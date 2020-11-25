EMEA
Government & Policy

Microsoft announces 100% renewable datacentre region in Sweden

On top of investment and skilling, region dubbed a “game-changer” in sustainable transformation.
By Sophie Porter
November 25, 2020
01:25 AM
Microsoft, renewable energy

Credit: Jeenah Moon, Getty Images

Microsoft has confirmed plans to launch a world-class sustainable datacentre region in Sweden in 2021. The region, which will include three datacentres, will be powered by 100% renewable energy and will deliver Microsoft Cloud services across Sweden to support businesses with advanced connectivity, data privacy and security. This will see the enhancement of Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare operations, as well as benefiting medtech and telehealth users and businesses based in Sweden.

The Cloud region will deliver Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365 and Power Platform, all in compliance with GDPR.

The announcement is the next stage in Microsoft’s commitment to progress sustainable transformation and investment in Sweden, as well as advancing its goal to be 100% renewably powered by 2025.

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

WHY IT MATTERS

In 2019, the conglomerate made a commitment to empower sustainable transformation in Sweden through investment and innovation. Currently, Microsoft has over $1.25m (€1m) in community investments in the country, in partnership with 13 organisations, dedicated to advancing STEM programmes. It has also offered grants and supplied hardware to the Gävle, Sandvikem and Staffanstorp - cities that are part of the new datacentre region.

Accenture Sweden has expressed its excitement about the new development, highlighting the public sectors as a key beneficiary. Country managing director Mattias Lewrén said: “We believe this initiative will have a significant impact, not only for Sweden and the cities of Gävle, Sandviken and Staffanstorp [where the datacentres are based], but also for greater Europe, by enhancing the region’s ability to compete, maintain data integrity and offer sustainable data services.”

Microsoft chose Sweden as the site of the new region due to the country’s commitment to sustainability. The Cloud region, which is up to 98% more carbon efficient than traditional on-premises datacentres, will also include a Microsoft Circular Center to prolong the lifetime of its technology. Furthermore, the datacentres will be run on 100% renewable energy powered by climate-positive energy company Vattenfall. The region will use the Vattenfall 24/7 solution, which will measure the renewable energy consumption of the datacentres every hour. The solution, which was co-developed with Microsoft, has also been made available to customers in Sweden.

The technology company has also announced a new partnership with Sigma Young Talent as part of the #SkillUpSweden initiative, dedicated to providing young professionals with AI and cybersecurity skills. Through this initiative, Microsoft hopes to provide digital skills training for up to 150,000 Swedes, in line with the company’s goal to help 25 million people globally to improve their technical competence. 

THE LARGER TREND

Microsoft already has over 65 cloud regions across the globe, including in Taiwan and Austria, making it the largest cloud infrastructure in the world. The conglomerate recently released Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare for general availability.

ON THE RECORD

Hélène Barnekow, general manager of Microsoft Sweden, commented on the announcement: “Sweden has long been a leader on the global stage in many areas, including sustainability, innovation and gender equality. It is one of the places in the world where IT and tech have the greatest potential to create new opportunities for the individual, the organization and society. In this time of change, we invest in the digital infrastructure and our Swedish ecosystem to accelerate digital transformation that will empower public and private companies to innovate, providing a strong digital foundation for the country’s future growth.”

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Population Health

More regional news

Nuance, public cloud, Germany

Many hospitals in Germany already use the public cloud, study finds

By
Cornelia Wels-Maug
November 25, 2020
Elsevier, patient engagement, HIMSS & Health 2.0 Middle East Digital Event

HIMSS & Health 2.0 Middle East: Implementing digital solutions that support the delivery of empathetic care

November 24, 2020
Radiology, imaging, artificial intelligence, Siemens

Credit: AI-Rad Companion chest computed tomography 

Siemens Healthineers New AI-Rad Companion Solution Gets Saudi FDA Approval

November 24, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Microsoft, renewable energy

Credit: Jeenah Moon, Getty Images
Microsoft announces 100% renewable datacentre region in Sweden

Most Read

ONC awards $2.7M in new funding for interoperability innovation initiatives
ATA weighs in on proposed CMS Physician Fee Schedule rule
'The goalposts keep moving': Trump administration reportedly plans crackdown on hospitals
NHS contact tracing app downloaded 10 million times despite glitch
Premera Blue Cross to pay $6.85M to settle 2015 breach
SPECIAL REPORT: Kuwait’s digital transformation journey

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Artificial Intelligence
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

David Berridge, deputy chief medical officer at The Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
COVID-19 reveals gaps, lack of standards in supply chain
Sponsored by
Steven Matarelli, senior clinical executive at Vocera Communications
Digital strategies must be interoperable, scalable
Abdulaziz Alkhlaif, CIO of Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Mishari Hospital
COVID-19 accelerates innovation in Saudi Arabia
Sponsored by
Majed Nasser, general manager at GE Digital, META
In healthcare, digital tools are kings

More Stories

Majed Nasser, general manager at GE Digital, META
In healthcare, digital tools are kings
A person holding a mobile phone with a person wearing a stethoscope on screen
Telehealth may worsen digital divide for people with disabilities
A telehealth consultation
Pandemic-era burnout: Telehealth managers get pushed to the max
Marianne Everett
How health IT can help prevent nurse burnout
World Health Organization, CPHIMS, CAHIMS
WHO Academy invests in health workforce learning
community-based care, remote care
Q&A: 'Easier access via technology has been a game changer'
A nurse sitting at a computer
EHR market expected to grow 6% per year through 2025
An elbow bump
Medsphere Systems acquires Micro-Office Systems