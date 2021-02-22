EMEA
Privacy & Security

Emmanuel Macron pledges €1bn for cybersecurity after hospital ransomware attacks

Two French hospitals returned to paper systems after being targeted by hackers.
By Tammy Lovell
February 22, 2021
06:15 AM
cybersecurity

French president Emmanuel Macron has promised to invest €1 billion in a national cybersecurity strategy, following ransomware attacks on two hospitals this month.

The hospitals at Dax and Villefranche-sur-Saône were paralysed by attacks in which hackers blocked the telephone systems, forcing the hospitals to shut off the internet service and other networks to keep the ransomware from spreading. This affected patient records, surgical devices, medication management, appointments, bed and doctor allocation.

Patient operations were postponed and some patients moved to other hospitals, while hospital staff were forced to return to paper-based methods such as hand-made service charts and appointment books.

The National Information Systems Security Agency (Anssi) has been working to restore the computer networks and recover data, part of which was protected in backups. It's expected to take several weeks before the hospitals can return to normal operation.

Speaking at a press conference last week,  Macron said the attacks showed France’s “vulnerability and the importance of stepping up and investing."

WHY IT MATTERS

According to Anssi, ransomware attacks in France surged 255% last year compared to 2019, with the increase particularly affecting the health care sector, education system, local authorities and digital service providers.

“It is more urgent than ever to act concretely and collectively on digital security,” said Anssi director general, Guillaume Poupard.

There were 27 cyber-attacks on French hospitals in 2020, according to the Cédric O, the French minister for digital transition and communications.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

Cybercriminals have been seeking to take advantage of the rapid telehealth upscale during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Earlier this month, French insurance company Mutuelle Nationale des Hospitaliers (MHH) was hit by a ransomware attack, which caused its website and telephone platform to go down.

Meanwhile, Serco, the outsourcing firm behind NHS Test and Trace, confirmed that parts of its infrastructure in mainland Europe had experienced a double extortion ransomware attack from cybercriminals.

ON THE RECORD

Jean-François Goglin, deputy director of Connective Santé and HIMSS board member, said: “The fight against COVID-19 has resulted in a very rapid opening of the information systems of hospitals to the outside, in particular to allow teleworking and teleconsultations inducing security breaches that must now be mastered. A massive investment plan in cybersecurity will only be effective if a real defence in depth is put in place, applied at all levels of care coordination, for hospitals, social and medico-social establishments.”

Dr Saif Abed, founding partner and director of the AbedGraham Group, said: “Investment in healthcare cybersecurity should always be applauded. However, we need to make sure that these investments lead to sustainable improvements by enhancing people and processes in addition to the inevitable spend on technology.

“Furthermore, the funds that are announced have to be easily accessible to healthcare organisations on the frontlines of protecting patients from harm and not become a bureaucratic challenge to receive.”

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Network Infrastructure, Privacy & Security

More regional news

NHS app

Roundup: EU Commission hosts skills roundtable for healthcare, app reduces NHS staff anxiety and more briefs

By
Sara Mageit
February 19, 2021
interoperability, NHS

PRSB launches vendor scheme to support integrated care

By
Sara Mageit
February 18, 2021
GE Healthcare, AI

Credit: Pixabay

GE Healthcare and Istanbul’s CUREA to accelerate AI-based health software development in Turkey

By
Ahmed El Sherif
February 17, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

cybersecurity
Emmanuel Macron pledges €1bn for cybersecurity after hospital ransomware attacks

Most Read

Another HIPAA right of access settlement from OCR highlights need for timely response
Broadband expansion, $62M for ONC among pandemic relief package provisions
Commentary: Digital health companies should stay away from FDA in 2021
The move to value accelerates in 2021, spurred by lack of fee-for-service payments during pandemic
A look back at the news stories that shaped 2020
Nearly 500K Aetna members affected by EyeMed security incident

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Population Health

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

rocket
Space exploration aiding health innovation
Iris Frye, founder of Parity Health Information & Technology
The importance of uplifting Black trailblazers in healthcare
HIMSS Media top stories
ClassPass unveils vaccine locator; N.J. struggles with vaccine registration glitches
Kate Milliken
Beating COVID-19: One woman's story

More Stories

Physician doing dictation

Using natural language processing to unlock SDOH in unstructured EHR data
The AMA logo

"AMA logo" by MDGovpics is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

AMA statement reckons with medicine's history of racism
Mary Woinarowicz
How North Dakota's immunization database is...
HIMSS Media top stories
ClassPass unveils vaccine locator; N.J. struggles with vaccine registration glitches
NHS app
Roundup: EU Commission hosts skills roundtable for healthcare, app reduces NHS staff anxiety and more briefs
Doctor looking at mammogram
Volpara Health acquires fellow breast cancer prevention company CRA Health
Person coughing
Humana launches Care Support pilot to help Medicare Advantage members manage chronic conditions
Cybersecurity monitoring
CIS launches no-cost ransomware service for U.S. hospitals