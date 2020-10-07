Kent Community Health NHS FT goes live with Rio EPR

Provider of digital care software, Servelec has announced that Kent Community Health NHS FT has gone live with its EPR software, Rio.

The trust is also in the process of implementing Servelec’s cloud-based interoperability platform Conexes, which enables secure data sharing between systems to deliver an integrated approach to patient care.

WHY IT MATTERS

A live data stream within the EPR will aggregate patient record data in one place, creating easier access for staff and enabling them to find and retrieve information on each patient.

The EPR offers a snapshot view of the patient, which will benefit them during appointments as they no longer need to repeat information to their clinician. This will in turn improve clinical quality and allow more one-on-one time with patients.

The system also provides the trust with a better reporting functionality, including the ability to produce KPI reports.

THE LARGER TREND

The Rio EPR went live across Kent Community’s children’s services this summer, as a five-part phased roll out, providing the trust with improved user experience and document management system.

In July Servelec, announced that its cloud-based Conexes platform had been accredited for four major national programmes run by NHS Digital.

ON THE RECORD

Donna Conway, head of IT projects at Kent Community Health NHS FT said: “Servelec has provided us with an entirely end-to-end solution with the Rio EPR. We’re already seeing improved interoperability between internal systems due to the flow of data the system provides. We were at the natural end of our contract and wanted a more modern platform, the issue was that we were finding reporting harder to do, Rio makes this much easier.”

Steve Wightman, healthcare managing director at Servelec said: “We’ve thoroughly enjoyed working on this project with Kent Community. They are truly a progressive trust, seeing the value in joined up care in the region and helping health and social care become better connected to improve the patient experience. Kent County Council is a long term customer of Servelec, using our entire local government suite, this presents the opportunity for both organisations to seamlessly share relevant information with each other.”