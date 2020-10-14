Cerner and Zesty collaborate on new NHS patient engagement solution

Healthcare tech company, Induction Healthcare Group, has announced a strategic collaboration to help NHS hospitals make it easier for patients to manage their outpatient appointments and correspondence online.

Zesty, Induction Healthcare’s patient portal for hospitals, and Cerner will develop a joint patient engagement solution to help NHS trusts deliver this more efficient service for patients.

This collaboration will align existing patient facing technology in the UK and Ireland, building on patient portal solution Healthelife and Zesty's integration capability with Cerner's electronic health record (EHR), Cerner Millennium.

WHY IT MATTERS

NHS trusts are expected to help patients manage outpatient appointments, complete remote care questionnaires, and view hospital correspondence on their mobile phones, with the aim of reducing delays, costs and demands on medical and nursing staff.

This strategic collaboration has the potential to improve patient experience and access to care options.

It also aims to generate material revenues for Induction in the year ending 31 March 2022, in keeping with the company's strategic focus.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

Last week, two Cerner clients; Milton Keynes University hospital and Oxford University Hospitals, were among the first UK NHS trusts to offer Health Records on an iPhone, making it easier for patients to see their medical data from multiple providers.

Earlier this year, Zesty launched a new online booking solution for Acute and Community NHS trusts to enable staff to book COVID-19 antibody tests on their smartphone, laptop or computer.

ON THE RECORD

James Balmain, joint-CEO of Induction Healthcare, said: "It is a landmark moment for Zesty to be selected by Cerner in the UK and Ireland to jointly develop patient engagement solutions for NHS hospitals. Together, our organisations can provide staff and patients with world class digital tools to manage their care and operate more efficiently in the current environment of rapidly changing and unfamiliar conditions."

Distie Profit, managing director of Cerner UK, said: "We will all be patients at some stage in our life, which is why Cerner is committed to providing our clients with scalable and interoperable solutions that help them create the best possible experience for their patients. Helping patients become more engaged and empowered through access to their health information allows them to receive care remotely and better manage their health."

"This new collaboration with Zesty is expected to provide a more streamlined experience for both patients and health care professionals and reaffirms our commitment to improving the outcomes for all individuals by creating innovative solutions and collaborations to benefit our clients."