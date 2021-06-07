EMEA
HIMSS21 Europe

Global experts exchange exclusive insights on developing digital maturity at #HIMSS21Europe

Healthcare leaders from around the world gathered for #HIMSS21Europe to share trailblazing advice about developing digital maturity to improve clinical outcomes and increase resilience during a crisis.
By Rosy Matheson
June 07, 2021
11:23 AM

[top left-right] Dr Charles Alessi, CCO, HIMSS, Amy Trainor, VP Clinical Systems, Ochsner Hospital Group, US

[bottom left-right]: Shez Partovi, CISO, Philips Communications, Netherlands, Anne Snowdon, CSRO, HIMSS, Canada

Leading digital healthcare experts swapped practical advice about pushing digital transformation forward at the evening keynote session 'Widening our Perspective on Digital Maturity'.

The panel consisted of Anne Snowdon, Chief Scientific Research Officer, HIMSS, Canada, Amy Trainor, VP Clinical Systems, Ochsner Hospital Group, US, and Shez Partovi, Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer, Philips Communications, Netherlands and the discussion was moderated by Dr Charles Alessi, Chief Clinical Officer at HIMSS.

WHY IT MATTERS

The pandemic has emphasised how important it is for health systems around the world to widen their perspective on digital maturity to improve clinical and financial outcomes, to build resilience and to increase capacity.

ON THE RECORD

Snowdon said: “There’s really emerging evidence that digital maturity matters. It matters to safety and health, and experiences of our patient first and foremost. It will matter but it’s profoundly underdeveloped with our workforce outcomes and indicators.

We don’t have those automated interoperable digital tools at our fingertips that can immediately identify, how is the health and safety of our workforce? Do we have a sustainable workforce? Are they becoming infected with COVID, and where, and how can we prevent that to keep them safe?

Most global systems just do not have the digital infrastructure that can flow that data right to the hands of the decision-maker as it is unfolding to inform very important decisions. Really, I see this as the post-pandemic future of healthcare.”

The panel agreed there was a need for strong change management strategies to step up digital transformation. Philips' Partovi made the point that change management could be incredibly hard but moved forward when it was aligned with a mission and “when it improved experience”.

He urged healthcare organisations to focus on the bright spots, rather than the problems, when implementing change: “When you want transformational change and need transformational leadership, there’s a greater ability to create momentum when you find the things that are working, and you focus, and try to expand those, [rather] than constantly beat on the things that aren’t.”

Trainor said there were better outcomes when patients were put at the centre of the care team: “Traditionally nurses, doctors, nutritionists, respiratory therapists, all these folks, have all this information about you, the patient, which isn’t always shared in a transparent fashion. What we have seen over the last year, through the success of our digital medicine programmes, is that being transparent in real-time with patients, gives better outcomes.”

She urged others to accelerate their change management programmes to improve outcomes: “Keep pushing forward…It will be hard; it will be a big change. It will give people anxiety but move forward and you will see success.”

Snowdon suggested that organisations should start from a position of strength and build on those strengths to accelerate faster, and remember to “measure, measure, measure”.

Partovi agreed that competent measuring and focusing on outcomes was important.  He advised everyone to take small steps forward: “Shrink the change, experiment, if you are trying to leap the void in too big a gap, it just is difficult. Transformation is a process of agile, iterative experimentation. Shrinking the change and then constantly. It’s not a state, it’s a process.”    

Access the 'Widening our Perspective on Digital Maturity' session from the HIMSS European Digital Conference 2021 ‘On Demand’ here.

 

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy, Population Health

More regional news

HIMSS21Europe

HIMSS21Europe: 'Europe needs leaders who transmit hope and optimism'

By
Sara Mageit
June 07, 2021
clinician burnout, covid-19

How technology can support clinicians in times of stress

June 07, 2021
Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport

Q&A: 'Even if it's a bad crisis, don't let it go to waste, use the momentum to speed up the scaling up'

By
Sara Mageit
June 04, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Top Story

HIMSS21Europe
HIMSS21 Europe
HIMSS21Europe: 'Europe needs leaders who transmit hope and optimism'

Most Read

Kaiser Permanente appoints Diane Comer as new CTIO
HHS renews TeleTracking contract for collecting COVID-19 patient data
VCI member orgs plan verifiable COVID-19 vaccine credentials next month
The European digital health revolution in the wake of COVID-19
Amazon Web Services to distribute $12M toward cloud-powered disease-fighting tools
Microsoft to acquire Nuance for almost $20 billion

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

Connect America CEO Janet Dillione
Health IT's role in the home
Professor Krishnan Ganapathy, director of Apollo Telehealth Services
Pandemic helps transform virtual care in India
HIMSS Media top stories
What Biden's budget means for healthcare; bridging pharma, digital health
Kristine Sørensen, founder and director of the Global Health Literacy Academy
How improving digital health literacy can empower patients

More Stories

A pair of hands on a darkened keyboard
DOJ will elevate ransomware probes to terrorism-level priority
Podcast guest Dr. Charles Alessi
HIMSSCast: Age-related cognitive decline is not...
Physician and AI-enabled clinical decision support
AI-enabled physicians: rethinking care delivery
Mayo Clinic, CIOs
Pandemic allows CIOs to move with new speed, but cyber threats lie in wait
The Cerner booth at HIMSS event
Cerner announces hybrid model for workers this fall
Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport
Q&A: 'Even if it's a bad crisis, don't let it go to waste, use the momentum to speed up the scaling up'
HIMSS Media top stories
What Biden's budget means for healthcare; bridging pharma, digital health
Roundup: New telehealth app for COVID-19 patients in...