EMEA
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Canada’s Think Research increases Middle East presence

The clinical content and technology company has announced a multi-year partnership with leading Saudi hospital information system, OASIS.
By Rachel McArthur
May 28, 2021
09:56 AM

Courtesy of Think Research

A Toronto-based clinical content and technology company has signed a multi-year partnership with a leading Saudi hospital information system, it has been revealed.

Think Research Corporation will be collaborating with OASIS, an electronic medical record (EMR) system vendor that’s currently active across 41 Saudi hospitals. Through the partnership, Think Research’s 12,000+ “clinical decision support tools” will “deliver the latest evidence-based knowledge to clinicians at the patient point of care, through a software as a service (SaaS) model,” the company said.

Part of Al Murjan Holding Group, OASIS is one of the largest systems for healthcare management in the Middle East, reportedly owning the “largest market share in the operation of large and medium-sized hospitals.”

THE LARGER CONTEXT

This latest agreement marks the expansion of Think Research’s presence in the Middle East; the Canadian business has been delivering software-based healthcare solutions across public and private hospitals in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia since 2019.

“Expanding our reach in the Middle East is a key priority for Think as we grow our global footprint,” said Think Research CEO, Sachin Aggarwal. “We are thrilled to work with OASIS to bring our leading software solutions to 41 of the top hospitals in the Kingdom and strengthen our presence in the region.

“This partnership will allow more clinicians to have convenient access to Think’s library of clinical content directly by embedding it within their electronic medical record system. It’s a fantastic example of how our software seamlessly fits within existing workflows and adds value.”

Advantages of having Think Research’s evidence-based support tools include “improving clinical workflow and driving best practice,” the company added.

ON THE RECORD

There is no doubt that we view this partnership as a beneficial addition to both sides,” said OASIS CEO, Thamer Shaker. “We believe it increases the strength of our system and it will help both companies enter new markets. We are also pleased to be adding to our EMR in a way that supports our partners across the health sector.”

Topics: 
Decision Support, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Workflow

More regional news

AWS

Roundup: AWS to launch data centres in UAE, Ibex obtains CE Mark for AI-powered breast cancer detection and more briefs

By
Sara Mageit
May 28, 2021
HIMSS21 Europe, Italy digital health

Italy's digital health strategy and future plans set to be showcased at #HIMSS21Europe

By
Ruggiero Corcella
May 27, 2021
Juno Health, CQC, COVID-19

Paediatrician app criticised for operating without CQC registration

By
Tammy Lovell
May 26, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

HIMSS21 Europe, Italy digital health
Italy's digital health strategy and future plans set to be showcased at #HIMSS21Europe

Most Read

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare hires new CIO
ONC's top goals: Interoperability, alignment and equity
Allscripts CEO talks EHR innovation, AI and the cloud
CDC official on hospital pandemic surveillance: 'Minimize manual processes'
Interoperability groups team up for open source healthcare developer sandbox
Roundup: EU4Health questions answered, Philips and NHS implement data integration hub and more briefs

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Interoperability
Telehealth

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

Top Stories May 28, 2021
Hospitals saw financial gains in April; Google rolls out Health Equity Tracker
Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe
WHO: Digital can help build a culture of health
PCHA Managing Director Rob Havasy and Cloudbreak Health CEO Jamey Edwards
How virtual care is transforming mental and behavioral health
Sponsored by
Mike Oren, Xerox's VP of Enterprise Consulting Services
Enhancing the patient journey and experience

More Stories

Two people look at an X ray of a ribcage
The imaging AI field is exploding, but it carries unique challenges
Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe
WHO: Digital can help build a culture of health
Patient attending telehealth appointment
Geisinger and Noteworth launch virtual care platform to help control chronic diseases
Patient info released to media outlets after Waikato DHB...
New Zealand sets budget to introduce new health...
HIMSS21 Europe, Italy digital health
Italy's digital health strategy and future plans set to be showcased at #HIMSS21Europe
Telemedicine provider reports high teleconsultation...
The Allscripts booth
Allscripts initiative aims at amplifying diverse health IT voices