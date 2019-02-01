eMDs acquires Aprima, boosting outpatient EHR offerings

Aprima, which this week earned Best in KLAS ranking in the Small Practice Ambulatory EHR/PM category, also develops rev cycle tech for providers.
By Mike Miliard
February 01, 2019
12:57 PM
Electronic health record developer eMDs is acquiring Aprima Medical Software for an undisclosed sum. The addition of Aprima, which develops EHR, practice management and revenue cycle management technology, will help eMDs better serve its 63,000 provider customers worldwide, the company said.

WHY IT MATTERS
Both companies had independently worked on modernizing their product lines before this deal came together, eMDs points out, which will help when it comes to integrating the technologies and expanding them across their combined client bases.

"Together, we can service a broad range of specialties and meet the evolving needs of our client partners," said eMDs CEO Derek Pickell in a statement.

The combined company will be headquartered in Austin, Texas, with other locations in the U.S. and India. Pickell will lead it, while Aprima CEO Michael Nissenbaum will serve in an advisory role during the integration.

THE LARGER TREND
The acquisition of Aprima comes the same week as the company was scored the highest rated EHR/PM platform for small ambulatory practices (10 physicians or fewer) in the 2019 Best of KLAS awards.

"It's a nice high note as we look forward to the brand we have built growing exponentially and offering even more value to providers now that Aprima has been acquired by another market leader in this space, eMDs," said Nissenbaum in a statement.

Together the two companies will work to address the unique specific needs of practicing physicians – not least the ongoing challenges that could physician burnout, which is getting more and more attention as EHRs are increasingly eyed as major culprits and the stakes of the looming public health crisis become apparent.

Aprima quoted one of its customers, Mark Hinman, MD, who said the technology helps him "stay ahead of a lot of the rigors associated with practicing today, and certainly burnout-wise, I don't have the problems that a lot of physicians experience."

ON THE RECORD
"The unique combination of our technologies and services prepares us to offer the most powerful and comprehensive portfolio of solutions available – and that means greater impact, increased productivity, and less operational burden for healthcare providers," said Pickell. "Our bottom line is about facilitating the best patient outcomes, and together our companies clear the path for providers to do their best work while enhancing their financial strength."

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Mergers & Acquisitions
