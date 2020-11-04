Glooko collaborates with Association of British Clinical Diabetologists on education programme

US-based diabetes software app, Glooko has announced a partnership with the Association of British Clinical Diabetologists (ABCD) / Diabetes Technology Network (DTN), to launch an online medical education programme for clinicians who treat people with diabetes in the UK.

The programme focuses on diabetes health tech, and includes online courses for healthcare professionals (HCPs), with the intent to increase knowledge, training and usage of web-based programmes, telehealth, mobile apps and remote monitoring.

The programme will help clinicians keep their knowledge base current on the mounting numbers of new diabetes technologies that manufacturers make available to people with diabetes.

It was inspired after discussions with the National Health Service England (NHSE), as part of its effort to ensure that all healthcare professionals learn uniformly about technology.

According to Diabetes Facts and Stats: 2015, currently, the number of people diagnosed with diabetes in the UK is estimated to be 3.5 million and expected to rise to 5 million by 2025.

A new report from Research2Guidance (R2G) has predicted that the digital diabetes market will be worth €1.3 billion by 2024.

Competitor in the digital diabetes space, Omada has launched a digital diabetes prevention program, claiming blood sugar and weight improvements after 12 months.

In Dubai, specialist clinic, GluCare Integrated Diabetes Center officially opened in October. The clinic claims to be “the world’s first healthcare provider” to “employ remote continuous data monitoring” for diabetic patients.

Professor Pratik Choudhary, Professor and honorary consultant in diabetes and Chair of DTN UK, said: “As diabetes technology becomes increasingly widespread in routine clinical practice, we need to train all levels of our diabetes and wider health workforce in what these technologies are and how to use the large amounts of data they generate.

“Use of these technologies has transformed how we deliver care, especially during these challenging times. We firmly believe that the collective efforts that we’re cultivating with world-class digital health companies like Glooko will create more value and positively impact outcomes that matter to people with diabetes.”