EMEA
Government & Policy

David Cameron lobbied for NHS staff's personal data

Former prime minister emailed Matthew Gould about payday app during COVID lockdown.
By Tammy Lovell
April 20, 2021
06:39 AM
COVID-19, NHS

(Photo by Sturti/ Getty Images) 

Former UK prime minister David Cameron lobbied the NHS for access to staff’s personal data, weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cameron was acting on behalf of financial services firm Greensill Capital, which he had financial interest in. His work for the firm, which filed for administration in March 2021, has led to increased scrutiny of private companies’ lobbying.

Greensill had acquired two startups – the Australian app Earnd and UK provider FreeUp, both of which offer earned wage access (EWA) services, allowing users to receive advance salary payments.

In an email dated March 2020, published by The Sunday Times [behind paywall], Cameron asked NHSX CEO Matthew Gould for access to electronic staff records (ESR) to help Greensill roll out the Earnd app to the NHS.

He wrote that Earnd would “be much slicker if it can obtain access to employee data in ESR.”

Cameron has since defended his actions in a statement, saying: “It was a time of national crisis with fears about businesses’ access to credit. Greensill Capital wanted to offer a genuine and legitimate proposal to help with this.”

Prior to the email, Cameron had also discussed the Earnd scheme over a drink with health secretary Matt Hancock and via text messages with chancellor Rishi Sunak.

In October 2020, Earnd announced a partnership with NHS Shared Business Services (NHS SBS) allowing NHS employees access to their earned income before payday via the existing MYSBSPay app. Because the service was offered for free it sidestepped the usual open competition process.

NHS Business Services Authority ESR set up API technical integration capability to allow trusts and Earnd to validate specific employee data provided by individuals.

The Royal Free London NHS Foundation, Wye Valley NHS Trust and George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust, were among those that signed up, but it appears few employees used the service. A spokesperson for the Royal Free told Healthcare It News that fewer than 700 of its staff used Earnd.  

WHY IT MATTERS

Cameron gave Greensill access to people at the top of the Department of Health and Social Care and the NHS. A government review and three separate MP-led inquiries are now looking into his lobbying attempts.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

Meanwhile, Earnd’s Australian branch was acquired by UK finance firm Wagestream last week for a private amount. Wagestream offers a EWA service to seven NHS trusts, as part of a wellbeing programme including financial education, coaching, savings tools and wages visibility.

Other EWA services being used by the NHS include Salary Finance and Hastee.

ON THE RECORD

An NHSE spokesperson said: “The NHS has a duty to support staff while using taxpayers’ money wisely and so officials do meet organisations who may be able to provide good value services which are effective, and when ideas are taken forward, contracts are put through the appropriate and transparent tendering processes. The proposals were not taken forward in this case.”

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication. 

 

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Workforce

More regional news

Vaccination programme, COVID-19, coronavirus

(Photo by Darla Williams/ Getty Images) 

HIMSS offers recommendations on the role of digital health in vaccine distribution

By
Sara Mageit
April 20, 2021
Masimo, medical devices

Credit: Masimo

Interoperability and connectivity: solutions to today’s hospital challenges

April 19, 2021

Credit: Halo Therapeutics 

Roundup: eHealth support for African lower income countries, HIMSS hosts first CMx and more briefs

By
Sara Mageit
April 16, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Vaccination programme, COVID-19, coronavirus

(Photo by Darla Williams/ Getty Images) 

Addressing Population and Public Health
HIMSS offers recommendations on the role of digital health in vaccine distribution

Most Read

Emmanuel Macron pledges €1bn for cybersecurity after hospital ransomware attacks
Wellstar Health hires Hank Capps as new CIO
Florida woman to pay $20.3M after using telemedicine to shield alleged fraud
Meet the students trying to simplify clinical trial recruitment for veterans
Report: 'COVID-19 saw the transformation of the NHS into the National COVID Service'
New UK Research Agency for High Risk Science and Technology

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

HealthEC CIO Sita Kapoor
Pop Health 4.0: What it is and where population health is heading
HIMSS Media top stories
CDC, FDA pause J&J vaccine; Mayo Clinic rolls out remote diagnostics platform
Sponsored by
Amaresh Tripathy, global analytics leader at Genpact
Healthcare's journey into the digital age
Dr. David Danhauer of Owensboro Health
CIO Spotlight: Dr. David Danhauer of Owensboro Health

More Stories

A pharmacist looking at a tablet and computer.

(Photo by alvarez/Getty Images)

South Australia implements real-time prescription...
Doctor in PPE

Photo by Morsa Images/Getty Images

How COVID-19 opened a new chapter for population and public health
MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center MemorialCare Health System mental health

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center (Credit: MemorialCare Health System)

At MemorialCare, digital health program enables turnaround for depression patients

Credit: Halo Therapeutics 

Roundup: eHealth support for African lower income countries, HIMSS hosts first CMx more briefs
HIMSS Media top stories
CDC, FDA pause J&J vaccine; Mayo Clinic rolls out remote diagnostics platform
People on a train in India.

(Photo by shylendrahoode/Getty Images)

India upgrades disease surveillance platform
A programmer using a computer.

(Photo by skynesher/Getty Images)

Creating robust digital health infrastructures in APAC
Podcast guests Dr. John Sedor and Dr. Prabir Roy-Chaudhury
HIMSSCast: Kidney care innovation is open for business