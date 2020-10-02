Allocate launches new clinical electronic rostering platform

UK-based healthcare people management software Allocate, has unveiled the latest model of its flagship e-rostering software platform, making it easier for staff to do clinical eRostering.

HealthRoster 11 will help with the management and rostering of staff whether at their desk or on the go.

WHY IT MATTERS

Roster management has come under significant pressure in responding to the demands of COVID-19.

Designed for tablets and computers, HealthRoster 11 offers a dashboard display summarising all information on one screen to create a faster user experience and freeing up time for patient care.

THE LARGER TREND

e-rostering software has been rolled out across the medical workforce to better manage the distribution of clinical staff. Amongst these is James Paget University Hospitals NHS FT, which introduced Allocate’s Activity Manager platform to 320 doctors and medical staff to cover 12 departments.

Allocate’s HealthRoster platform also helped track live NHS absences to help during COVID-19.

ON THE RECORD

Simon Courage, chief solutions architect, Allocate said: “Healthcare teams have faced mounting pressure during the pandemic with staff burnout being a very real and prevalent issue. Effective rostering is key to managing a constantly changing workforce whilst tracking the monitoring of and management of sickness and absence by both at a department level and an individual level.”

“With the rate of COVID-19 infections currently increasing and the winter pressures faced by the NHS, workforce management challenges are only going to increase and therefore the need for simple and effective e-Rostering tools is paramount when it comes to staff planning and deployment.”

Andrew Stocken, E-Systems implementation officer, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “HealthRoster 11 is much more visual, intuitive and user friendly and will make a big difference when it comes to training new teams. Reporting is more streamlined meaning you don’t have to export reports into Excel. But the biggest win is being able to use the software on a tablet which means staff can be more mobile which is especially important for clinicians.”