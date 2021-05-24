EMEA
HIMSS21

Germany's digital health leaders set to feature at upcoming HIMSS21 Europe conference

Participation in the conference - including at the Swiss eHealth Summit - is free for employees in the healthcare sector, as well as for scientific institutions.
By Cornelia Wels-Maug
May 24, 2021
05:21 AM

Photo by Luis Alvarez/ Getty Images

The HIMSS21 & Health 2.0 European Health Conference, which will take place virtually between 7-9 June, 2021, will focus on the developments in health IT at a national level and their importance for the European health economy. Since digitisation in Germany has picked up speed significantly since the conference last year, Germany will feature prominently at this year's event.

The Health Innovation Hub will address German digitalisation 

In the session, 'Good morning from Germany', the Health Innovation Hub (hih) will discuss advancing the digitisation of the German health care system. The speakers include selected experts and organisations that make an important contribution to the digitisation of the German health care system:

• Dr Susanne Ozegowski, head of corporate development & digitisation, Techniker Krankenkasse

• Marcus Schmidt, director chemicals & healthcare, Germany Trade & Invest

• Anisa Idris, VP market access, Central Association for Digital Health, Ada Health GmbH

• Dr Julian Braun, board member of the Central Association for Digital Healthcare

• Dr Wiebke Löbker, head of the innovation office and Dr Wolfgang Lauer, head of the medical devices Department, both from the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM)

• Members of the Health Innovation Hub (hih) of the Federal Ministry of Health:

  1. Prof Dr Jörg Debatin, Chairman, hih
  2. Julia Hagen, director regulatory & politics, hih
  3. Dr Henrik Matthies, managing director, hih
  4. Dr Philipp Stachwitz, director medical care, hih

Participation of German experts in European roundtables

Prof Dr Volker Amelung, chairman of the board of the German managed care association, will participate in the discussion on 'Non-Communicable Diseases: The Great Catch Up'; Prof Dr Felix Balzer, director of the Institute for Medical Informatics and CMIO at Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin, discusses the topic of 'Leading a Data Revolution in Healthcare - getting the Public Onboard' and Dr Christoph Löschmann, CEO Gesundes Kinzigtal, and his colleague Madeleine Renyi speak to 'A New Agenda for Europe: Value Based Healthcare: Promoting Quality and Sustainability'.

The German level of maturity measurement will also be a hot topic of discussion during the conference. As part of the 'Digital Radar' consortium, the deputy project manager Prof Dr Alexander Geissler from the University of St. Gallen will give an overview into the content and structure of the project - during the session 'Digital Transformation Forum II: Focus on National Digital Health Strategies'.

Europe's most important digital health event

With over 120 international speakers and 60 lectures and discussion groups, HIMSS21 Europe is set to provide a key opportunity to learn about the digitisation of European health systems.

The industry will have a key role to play on this platform. This year, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud are taking part for the first time. Dr Rowland Illing, chief medical officer at AWS, will share his experience in healthcare delivery, research and genomics with attendees. Andrew Miles, EMEA head of healthcare and life sciences at Google Cloud, will discuss ways out of the pandemic from a perspective of the convergence of technology and biology, which opens up completely new paradigms for prevention and treatment.

This year's Swiss eHealth Summit, the annual conference of the Swiss Society for Medical Informatics (SGMI), will take place after the HIMSS21 Europe conference on 10 June, 2021. A special feature of this year is that registration for one of the conferences automatically entitles you to participate in the other.

Click here to find out more information and register. The event is free of charge for employees of health and research institutions.

Topics: 
HIMSS21

More regional news

COVID-19, global pandemic

UK launches plan for ‘Global Pandemic Radar’

By
Tammy Lovell
May 24, 2021
Abu Dhabi DoH, covid-19

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health resumes international remote healthcare services

By
Ahmed El Sherif
May 21, 2021
Hancock, DHCS, genomics, life sciences

UK launches implementation plan for genomic healthcare system

By
Sophie Porter
May 21, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

COVID-19, global pandemic
UK launches plan for ‘Global Pandemic Radar’

Most Read

HIMSS21 here before you know it: Start planning now
HIMSS21 Digital offers unique user experience
With UpNext, HIMSS spotlights 'products that solve problems'
How Colorado's largest HIE is matching patients with their records
Full COVID-19 vaccinations to be required for HIMSS21 attendance
If you are going to raise money, know what it's for, says digital health consultant

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

Sherpaa founder and CEO Jay Parkinson
Virtual care: Telehealth must be more than just video visits
VisualDx's Dr. Art Papier and Dr. Nada Elbuluk
VisualDx's Project Impact addresses health inequities
Sponsored by
Christian Patrick, VP of clinical decisions at EBSCO
Getting patients to open the digital front door
HIMSS Media top stories
Scripps cyberattack causes outage; 6 drugmakers in violation of 340B statute

More Stories

Australia's Alfred Health taps 3M for CDI, coding...
Improving healthcare by better managing unstructured...
Business meeting
If you are going to raise money, know what it's for, says digital health consultant
A patient speaking to a doctor on telehealth
KLAS: Teladoc, Epic report widest breadth of telehealth capabilities
Christian Patrick, VP of clinical decisions at EBSCO
Getting patients to open the digital front door
Hands on a keyboard
Scripps Health slowly coming back online, 3 weeks after attack
The Johns Hopkins Hospital
How IT leaders are reimagining and repurposing technologies to handle new challenges
Abu Dhabi DoH, covid-19
Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health resumes international...