Canada’s Think Research increases Middle East presence

A Toronto-based clinical content and technology company has signed a multi-year partnership with a leading Saudi hospital information system, it has been revealed.

Think Research Corporation will be collaborating with OASIS, an electronic medical record (EMR) system vendor that’s currently active across 41 Saudi hospitals. Through the partnership, Think Research’s 12,000+ “clinical decision support tools” will “deliver the latest evidence-based knowledge to clinicians at the patient point of care, through a software as a service (SaaS) model,” the company said.

Part of Al Murjan Holding Group, OASIS is one of the largest systems for healthcare management in the Middle East, reportedly owning the “largest market share in the operation of large and medium-sized hospitals.”

THE LARGER CONTEXT

This latest agreement marks the expansion of Think Research’s presence in the Middle East; the Canadian business has been delivering software-based healthcare solutions across public and private hospitals in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia since 2019.

“Expanding our reach in the Middle East is a key priority for Think as we grow our global footprint,” said Think Research CEO, Sachin Aggarwal. “We are thrilled to work with OASIS to bring our leading software solutions to 41 of the top hospitals in the Kingdom and strengthen our presence in the region.

“This partnership will allow more clinicians to have convenient access to Think’s library of clinical content directly by embedding it within their electronic medical record system. It’s a fantastic example of how our software seamlessly fits within existing workflows and adds value.”

Advantages of having Think Research’s evidence-based support tools include “improving clinical workflow and driving best practice,” the company added.

ON THE RECORD

“There is no doubt that we view this partnership as a beneficial addition to both sides,” said OASIS CEO, Thamer Shaker. “We believe it increases the strength of our system and it will help both companies enter new markets. We are also pleased to be adding to our EMR in a way that supports our partners across the health sector.”