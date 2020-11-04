EMEA
Workforce

Glooko collaborates with Association of British Clinical Diabetologists on education programme

The new programme will focus on diabetes technology training, data management and remote patient monitoring.
By Sara Mageit
November 04, 2020
10:08 AM
Glooko, Association of British Clinical Diabetologists, Diabetes

US-based diabetes software app, Glooko has announced a partnership with the Association of British Clinical Diabetologists (ABCD) / Diabetes Technology Network (DTN), to launch an online medical education programme for clinicians who treat people with diabetes in the UK.

The programme focuses on diabetes health tech, and includes online courses for healthcare professionals (HCPs), with the intent to increase knowledge, training and usage of web-based programmes, telehealth, mobile apps and remote monitoring.

WHY IT MATTERS

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

The programme will help clinicians keep their knowledge base current on the mounting numbers of new diabetes technologies that manufacturers make available to people with diabetes.

It was inspired after discussions with the National Health Service England (NHSE), as part of its effort to ensure that all healthcare professionals learn uniformly about technology.

According to Diabetes Facts and Stats: 2015, currently, the number of people diagnosed with diabetes in the UK is estimated to be 3.5 million and expected to rise to 5 million by 2025.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

A new report from Research2Guidance (R2G) has predicted that the digital diabetes market will be worth €1.3 billion by 2024.

Competitor in the digital diabetes space, Omada has launched a digital diabetes prevention program, claiming blood sugar and weight improvements after 12 months.

In Dubai, specialist clinic, GluCare Integrated Diabetes Center officially opened in October. The clinic claims to be “the world’s first healthcare provider” to “employ remote continuous data monitoring” for diabetic patients.

ON THE RECORD

Professor Pratik Choudhary, Professor and honorary consultant in diabetes and Chair of DTN UK, said: “As diabetes technology becomes increasingly widespread in routine clinical practice, we need to train all levels of our diabetes and wider health workforce in what these technologies are and how to use the large amounts of data they generate.

“Use of these technologies has transformed how we deliver care, especially during these challenging times. We firmly believe that the collective efforts that we’re cultivating with world-class digital health companies like Glooko will create more value and positively impact outcomes that matter to people with diabetes.”

Topics: 
Workforce

More regional news

patient data, dubai

Digital healthcare models and new medical investment among Dubai’s post-COVID priorities

November 04, 2020
Genpact UK, COVID-19

UK to use AI for COVID-19 vaccine side effects

By
Sara Mageit
November 04, 2020
COVID-19, NHS contact tracing,

NHS COVID-19 contact tracing app fails to ask users to self-isolate

By
Sara Mageit
November 02, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Genpact UK, COVID-19
UK to use AI for COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Most Read

COVID-19 shows the life-saving potential of working in real-time
How health systems worldwide can build and benchmark their digital maturity
UAE authorises emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine for frontline health workers
Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS FT awarded Stage 7 O-EMRAM
Here's what primary care clinicians say they need to effectively implement telehealth
At RWJBarnabas Health, EHR user experience tool helps reduce clinician burden

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Telehealth
Telehealth

Webinars

More Webinars

Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Dr. Abdullatif Mohammed AlShamsi
COVID-19 leads to more efficient workforce training
Angela Jordan, senior CDI consultant at TRUSTED i10
Transitional care management helping to avoid rehospitalization
Nationwide Children's Hospital CMIO Dr. Jeffrey M. Hoffman
Using digital tools to improve patient engagement
Parks Associates' Jennifer Kent
Consumer devices aren't enough to bring communities into smart city ecosystems

More Stories

Person wearing a mask and goggles in a hospital corridor
Predictive models can help stratify patient risk during and after COVID-19
Bonney Lake practice Northwest Medical Specialties building

The Bonney Lake practice of Northwest Medical Specialties

Oncology practice uses AI to significantly improve end-of-life care
Parks Associates' Jennifer Kent
Consumer devices aren't enough to bring communities into smart city ecosystems
kidney
HHS, American Society of Nephrology announce $10M prize for artificial kidney
Penn Medicine
A CIO's perspective on the promise of digital transformation
The Aetna building
Aetna, city of New Haven hit with OCR fines after data breach
Temple University Hospital Philadelphia

Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia.

Temple uses $1M of FCC telehealth funding for virtual care platform, tablets and more
Bart De Witte, founder of the HIPPO AI Foundation
COVID-19 expediting democratization of data