EMEA
Government & Policy

IQVIA partners with Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA)

Both parties will reportedly collaborate on joint ideas and research in data and artificial intelligence, build a centre for “innovation and knowledge”, and develop related training programmes.
By Rachel McArthur
May 06, 2021
01:40 AM

Credit: Saudi Press Agency

US-headquartered IQVIA is the latest health information technology and clinical research company to partner with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), it has been announced.

The multinational – described as “a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry” – has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Saudi government agency to “explore opportunities of mutual interest and support innovation in the field of health data in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).”

According to the country’s official news agency, both parties will reportedly collaborate on joint ideas and research in data and artificial intelligence (AI), build a centre for “innovation and knowledge”, and develop training programmes that can make use of this data and AI in the health sector.

The agreement was co-signed by Majid Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, supervisor of the National Center for Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) at the SDAIA; and Mohamed Mostafa Elbadawy, IQVIA’s General Manager for KSA and Egypt.

“This MoU will contribute towards creating opportunities for development and growth in the health sector, supporting the goals of Vision 2030,” said Al-Tuwaijri.

Late last month, IQVIA launched Connected Intelligence, which the company describes as “its innovative approach to enabling life sciences customers to discover powerful new insights, drive smarter decision-making, and get treatments to patients faster.”

One of Connected Intelligence’s functions involves “connecting data, analytics, and services” to accelerate over 350 ongoing clinical research studies that are focusing on finding treatments or vaccines for COVID-19.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

Earlier this week, KSA’s Ministry of Health (MoH) and the SDAIA inaugurated a “Centre of Excellence” for AI in the health sector, also with the aim of supporting the country’s Vision 2030. 

Vision 2030 is a strategic framework that was launched in April 2016 by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to reportedly reduce the nation’s dependence on oil, and diversify its economy by developing public service sectors, including healthcare.

SDAIA, meanwhile, was established in August 2019 to “support and drive the data and AI agenda within the Kingdom, and its vision is to position KSA as a global leader in the elite league of data-driven economies.” It features three core entities: the NCAI, the National Data Management Office (NDMO), and the National Information Center (NIC).

One year later, in October 2020, the National Strategy for Data and AI (NSDAI) was launched.

ON THE RECORD

According to a recently released report in the Journal of Epidemiology and Global Health, “Data and AI could be used to target three of Vision 2030’s strategic objectives: ease the access of healthcare services, improve value of healthcare services, and strengthen prevention against health threats – to help achieve the overarching goal of increasing life expectancy from 74 to 80 years.”

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Connected Health, Government & Policy

More regional news

Matt Hancock, life sciences

UK government to fund £37M into data-driven initiatives

By
Sara Mageit
May 04, 2021
PainChek, NHS

Roundup: Sir Simon Stevens to step down as head of NHS, Leeds Hospital goes live with Agfa Enterprise Imaging and more briefs

By
Sara Mageit
April 30, 2021
COVID-19, NHS, digital innovation, vaccine, EU

Member states agree on technical specifications for EU-wide vaccine passport

By
Tammy Lovell
April 29, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

IQVIA, Saudi, AI, data
IQVIA partners with Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA)

Most Read

ONC has ideas for reducing clinician burden with health IT
New standard established in Singapore for verification of COVID-19 test results across borders
Security improvements to Singapore’s National Electronic Health Record to be done up by year-end
Matthew Gould denies speculation that NHSX is disappearing
Glitches hinder Chicagoans' efforts to get COVID-19 vaccine via Zocdoc
Transforming the future of care through personalised healthcare

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

Johns Hopkins Medicine's Darren Lacey
One CISO's perspective on new risk mitigation strategies
Philips CMO Dr. Atul Gupta
COVID-19 is catalyst for innovation in delivery of care
HIMSS Media top stories
April's big M&As, racism in healthcare, hackers exploiting COVID-19, more
Assaf Halevy, CEO and founder of 2bPrecise
Telegenomics gives physicians precision insights into care remotely

More Stories

Healthcare worker in mask giving patient in mask vaccine
Ending racism in healthcare often begins with medical education - and is the target of a new national project
Parents holding newborn baby
IVF is complicated. AI companies are looking to help
A person sits at a table speaking with a doctor via tablet.
Post-pandemic, majority of patients say they prefer in-person care, survey finds
Innovating on a budget
St. Anthony's behavioral health hospital, Olathe, Kansas, EHR
EHR vendor helps customize system for St. Anthony's psychiatric hospitals
Two hackers type on keyboards in a shadowy room
Healthcare hackers demanded an average ransom of $4.6M last year, says BakerHostetler
Matt Hancock, life sciences
UK government to fund £37M into data-driven initiatives
Singapore's CGH, SUTD create bleeding detection...