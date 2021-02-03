EMEA
Cloud Computing

Millions of NHSmail accounts moved to Microsoft Azure cloud

The move is in line with the UK’s ambition for a cloud-first health service.
By Sophie Porter
February 03, 2021
03:01 PM
microsoft, cloud, nhs, NHSX

More than two million NHSmail mailboxes have been moved to Exchange Online, a part of Microsoft’s Azure Cloud, as part of the UK government’s programme to adopt a fully connected cloud-driven health service. This follows on from a deal made in June 2020 by NHS Digital, NHSX and Microsoft to equip all NHS organisations with Microsoft 365.

The roll-out of Microsoft 365, which has been integrated into the existing NHSmail system, will benefit users with an automatically updated version of the collaboration suite including OneDrive, SharePoint and Online Archiving, which allows staff to manage legacy emails away from their primary inbox, freeing up valuable storage space.

WHY IT MATTERS

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

The handover of NHSmail to Microsoft supports the health service’s progression to a fully integrated digital service, enabling smoother and more efficient communication between staff across NHS organisations and departments and improved access to information, applications and services, including advanced audio and video meetings and messaging platforms. Ultimately, the streamlined digital system will reduce administrative burdens with the goal of improving patient care and reducing staff workload.

The integration of Microsoft 365 services into the NHS followed a decision by the tech company in March 2020 to provide free access to Microsoft Teams for NHS staff in England and Scotland in order to support the health service’s functionality as the COVID-19 pandemic began to hit the UK.

Currently, Teams is used to send almost a million messages daily within the NHS.

THE LARGER PICTURE

The adoption of a cloud-first UK health service was pushed forward by the launch of NHSX in February 2019. However, the unit has been subject to some scrutiny for its opacity, criticised for its procurement policy and warned not to continue the NHS’ adoption of “expensive and largely unsuccessful” IT programmes.

Microsoft recently announced a new sustainable datacenter in Sweden that will deliver Microsoft Cloud services across the country.

ON THE RECORD

Sarah Wilkinson, CEO of NHS Digital, said: “The migration of NHSmail to Exchange Online has enabled us to provide staff across the NHS with a mail system which is functionally richer, more secure and lower cost. We have also deployed a Microsoft Hybrid implementation of Office 365 to the NHSmail platform, which is allowing NHS organisations to provision O365 services much faster, integrate with the existing NHSmail identity, and collaborate more easily.

She continued: “I’m very proud of the Collaboration Services Team at NHS Digital for delivering the world’s largest ever Microsoft email migration, in the middle of the pandemic, when the organisation, and many of our staff, have been under so many other pressures.”

Clare Barclay, CEO of Microsoft UK, said: “While the NHS has had to function under incredibly challenging circumstances this past year, Microsoft has been proud to support its vital work in any way we can. The rapid roll-out of Microsoft 365 has ensured that clinicians and support staff across England have access to the very latest productivity tools, enabling a truly joined-up approach in the fight against COVID-19 and the effective delivery of essential care services.”

Topics: 
Cloud Computing, Government & Policy

More regional news

cyberattack

Outsourcing firm behind NHS Test and Trace hit by ransomware attack

By
Sara Mageit
February 03, 2021
PwC

Virtual care to become ‘new normal’ throughout GCC countries

February 03, 2021
Lebanon, covid-19, vaccine

Egypt and Lebanon launch online registration systems for COVID-19 vaccine

By
Rachel McArthur
January 29, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

cyberattack
Outsourcing firm behind NHS Test and Trace hit by ransomware attack

Most Read

Huawei & Siriraj Hospital sign MoU to establish 5G powered smart platform for medical services
Top 10 Healthcare IT News stories of 2020
Cures 2.0 could be 'well on the way' by spring, say DeGette and Upton
HHS releases facility-level data on COVID-19 hospital capacity
Dubai Health Authority showcases new solutions at GITEX Technology Week
Sen. Angus King shares healthcare security takeaways from Cyberspace Solarium Commission

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Jennifer Price, executive director of data and analytics at THREAD
Telehealth playing a larger role in clinical research
Virtual care has a part to play in post-COVID-19 specialty care
Health Data Research UK Chief Data Officer Monica Jones
Why effective pop health management is needed during pandemics
Christophe Doré, security manager at Capsule Technologies
How the pandemic is affecting cybersecurity efforts

More Stories

Health Data Research UK Chief Data Officer Monica Jones
Why effective pop health management is needed during pandemics
KLAS banner at an event booth
Best in KLAS: Epic is top overall software suite, once again
MU Health Care's University Hospital and Ellis Fischel Cancer Center

MU Health Care's University Hospital and Ellis Fischel Cancer Center

University of Missouri Health System saves lives with Cerner sepsis IT
Christophe Doré, security manager at Capsule Technologies
How the pandemic is affecting cybersecurity efforts
Montefiore Medical Center
EHR snooping at Montefiore leads to security breach
A healthcare worker prepares the COVID-19 vaccine

(Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Analytics: a weapon against the COVID-19 vaccine black market
DrFirst President Cameron Deemer
Using AI and ML to boost both patient and provider experience
EarlySense remote patient-monitoring technology

EarlySense remote patient-monitoring technology

EarlySense eyes RPM growth with sale of contact-free monitoring tech to Hillrom