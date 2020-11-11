Alcidion signs deal with South Tees Hospitals NHS FT for electronic prescribing system

Australia-based health informatics company, Alcidion, has signed a deal with South Tees Hospitals NHS FT (South Tees) for Alcidion’s Miya Precision solution and the Better OPENeP electronic prescribing and medicines administration (ePMA) system.

In the largest Miya Precision contract Alcidion has signed to date, South Tees will be the second NHS trust to procure a combination of Miya Precision and the Better OPENeP solution in the last 12 months, following early adopter Dartford and Gravesham NHS trust last December.

WHY IT MATTERS

The new system will cover South Tees, the largest trust in Tees Valley in the UK, with over 1,000 beds and approximately 9,000 clinical and operational staff providing care for 1.5 million people.

Miya Precision will enable South Tees to digitise patient care processes and records, while providing a trust-wide orchestration layer to integrate new clinical data with patient data in existing trust systems. This will allow information currently held in disparate systems to be consolidated in a common format for application of AI and advanced clinical decision support.

The Better OPENeP system will allow the trust to digitise its prescribing and medicines administration processes.

The solutions will launch concurrently at the trust in the first phase of the technology deployment.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

In March, Alcidion enhanced its Patientrack software with a new COVID-19 assessment tool, allowing clinical leads to use software information to gauge a site-wide view of their hospital and status of patients.

ON THE RECORD

Dr Andrew Adair, chief clinical information officer and emergency medicine consultant at South Tees, said: “This technology is designed for clinicians by people who really understand clinicians. Our agreement with Alcidion will allow us to accelerate our digital maturity and adopt modern technology that will have a very significant positive impact on the daily lives of the people who use it.

“We have been determined to finalise this agreement at a time of unprecedented pressure in the NHS. The systems we are about to implement will help to lighten the burden faced by clinical staff who are working fantastically hard, by reducing time spent on manual processes and providing some extremely impressive clinical decision support tools. We have chosen to work with Alcidion as more than just another technology supplier – but as a partner that has already demonstrated it understands the needs of our healthcare professionals, our digital strategy and the specific needs of our organisation.”