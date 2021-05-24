Germany's digital health leaders set to feature at upcoming HIMSS21 Europe conference

The HIMSS21 & Health 2.0 European Health Conference, which will take place virtually between 7-9 June, 2021, will focus on the developments in health IT at a national level and their importance for the European health economy. Since digitisation in Germany has picked up speed significantly since the conference last year, Germany will feature prominently at this year's event.

The Health Innovation Hub will address German digitalisation

In the session, 'Good morning from Germany', the Health Innovation Hub (hih) will discuss advancing the digitisation of the German health care system. The speakers include selected experts and organisations that make an important contribution to the digitisation of the German health care system:

• Dr Susanne Ozegowski, head of corporate development & digitisation, Techniker Krankenkasse

• Marcus Schmidt, director chemicals & healthcare, Germany Trade & Invest

• Anisa Idris, VP market access, Central Association for Digital Health, Ada Health GmbH

• Dr Julian Braun, board member of the Central Association for Digital Healthcare

• Dr Wiebke Löbker, head of the innovation office and Dr Wolfgang Lauer, head of the medical devices Department, both from the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM)

• Members of the Health Innovation Hub (hih) of the Federal Ministry of Health:

Prof Dr Jörg Debatin, Chairman, hih Julia Hagen, director regulatory & politics, hih Dr Henrik Matthies, managing director, hih Dr Philipp Stachwitz, director medical care, hih

Participation of German experts in European roundtables

Prof Dr Volker Amelung, chairman of the board of the German managed care association, will participate in the discussion on 'Non-Communicable Diseases: The Great Catch Up'; Prof Dr Felix Balzer, director of the Institute for Medical Informatics and CMIO at Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin, discusses the topic of 'Leading a Data Revolution in Healthcare - getting the Public Onboard' and Dr Christoph Löschmann, CEO Gesundes Kinzigtal, and his colleague Madeleine Renyi speak to 'A New Agenda for Europe: Value Based Healthcare: Promoting Quality and Sustainability'.

The German level of maturity measurement will also be a hot topic of discussion during the conference. As part of the 'Digital Radar' consortium, the deputy project manager Prof Dr Alexander Geissler from the University of St. Gallen will give an overview into the content and structure of the project - during the session 'Digital Transformation Forum II: Focus on National Digital Health Strategies'.

Europe's most important digital health event

With over 120 international speakers and 60 lectures and discussion groups, HIMSS21 Europe is set to provide a key opportunity to learn about the digitisation of European health systems.

The industry will have a key role to play on this platform. This year, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud are taking part for the first time. Dr Rowland Illing, chief medical officer at AWS, will share his experience in healthcare delivery, research and genomics with attendees. Andrew Miles, EMEA head of healthcare and life sciences at Google Cloud, will discuss ways out of the pandemic from a perspective of the convergence of technology and biology, which opens up completely new paradigms for prevention and treatment.

This year's Swiss eHealth Summit, the annual conference of the Swiss Society for Medical Informatics (SGMI), will take place after the HIMSS21 Europe conference on 10 June, 2021. A special feature of this year is that registration for one of the conferences automatically entitles you to participate in the other.

Click here to find out more information and register. The event is free of charge for employees of health and research institutions.