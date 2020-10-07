EMEA
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Kent Community Health NHS FT goes live with Rio EPR

The electronic patient record from Servelec is set to drive interoperability and is already live with 2,615 staff across the trust.
By Sara Mageit
October 07, 2020
10:50 AM
Servelec, Rio EPR, Kent Community Health NHS FT

Provider of digital care software, Servelec has announced that Kent Community Health NHS FT has gone live with its EPR software, Rio.

The trust is also in the process of implementing Servelec’s cloud-based interoperability platform Conexes, which enables secure data sharing between systems to deliver an integrated approach to patient care.

WHY IT MATTERS

A live data stream within the EPR will aggregate patient record data in one place, creating easier access for staff and enabling them to find and retrieve information on each patient. 

The EPR offers a snapshot view of the patient, which will benefit them during appointments as they no longer need to repeat information to their clinician. This will in turn improve clinical quality and allow more one-on-one time with patients.

The system also provides the trust with a better reporting functionality, including the ability to produce KPI reports.

THE LARGER TREND

The Rio EPR went live across Kent Community’s children’s services this summer, as a five-part phased roll out, providing the trust with improved user experience and document management system.

In July Servelec, announced that its cloud-based Conexes platform had been accredited for four major national programmes run by NHS Digital.

ON THE RECORD

Donna Conway, head of IT projects at Kent Community Health NHS FT said: “Servelec has provided us with an entirely end-to-end solution with the Rio EPR. We’re already seeing improved interoperability between internal systems due to the flow of data the system provides. We were at the natural end of our contract and wanted a more modern platform, the issue was that we were finding reporting harder to do, Rio makes this much easier.”

Steve Wightman, healthcare managing director at Servelec said: “We’ve thoroughly enjoyed working on this project with Kent Community. They are truly a progressive trust, seeing the value in joined up care in the region and helping health and social care become better connected to improve the patient experience. Kent County Council is a long term customer of Servelec, using our entire local government suite, this presents the opportunity for both organisations to seamlessly share relevant information with each other.”

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

More regional news

Women in Health IT, digital health, workforce

Achieving gender parity in the digital health workforce

By
Sara Mageit
October 07, 2020
patient safety, EHR, EPR

Wolters Kluwer and Meditech to deliver healthcare solutions in the Middle East and Africa

By
Sara Mageit
October 06, 2020
contact tracing, NHS, Public Health England, COVID-19

Investigation launched after technical error misses 16,000 COVID-19 cases in England

By
Sara Mageit
October 06, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

contact tracing apps, privacy, covid-19
Test and Trace: A three point plan to regain public trust

Most Read

Cerner's investment into Xealth brings digital health prescription tools to its EHR & patient portal
OIG report: VA facing barriers to fully implementing HIE methods
Pew & MedStar urge focus on patient safety in EHR survey
Cerner exec wins GOP primary, will face incumbent US Rep. Sharice Davids
ICD-10 codes don't accurately capture COVID-19 symptoms, study shows
Federal judge blocks HHS from rolling back protections for transgender patients

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security

Video

Sponsored by
COVID-19 providing Skolkovo region with new expertise, innovations
Nordics witness an accelerated adoption of digital tools
Sponsored by
Mark O'Herlihy, VP at IBM Watson Health
Redesigning care pathways to improve outcomes
ONC's latest ruling boosts data sharing, patients' control of data

More Stories

Mark O'Herlihy, VP at IBM Watson Health
Redesigning care pathways to improve outcomes
UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital

UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital.

UPMC links Xealth education content with Epic, boosts patient engagement
Rep. Robin Kelly

(Alex Wong, Getty)

Telehealth's digital divide is real, and members of Congress want to address it
patient safety, EHR, EPR
Wolters Kluwer and Meditech to deliver healthcare solutions in the Middle East and Africa
ONC's latest ruling boosts data sharing, patients' control of data
contact tracing, NHS, Public Health England, COVID-19
Investigation launched after technical error misses 16,000 COVID-19 cases in England

Credit: CGH, IHiS

CGH & IHiS develop AI tool to predict severity of pneumonia in patients
Small walking figures connected by lines
ROI for pop health IT still not quite in view