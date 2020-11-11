EMEA
Business Intelligence

Dubai’s TVM Capital Healthcare joins forces with GE Healthcare to support emerging markets

Both will work together to accelerate the growth of transformational healthcare companies across markets in the Middle East and North African, and the Association of South-East Asian Nations.
By Rachel McArthur
November 11, 2020
10:55 AM
Dubai’s TVM Capital Healthcare, GE Healthcare

Credit: TVM Capital Healthcare

A leading healthcare expansion and growth capital investor in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) is partnering with GE Healthcare to support businesses in emerging healthcare markets, it has been revealed.

Headquartered in Dubai and Singapore, TVM Capital Healthcare has confirmed it will work with GE Healthcare to “accelerate the growth of transformational healthcare companies” across selected markets in the MENA and the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The strategic collaboration results in TVM Capital Healthcare gaining access to GE Healthcare’s network in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. Meanwhile, both parties will provide their own expertise and skill sets to “promote and support the success of these innovative healthcare companies with ambitious growth plans in both regions”, the companies announced in a joint statement.

WHY IT MATTERS

According to both entities, the overall objective of the partnership is to offer MENA and ASEAN healthcare companies the opportunity to improve clinical quality, refine their growth strategy, and increase market access, as well as reducing the cost of healthcare provision by honing operations.

It is yet to be confirmed which companies they will first collaborate on.

“By combining TVM Capital Healthcare’s experience as a dedicated emerging markets healthcare private equity firm with GE Healthcare’s global expertise in healthcare technology and operations, this collaboration will provide innovative healthcare companies across Southeast Asia and MENA with best-in-class clinical solutions and unrivalled market access opportunities,” said Helmut Schuehsler, CEO and chairman of TVM Capital Healthcare in Singapore and Dubai. “Our investments are driven by extensive research to ensure that we meet gaps in healthcare provision. 

“We passionately believe that the implementation of new technology not only in digital health, remote health and precision health, but also in process and supply chain management provides ways to better serve patients and an expected specialisation of services will complement public hospital-based systems. Our partnership with GE Healthcare is testament to this belief.”

ON THE RECORD

Kieran Murphy, GE Healthcare president and CEO added: “At GE Healthcare, we are focused on helping increase capacity within the health system, improving productivity and driving better outcomes for patients and clinicians around the world. 

“As healthcare in emerging markets continues to grow and more people have access to advanced care, technology plays a critical role in delivering more precise diagnosis, therapy and monitoring.”

He continued: “Public and private investment into health systems will help drive this shift. We are pleased to work with TVM Capital Healthcare to make a lasting impact on the communities we serve – whether in the delivery of care or strategic projects involving hospital planning, digital connectivity and education.”

Topics: 
Business Intelligence, Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Mergers & Acquisitions, Population Health, Precision Medicine

