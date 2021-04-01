EMEA
Government & Policy

England's personal child health records to be digitised by April 2023

Following a government review to reduce health inequalities for babies and children, the digitisation process has been brought forward a year.
By Sara Mageit
April 01, 2021
10:40 AM
Children's health

(Photo by Jose Luis Pelaez/ Getty Images)

A recent Early Years review entitled, The best start for life: a vision for the 1,001 critical days has been published, setting out a vision for healthcare best practice for babies and children in England, UK.

Led by Andrea Leadsom, UK MP and Early Years health advisor, the review also brings attention to the importance of improving health outcomes of children living in households in the lowest socio-economic groups.

Amongst the six action areas outlined in the review, providing access to the information families need when they need it was highlighted as key to improving health outcomes for babies and young children.

This will be implemented by designing digital, virtual and telephone services around the needs of the family, including digitising the personal child health record, commonly referred to as the ‘red book’.

WHY IT MATTERS

The red book contains babies’ details and information about their growth and development. Digitising it will ensure information is easier to store, protected and easier to share with medical staff. This will apply to every new birth from April 2023, a year earlier than originally planned. 

The basis of the review is that care given during the first 1,001 days of life has more influence on a child's future than any other time in their life. Experiences during this time have a critical impact on health, wellbeing and opportunity of children as they navigate life.  

The key areas of action aim to ensure children have opportunities to thrive and achieve their full health and wellbeing potential regardless of background.

Local governments will work with the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC), Public Health England and NHS England and Improvement to log the Start for Life journey of parents and carers. The aim is to capture how they experience digital, virtual and telephone-based services during the 1,001 first days from conception to the age of two.

Parents and carers will have an NHS-branded ‘one stop shop’ online to access the information required. 

THE LARGER CONTEXT

Healthcare IT News recently interviewed CIOs at children's hospitals to discuss valuable lessons to surface from the pandemic. IT leaders shared how innovation, adaptive teamwork and EHR optimisation have helped with challenges at hand.

ON THE RECORD

Matt Hancock, health and social care secretary, said: "I believe in the value that every single person has to offer, and I want every child to reach their full potential.

"Everybody should have a solid foundation on which to build their health and we are determined to level up the opportunities for children, no matter their background or where they grow up.

"I want to thank Andrea Leadsom for this inspirational and important report. Through her ‘action areas’, we will reduce the barriers and improve early childhood experiences – and we’re already making a start by bringing forward our commitment to digitise the red book by April 2023."

Topics: 
Government & Policy

More regional news

Digital Aspirant Porgramme

Credit: Shutterstock

Roundup: EU4Health questions answered, Philips and NHS implement data integration hub and more briefs

By
Sara Mageit
April 01, 2021
cybersecurity

Credit: Shutterstock

Data risk report shows healthcare worker has access to 31,000 sensitive files on first day of work

By
Sara Mageit
March 31, 2021
Dr Tim Ferris appointed director of transformation at NHS England, NHS Digital

Credit: NHS England and Improvement

Major NHS leadership shifts announced

By
Sophie Porter
March 29, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

cybersecurity

Credit: Shutterstock
Data risk report shows healthcare worker has access to 31,000 sensitive files on first day of work

Most Read

Outsourcing firm behind NHS Test and Trace hit by ransomware attack
VMware Carbon Black's healthcare users faced 239M attempted cyberattacks in 2020
Millions of NHSmail accounts moved to Microsoft Azure cloud
UK trade group calls for single interoperability standards registry
Twelve suppliers selected for Digital Capability for Health framework
New Hampshire lawmakers push to roll back telehealth coverage

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Patient Engagement
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS Media top stories
Yale New Haven's telehealth turnaround, policy updates, more
Very Big Things Chief Creative Officer Renato Lopez
There's value in human-centered design when creating health tools
Qure4u founder Dr. Monica Bolbjerg
Best practices in scaling digital health solutions
women in digital health
Benefits of more women in the pitch room

More Stories

Photo by Edward Jenner from Pexels

89% of digital health leaders perceive the industry as risky, says report
cybersecurity

Credit: Shutterstock

Data risk report shows healthcare worker has access to 31,000 sensitive files on first day of work
A person using the Contak app on a mobile phone.

Credit: Space 95

IT services company Space 95 unveils new contact tracing...
Two people wearing scrubs and masks at a computer

(Win McNamee, Getty Images)

CDC official on hospital pandemic surveillance: 'Minimize manual processes'
Johns Hopkins Medicine COVID-19

Johns Hopkins Medicine. (Credit: Johns Hopkins Medicine)

Tracking the success of Johns Hopkins' high-profile COVID-19 website
A person in a mask gives another person in a mask a shot

Photo via Getty

Akamai, Salesforce launch tool for mass COVID-19 vaccine registrations
Paul Black CEO Allscripts EHRs

Paul Black, CEO of EHR maker Allscripts. (Credit: Allscripts)

Allscripts CEO talks EHR innovation, AI and the cloud
Cleveland Clinic

(Photo: Cleveland Clinic)

Cleveland Clinic, IBM launch 10-year quantum computing partnership