countries worldwide share perspectives on pandemic-era digital innovation
Fighting COVID-19: Collaboration, trust and standardisation
COVID-19 has pushed digital health forward, but challenges still persist
'Predictive, proactive, preventive care is not just a vision; it's something that can be done'
Collective Medical will support predictive alerts and analytics in MO hospitals

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Telehealth

Webinars

More Webinars

Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Dr. Karen Abrashkin
Using telehealth to enhance patient-primary care provider interactions
Dame Sally Davies
Using data more effectively to manage and even prevent pandemics
Dr. Abdullatif Mohammed AlShamsi
COVID-19 leads to more efficient workforce training
Angela Jordan, senior CDI consultant at TRUSTED i10
Transitional care management helping to avoid rehospitalization

More Stories

Telemedicine telehealth virtual care
TriHealth switches to Zoom for pandemic, sees 3,650% increase in telehealth use
patient data, dubai
Digital healthcare models and new medical investment among Dubai’s post-COVID priorities
Glooko, Association of British Clinical Diabetologists, Diabetes
Glooko collaborates with Association of British Clinical Diabetologists on education programme
Genpact UK, COVID-19
UK to use AI for COVID-19 vaccine side effects
Angela Jordan, senior CDI consultant at TRUSTED i10
Transitional care management helping to avoid rehospitalization
A person in a light blue sweater looking at a tablet

HealthTree founder Jenny Ahlstrom, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma a decade ago, said policy changes that have facilitated access to virtual care should remain permanent.

Telehealth's uncertain future raises alarm bells for cancer patients
HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf
HIMSS CEO: How to capitalize on an 'exponential growth' in digital innovation
Nationwide Children's Hospital CMIO Dr. Jeffrey M. Hoffman
Using digital tools to improve patient engagement