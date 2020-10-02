EMEA
Workforce

Allocate launches new clinical electronic rostering platform

The healthcare people management platform aims to free up time for clinicians and make it easier for organisations to create care centred rosters.
By Sara Mageit
October 02, 2020
09:36 AM

Credit: HealthRoster 11

UK-based healthcare people management software Allocate, has unveiled the latest model of its flagship e-rostering software platform, making it easier for staff to do clinical eRostering.

HealthRoster 11 will help with the management and rostering of staff whether at their desk or on the go.

WHY IT MATTERS

Roster management has come under significant pressure in responding to the demands of COVID-19.

Designed for tablets and computers, HealthRoster 11 offers a dashboard display summarising all information on one screen to create a faster user experience and freeing up time for patient care.

THE LARGER TREND  

e-rostering software has been rolled out across the medical workforce to better manage the distribution of clinical staff. Amongst these is James Paget University Hospitals NHS FT, which introduced Allocate’s Activity Manager platform to 320 doctors and medical staff to cover 12 departments.

Allocate’s HealthRoster platform also helped track live NHS absences to help during COVID-19. 

ON THE RECORD

Simon Courage, chief solutions architect, Allocate said: “Healthcare teams have faced mounting pressure during the pandemic with staff burnout being a very real and prevalent issue. Effective rostering is key to managing a constantly changing workforce whilst tracking the monitoring of and management of sickness and absence by both at a department level and an individual level.”

“With the rate of COVID-19 infections currently increasing and the winter pressures faced by the NHS, workforce management challenges are only going to increase and therefore the need for simple and effective e-Rostering tools is paramount when it comes to staff planning and deployment.”

Andrew Stocken, E-Systems implementation officer, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “HealthRoster 11 is much more visual, intuitive and user friendly and will make a big difference when it comes to training new teams. Reporting is more streamlined meaning you don’t have to export reports into Excel. But the biggest win is being able to use the software on a tablet which means staff can be more mobile which is especially important for clinicians.”

Topics: 
Workflow, Workforce

More regional news

Credit: Cambrionix launches ModIT

Roundup: Ex-Sainsbury’s boss to join test and trace, IT failure forces near complete closure of acute hospital and more briefs

By
Sara Mageit
October 02, 2020

How technology can empower the patient as partner

October 01, 2020
EMRAM, Digital maturity, analytics

Credit: Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital - Al Khobar

Saudi Arabian Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital - Al Khobar achieves EMRAM Stage 6

By
Tammy Lovell
October 01, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

EMRAM, Digital maturity, analytics

Credit: Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital - Al Khobar
Saudi Arabian Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital - Al Khobar achieves EMRAM Stage 6

Most Read

Idaho HIE partners with Aunt Bertha to help bridge clinical-social gap
Epic EHR-linked telehealth skyrockets at Children’s Colorado
New AI diagnostic tool knows when to defer to a human, MIT researchers say
Clinical decision support systems can promote diagnostic accuracy, patient satisfaction
Mayo Clinic, Google show how they're deploying cloud-based AI to combat COVID-19
Epic faces employee backlash over COVID-19 return to work policies

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security

Video

Universal Health Services hit with cyberattack; Anthem settles 2015 breach
Sponsored by
Thriving on the Frontlines: Stories of Resilience and Resolve
Sweden rethinking healthcare during COVID-19
Sponsored by
Special Report: Digital transformation is a pillar in Kuwait's Vision 2035

More Stories

Anthem office
Anthem settles 2015 cybersecurity breach for $39.5 million
Hospital exec talking to doctors
The business of health: Keeping the lights on through the pandemic and beyond
How technology can empower the patient as partner
United States HIE data exchange, connected dots of light on map of North America
ONC announces winners of $2.5M in Star HIE funding
EMRAM, Digital maturity, analytics

Credit: Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital - Al Khobar

Saudi Arabian Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital - Al Khobar achieves EMRAM Stage 6
Special Report: Digital transformation is a pillar in Kuwait's Vision 2035
An Apple Watch on display

(Justin Sullivan, Getty)

Mount Sinai researchers using Apple Watch to study COVID-19 stress
Security team in server room
So you've been hit with a ransomware attack. What now?