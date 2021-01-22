EMEA
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

County Durham and Darlington NHS FT selects Cerner for EHR

The trust has signed a 10-year agreement with Cerner to implement an integrated electronic patient record.
By Sara Mageit
January 22, 2021
09:20 AM
Cerner, County Durham and Darlington NHS

Credit: University Hospital of North Durham

County Durham and Darlington NHS FT has chosen Cerner to implement the Cerner Millennium EHR solution, making a patient's full record available electronically for healthcare professionals in one place.

Clinicians and other support staff at the trust were given the opportunity to be involved in the ongoing assessment of different available systems from various bidding companies.

At a trust board meeting in December 2020, support was given to move forward with the contract award to Cerner.

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

WHY IT MATTERS

The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the importance for clinicians to have quick and full access to a patient's history in order to make the best-informed decision about their care.

The new system will mean all patient information will be available electronically, on a screen, at any hospital and any location. It will aim to improve patient experience by changing the way patients are admitted, cared for and discharged.

On approval of the case at the trust board, the chairman, Paul Keane, stated that “This [EHR] will be a huge boost for our trust and our staff, but more importantly it will enhance the quality of services and care to our patients.”

Distie Profit, managing director for Cerner in the UK added: “Informed decision making forms the basis of safe and reliable care. Making relevant and up-to-date patient information available at the point of care in a proven and integrated platform is fundamental to enable this."

THE LARGER CONTEXT

Cerner is one of the health IT companies to join forces with some of the biggest health tech organisations for the new Vaccine Credential Initiative launched to enable more secure access to digital vaccination records.

Last week, Cerner confirmed that it had suspended political donations to any "candidate or official who took part in or incited violence" in Washington, D.C.

ON THE RECORD

The trust’s chief executive, Sue Jacques, said: “This is such an important development for the trust and will help us truly transform how we treat our patients.

“Our EPR will replace several existing systems and provide clinicians with a comprehensive source of patient information – including relevant clinical information – quickly and securely at the point that care is delivered. The EPR will modernise and improve the way we deliver care across the trust and revolutionise how we work with our partners to deliver care.

“Currently, patient information is collected in a number of different ways using a number of different paper forms and computer systems; these systems don’t always talk to each other. The new system will give us a full patient record, available in multiple locations, which will improve how we care for our patients."

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

More regional news

Hospital Future Act, Germany,

German hospitals receive digital health boost

By
Tammy Lovell
January 22, 2021
COVID-19 vaccine

Roundup: eCential Robotics secures major financing, COVID-19 vaccination programme for NHS staff and more briefs

By
Sara Mageit
January 22, 2021
Vaccines, covid-19

The COVID-19 vaccines currently being administered, or considered, in the MENA region

By
Rachel McArthur
January 21, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

Hospital Future Act, Germany,
German hospitals receive digital health boost

Most Read

UVM restoring access to EHR weeks after cyberattack
AdventHealth to collaborate with AI firm BERG to improve COVID-19 care
Saudi Arabia’s IMC to adopt InterSystems TrakCare
Singapore’s NTFGH gets successfully revalidated for EMRAM Stage 7
Middle East 2.0 - What does a successful digital transformation look like?
Not all EHR use measures are created equally, study finds

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Interoperability
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Women In Health IT

Video

Nurx CEO Varsha Rao
Women's health: What to expect in 2021
HIMSS Media top stories
Biden begins presidency with aggressive healthcare agenda
Amwell CEO Roy Schoenberg
Telehealth makes big leap in 2020, will propel chronic care in 2021
Best Buy Health VP Sarah Jones
Innovation in digital health for seniors to continue in 2021

More Stories

A person in lab wear sits at a computer

Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Biden's COVID-19 plan depends on a data-driven approach for efficacy, equity
Elizabeth Richter and Seema Verma.
Elizabeth Richter named interim head of CMS as Biden transitions to new era
President Joe Biden in a mask

President Joe Biden (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Biden plans regulatory freeze amid flurry of health hires
Halifax Health health system Florida EHR

Halifax Health, Daytona Beach, Florida

CIO shows how Halifax Health enhanced its EHR with enterprise storage
As National Coordinator for Health IT, the interoperability veteran will bring deep standards expertise as the rubber hits the road on nationwide API-based data exchange.
Micky Tripathi named by Biden administration to lead ONC
Amwell CEO Roy Schoenberg
Telehealth makes big leap in 2020, will propel chronic care in 2021
Vaccines, covid-19
The COVID-19 vaccines currently being administered, or considered, in the MENA region
Vaccines, covid-19

Credit: Shannon Stapleton/Getty Images

The four types of COVID-19 vaccine – a snapshot