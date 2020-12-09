EMEA
Dubai Health Authority showcases new solutions at GITEX Technology Week

Solutions include its medical supplies management system, training platforms, and new additions and updates to its mobile app.
By Rachel McArthur
December 09, 2020
08:18 AM
Dubai Health Authority, GITEX

Credit: Dubai Health Authority

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has unveiled several new tech-driven solutions, including its medical supplies management system, during GITEX Technology Week 2020, which runs until 10 December. 

Launched in collaboration with Smart Dubai, Tarmeez is a “state-of-the-art fully automated paperless drugs and medical supplies management system… making [DHA] the first government entity in the region to implement this international standard,” the authority announced.

Integrated with Salama, DHA’s unified electronic medical record system, Tarmeez provides authority medical staff across public hospitals and specialised health centres with an electronic catalog of all items available via a central dashboard for inventory.

Ghanim Lootah, DHA’s director of asset management explained: “The introduction of this system has multiple benefits and is in line with the DHA Strategy 2016-2021 as well as the Dubai Paperless Strategy. 

“The drug and medical supplies material management system helps track orders, monitors supplies and usage of stored medication, and medical materials digitally. It helps us better handle and manage drugs and medical materials, track documentation and information, and reduce both operational costs and medication waste.”

He continued: “To better determine which drugs should be regularly re-ordered, we can look at the system, which provides an in-depth overview of utilisation management. Since it is all digital, the saving in terms of time, cost and resources is significant,” adding that it helps reduce the time required for inventory monitoring and tracking by 80%. It’s also apparently set to save 4,640 hours and 2.3 million sheets of printed paper per year.

Lootah also stated that the DHA is coordinating with more than 183 international manufacturers and 42 local factories and distributors for this system.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

Meanwhile, the DHA also introduced two digital medical education platforms aimed at healthcare professionals to access digital medical learning resources and support.

The first, entitled DARB, is to provide resident doctors with comprehensive academic support, with five specialisations currently available. The second programme, MANAAR – which stands for Medical Augmentation and Nourishment Anytime and Anywhere Resource – offers “complete online support” to medical professionals and healthcare providers.

“Under the MANAAR platform, all healthcare providers across the UAE [United Arab Emirates] can create an account and benefit from the interactive learning system that will train, access the knowledge of healthcare professionals and will give them access to many other accredited training programs conducted in Dubai,” said the DHA.

And finally, the authority also showcased recently launched features of its app, including the ability to book a COVID-19 screening, a flu vaccine booking function, and a telemedicine consultation feature. The app also provides a number of services for blood donation.

ON THE RECORD

H.E. Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of the DHA said at GITEX: “DHA is keen to implement the use of smart technology and digitisation to improve all aspects of healthcare delivery, healthcare management and medical education.

“Implementing the latest medical technologies is in line with the DHA’s vision to empower and support healthcare professionals, enhance patient care and safety as well as provide patients with the highest quality of medical services.”

