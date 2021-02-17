EMEA
Artificial Intelligence

GE Healthcare and Istanbul’s CUREA to accelerate AI-based health software development in Turkey

Using GE Healthcare’s Edison Health Services, CUREA’s team will first work on AI-based applications focused on COVID-19 and breast cancer.
By Ahmed El Sherif
February 17, 2021
10:39 AM
GE Healthcare, AI

Credit: Pixabay

GE Healthcare has teamed up with an Istanbul-based opinion leader in healthcare digitalisation to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) development in software development in Turkey.

Hakki Muammer Karakas, who is the Coordinator for the Istanbul Provincial Health Directorate Radiology Services, as well as faculty member of the University of Health Sciences, will reportedly lead the research under the newly established company, CUREA. Using GE Healthcare’s Edison Health Services, Karakas and his wider research and development (R&D) team will in the first instance collaborate to develop AI-based applications focused on two areas: the “detection, categorisation and severity grading of COVID-19 to diagnose and treat patients,” and the “automatic detection and classification of breast lesions through contrast-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging (CESM).” 

CUREA’s R&D team will comprise clinicians, radiologists, scientists, senior data scientists, and software developers, GE Healthcare said in a statement.

“Leveraging the power of GE Healthcare’s Edison Health Services, Turkish clinical scientists, data scientists and software developers will be able to harness our immense datasets to create AI-driven applications that can add significant value to the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in Turkey,” said Karakas. “This is an organic tie-up that has the potential not only to establish Istanbul as a global site for AI development in healthcare, but the ability to scale up intelligent clinical analysis and operational management solutions and make them available to radiologists and healthcare professionals around the world.”

THE LARGER CONTEXT

In its statement, GE Healthcare elaborated that in order for patients to benefit from personalised medicine, new AI-based tools are required to “aggregate, standardize, and make sense of data quickly.”

It continued: “Advances in medical imaging constantly increase our knowledge of diseases and their treatments, creating a surge in the amount of data generated. 

“The development of AI applications in medical imaging requires access to large amounts of high-quality annotated data, advanced design visualisation capabilities and the ability to trace the development and learnings – which can be a challenge. 

“The collaboration between CUREA and GE Healthcare will leverage large-scale clinical and radiological data from the University of Health Sciences and using the AI-know how and capabilities of the research and development teams led by Prof. Dr. Karakas, work to accelerate the development of AI solutions and help structure an AI healthcare ecosystem in Turkey.”

ON THE RECORD

Nael Dabbagh, General Manager of GE Healthcare in the Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia and Turkey commented: “This is an exciting collaboration that will gradually give Turkish start-ups, researchers and radiologists the opportunity to create AI applications in medical imaging that can dramatically enhance treatment and diagnosis of disease in Turkey and beyond.  

“It is also a significant step forward in establishing an ecosystem for AI development in healthcare for Turkey and the whole region, thanks to the leadership and vision of Prof. Dr. Karakas and his team.” 

GE Healthcare added that previous AI collaborations announced in Europe have focused on the management of liver cancer with AI characterisation tools; the diagnosis and prognosis of lung diseases; and the accuracy and personalisation of treatments for brain cancer or patient follow-up through imaging tools and multidisciplinary consultation meetings. 

Its recently launched EMEA Edison Accelerator – a start-up healthcare accelerator programme in Europe, the Middle East and Africa – aims to unite healthcare providers interested in leading in innovation in healthcare.

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Government & Policy

More regional news

Telecommunications, BT

BT looking to expand into healthcare amidst cutbacks

By
Sophie Porter
February 16, 2021
NHS, NHSX

New NHS unit to bring together transformation teams at NHSE and NHSX

By
Tammy Lovell
February 15, 2021
NHS blueprint

'Diversity of thought' missing from blueprint projects, says NHS leader

By
Sara Mageit
February 15, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

GE Healthcare, AI

Credit: Pixabay
GE Healthcare and Istanbul’s CUREA to accelerate AI-based health software development in Turkey

Most Read

Highmark Health begins partnership with Google Cloud to build up new care delivery model
OCR issues guidance on disclosure of protected info using health information exchanges
UAE ranked as global leader in innovation, healthcare comes out on top
HIMSSCast: HIPAA Privacy Rule proposed changes - What they mean and what to expect
Ohio legislature passes ban on abortion via telehealth
HIMSS TV: Top 5 EMEA videos of 2020

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Population Health
Population Health

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Sponsored by
RingCentral's John Poli
Telehealth is bringing patients and providers closer
Tom Knight, CEO of Invistics
How AI-powered analytics can stop COVID-19 vaccine theft
Piece Technologies CEO Dr. Ruben Amarasingham and OSF Ventures' Dr. Garrett Vygantas
AI has the ability to ease physicians' burdens
Dr. Minal Bakhai
Optimizing online and video consultations

More Stories

A coffee pot in a machine
New wearable patch can monitor blood pressure, caffeine levels
Piece Technologies CEO Dr. Ruben Amarasingham and OSF Ventures' Dr. Garrett Vygantas
AI has the ability to ease physicians' burdens
A person in scrubs and face mask administers the vaccine to a seated person.

Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images

New Jersey blames Microsoft for weeks of vaccine rollout glitches
Tanuj Gupta Cerner Intelligence AI healthcare

Dr. Tanuj Gupta, vice president at Cerner Intelligence, is an expert in the application of AI in healthcare.

Cerner AI expert discusses important 'misconceptions' about the technology
North Korea tried to hack Pfizer vaccine data, reports say
Dr. Minal Bakhai
Optimizing online and video consultations
Telecommunications, BT
BT looking to expand into healthcare amidst cutbacks
French health insurance company MNH hit with ransomware attack