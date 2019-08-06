EHNAC launches new advisory business for privacy & security compliance

The new service from the standards development group will help healthcare clients optimize risk assessments, spot and fix compliance gaps, and manage third-party assurance needs, the standards group says.
By Mike Miliard
August 06, 2019
12:17 PM
EHNAC launches new advisory business for privacy & security compliance

The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission is launching a new consulting and advisory arm to help healthcare organizations better manage their data and maintain regulatory compliance.

WHY IT MATTERS
EHNAC, a non-profit standards development organization and accrediting body for healthcare groups that exchange electronic health data, seeks to offer guidance for those organizations as they try to navigate regulatory compliance for data security.

It will help with enterprise-wide risk assessments, compliance gaps and third-party assurance requirements among other services, including cybersecurity, HIPAA and HITECH compliance, NIST guidance, standards, and more.

EHNAC's areas of expertise include certification, readiness assessments, HITRUST and SOC audits, and other requirements for privacy and security of health data. As it helps its healthcare clients identify compliance gaps, the group says it can help with remediation and instruction on best practices for risk mitigation.

THE LARGER TREND
All month long at Healthcare IT News, we'll be focusing on the theme of "Securing the Healthcare Environment." 

Whether it's ransomware, connected devices, security of cloud infrastructure, data loss protection, phishing, human factors or any other number of complex challenges, IT professionals have come to understand that, as the methods and vectors of cyberattacks evolve, so must their approaches to mitigation. 

Too many, however, still think about security in terms of regulatory compliance rather than true information security. HIPAA and HITRUST compliance are merely basic table stakes. As new threats emerge, healthcare organizations need to take an agile and proactive approach to managing the many risks to mission-critical data – the costs are too big to ignore.

ON THE RECORD
"The increasing number of business, policy drivers and regulatory requirements in our country create pressure for healthcare entities to manage and minimize risk, address compliance requirements and improve health outcomes," Lee Barrett, executive director and CEO of EHNAC, said in a statement.

"That’s why we’ve launched our Consulting and Advisory Services, so we can be on the front lines in assisting healthcare stakeholders address those challenges head on," he said, "providing the critical guidance and support needed to be at their very best and retain their competitive edge.”

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media.

Topics: 
Compliance & Legal, Government & Policy, Privacy & Security
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Health information exchange helps medical group find success with value-based care

Holston Medical Group.

Top Story
Health information exchange helps medical group find success with value-based care

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
eClinicalWorks to pay $155 million to settle suit alleging it faked meaningful use certification
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Analytics
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Using technology to enable rather than frustrate physicians
How genomic testing can transform patient care
Using technology to deliver anytime, anywhere healthcare
How to build trust when dealing with patient data

More Stories

As new cyber risks emerge, strategies evolving but basic principles still apply
As new cyber risks emerge, strategies evolving – but basic principles still apply
Sensyne Health, Bayer collaborate on new AI-powered treatments for heart disease
Sensyne Health, Bayer collaborate on new AI-powered treatments for heart disease
Children’s National sees responses to 80% of doc queries in 2 days with mobile platform

Children’s National Medical Center.

Children’s National sees responses to 80% of doc queries in 2 days with mobile platform
Securing the health environment: Evolving cyberthreats demand shifts in strategy
Kaiser Permanente names first Chief Digital Officer
Kaiser Permanente names first Chief Digital Officer
Could sensor technology address CCTV privacy concerns in care homes?
Chartis Group suggests steps for maximizing value of analytics programs
Chartis Group suggests steps for maximizing value of analytics programs
Access to telehealth services still low, with many questioning its value