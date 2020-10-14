EMEA
Patient Engagement

Cerner and Zesty collaborate on new NHS patient engagement solution

NHS trusts who are Cerner clients can access Zesty products through their existing agreements.
By Sara Mageit
October 14, 2020
06:14 AM
Zesty, Cerner, Patient portal, NHS

Credit: Zesty Patient Portal 

Healthcare tech company, Induction Healthcare Group, has announced a strategic collaboration to help NHS hospitals make it easier for patients to manage their outpatient appointments and correspondence online.

Zesty, Induction Healthcare’s patient portal for hospitals, and Cerner will develop a joint patient engagement solution to help NHS trusts deliver this more efficient service for patients.

This collaboration will align existing patient facing technology in the UK and Ireland, building on patient portal solution Healthelife and Zesty's integration capability with Cerner's electronic health record (EHR), Cerner Millennium.

WHY IT MATTERS

NHS trusts are expected to help patients manage outpatient appointments, complete remote care questionnaires, and view hospital correspondence on their mobile phones, with the aim of reducing delays, costs and demands on medical and nursing staff. 

This strategic collaboration has the potential to improve patient experience and access to care options. 

It also aims to generate material revenues for Induction in the year ending 31 March 2022, in keeping with the company's strategic focus.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

Last week, two Cerner clients; Milton Keynes University hospital and Oxford University Hospitals, were among the first UK NHS trusts to offer Health Records on an iPhone, making it easier for patients to see their medical data from multiple providers.

Earlier this year, Zesty launched a new online booking solution for Acute and Community NHS trusts to enable staff to book COVID-19 antibody tests on their smartphone, laptop or computer.

ON THE RECORD

James Balmain, joint-CEO of Induction Healthcare, said: "It is a landmark moment for Zesty to be selected by Cerner in the UK and Ireland to jointly develop patient engagement solutions for NHS hospitals. Together, our organisations can provide staff and patients with world class digital tools to manage their care and operate more efficiently in the current environment of rapidly changing and unfamiliar conditions."

Distie Profit, managing director of Cerner UK, said: "We will all be patients at some stage in our life, which is why Cerner is committed to providing our clients with scalable and interoperable solutions that help them create the best possible experience for their patients. Helping patients become more engaged and empowered through access to their health information allows them to receive care remotely and better manage their health."

"This new collaboration with Zesty is expected to provide a more streamlined experience for both patients and health care professionals and reaffirms our commitment to improving the outcomes for all individuals by creating innovative solutions and collaborations to benefit our clients."

Topics: 
Patient Engagement

More regional news

King's College, Healthcare Communications, patient engagement

Credit: Healthcare Communications

King’s College Hospital to advance its 'digital by default' patient engagement strategy

By
Sara Mageit
October 13, 2020
EHR training, COVID-19, coronavirus

Better EHR training in the working environment?

October 12, 2020
EMRAM, O-EMRAM, Mouwasat Hospital, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian Mouwasat Hospital Al Khobar achieves EMRAM Stage 7

By
Sara Mageit
October 12, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

King's College, Healthcare Communications, patient engagement

Credit: Healthcare Communications
King’s College Hospital to advance its 'digital by default' patient engagement strategy

Most Read

Remote patient monitoring can help address the maternal mortality crisis
Jordanian telehealth solution to provide free medical access for Beirut residents
Federal judge blocks HHS from rolling back protections for transgender patients
Sound security practices key to fulfilling telehealth's promise, study shows
AccessHealth uses telemedicine to boost mental health visits by 10% during COVID-19
Telehealth visits have skyrocketed for older adults, but concerns remain

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security

Video

Sponsored by
Nuance VP of International Healthcare Operations Frederik Brabant
Using technology to prevent clinician burnout
woman holding a baby
Finding answers to maternal mortality, access to care, digital divide
Sponsored by
QTT COO Jayyou Choi
Expectations of digital transformation
National Institute of Standards and Technology's Sokwoo Rhee
Transforming urban areas into 'smart communities'

More Stories

Cerner CEO Brent Shafer speaks at the virtual Cerner Health Conference 2020

Cerner CEO Brent Shafer speaks at the virtual Cerner Health Conference 2020

Cerner unveils new interoperability tools, as CEO Brent Shafer says 'innovation is accelerating'
Maple Knoll Communities buildings

Maple Knoll Communities

How one provider is transitioning from WebEx and Skype to a full telehealth platform
Epic logo sign in field before brick buildings
Epic to use InterSystems as data foundation for latest EHR release
King's College, Healthcare Communications, patient engagement

Credit: Healthcare Communications

King’s College Hospital to advance its 'digital by default' patient engagement strategy
Teladoc Health and Livongo's post-merger plan: One-stop healthcare
National Institute of Standards and Technology's Sokwoo Rhee
Transforming urban areas into 'smart communities'
Insights into RPA implementation in healthcare
George Halvorson and Judy Faulkner

George Halvorson and Judy Faulkner

Judy Faulkner talks lessons learned from Epic's COVID-19 response