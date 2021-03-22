EMEA
Healthcare Everywhere, Every Day

AI and cloud to empower the European telehealth market, says Frost & Sullivan analysis

The report estimates that by 2026, the European telehealth market will bring in $17.35bn in revenue.
By Sara Mageit
March 22, 2021
09:19 AM
telehealth, Europe, Frost & Sullivan

Credit: Photo by Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

A recent Frost & Sullivan analysis entitled, Innovative Business Models Powering the Telehealth Market in Europe, has found that the impact of COVID-19 on the healthcare sector across Europe has significantly expanded the use of telehealth.

WHY IT MATTERS

Telehealth has been a key part of the "anytime and anywhere" healthcare model in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been key in ensuring access to essential healthcare services for patients with chronic conditions or those requiring urgent care during the pandemic.

This has consequently resulted in a large surge in Europe's telehealth market, which will require business model revision across the telehealth ecosystem. By 2026, the market is estimated to witness more than a four-and-a-half-fold growth, garnering €17.35 billion ($20.7bn) revenue from €3.69 billion ($4.41bn) in 2019.

The report stated the current growth opportunities for the telehealth market:

  • Behavioural health: Partner with focused solutions providers and pharma companies to offer digital therapeutic solutions. 
  • RPM for real-world evidence collection: Standardise data collected through RPM devices and mobile apps that record patient-reported outcomes.
  • Doctor-to-doctor communication: Doctor-patient communication, information exchange, and integration with electronic medical records (EMRs) are expected to be game-changers.
  • Consumer wearables: Cater to the entire care continuum needs, track basic vital parameters and integrate with health records. The use of consumer wearables has risen, especially as patients become more aware of and involved in their health and wellness journey.

THE LARGER CONTEXT

Last week, Amazon confirmed that it would expand its telehealth services across the United States. It's app-based healthcare service for employees, Amazon Care, will launch throughout the country this summer and will be available this week to serve other companies based in Washington.

Although telehealth uptake has experienced promising growth globally, a recent RAND report has suggested that the biggest uptake in virtual care availability occurred in more affluent and metropolitan communities, highlighting the health equity challenges for policymakers to address. 

ON THE RECORD

Chandni Mathur, healthcare & life sciences senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan said: “Rising demand for consumer-centric services and tools in Europe’s healthcare system is leading to the development of new business models.

“Adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality, blockchain, the internet of medical things (IoMT), wearables, and cloud computing is expected to disrupt the telehealth market. 5G will feature as a key enabler to boost the adoption and effective utilisation of these disruptive technologies.

“From a product type perspective, virtual visits will lead the overall telehealth market, registering growth at an astounding CAGR of 41.2% over the forecast period, followed by remote patient monitoring (RPM) at 20.4%. Further, mhealth and personal emergency response systems (PERS) will also contribute significantly to the market, garnering revenue at 27.5% and 7.7% CAGR, respectively.”

Topics: 
Telehealth

More regional news

Hyland, digital health

Credit: Photo by David Sacks/ Getty Images

'This was really only possible because everything is paperless, everything is digitalised, everything is virtualised’

March 22, 2021
teledermatology, NHS

Credit: Aekkarak Thongjiew/EyeEm/Getty Images

NHSX receives £5m funding boost for teledermatology services

By
Tammy Lovell
March 22, 2021
NHSX

Credit: Shuttershock

NHS replaces lead for cancer screening digital transformation programme

By
Sara Mageit
March 19, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

teledermatology, NHS

Credit: Aekkarak Thongjiew/EyeEm/Getty Images
NHSX receives £5m funding boost for teledermatology services

Most Read

Health Partners deploys school-based telehealth that even lay people can operate
U.S. lawmakers reintroduce House bill safeguarding access to telehealth
Thailand’s Siriraj Hospital partners with NTT and Cisco to use telemedicine for rapid treatment of stroke
For next steps on telehealth, look to the states
Telehealth fraud: Tampa pharmacy owner faces 10 years for $931M conspiracy
Telemedicine slashes no-shows and cancellations at Behavioral Health Services North

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Interoperability
Analytics
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Gerry Blass, CEO of ComplyAssistant
Examining the Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices Law
Sponsored by
Greg Benton and Craig Schlusberg, ERP practice leaders at The Chartis Group
Keys to avoiding ERP implementation pitfalls
HIMSS Media top stories
Amazon expanding telehealth services nationwide; Doctor on Demand, Grand Rounds merge
Sponsored by
Fortinet Field CISO Troy Ament
How organizations can remain secure during digital transformations

More Stories

A person on their phone

Photo: Porapak Apichodilok from Pexels

California breach highlights contact tracing data vulnerabilities
Greg Benton and Craig Schlusberg, ERP practice leaders at The Chartis Group
Keys to avoiding ERP implementation pitfalls
A COVId-19 patient in a hospital bed

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Lessons from an international study on using health IT for COVID-19
NHSX

Credit: Shuttershock

NHS replaces lead for cancer screening digital transformation programme
St. James Manor Crete Illinois nursing nurses

St. James Manor in Crete, Illinois. (Photo: St. James Manor)

St. James Manor uses app to meet extra nursing needs during pandemic
Social prescribing, wellbeing

Credit: Social prescribing London 

Roundup: Social prescribing launches in London, ETZ Hospital adopts uPerform and more briefs
NHSX, digital aspirants programme

Credit: Shuttershock NHS hospital corridors

New wave of 30 trusts to join Digital Aspirants programme, says UK health secretary
A COVID-19 vaccine is administered
(Photo: Mario Tama / Getty Images)
Hospital IT leaders offer up-close views of their vaccine deployment strategies