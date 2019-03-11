ECRI's 2019 list of patient safety worries includes EHRs

Medical errors caused by mishandled diagnostic tools within the electronic health record join EHR-exacerbated physician burnout on the group's annual list of Top 10 concerns.
By Diana Manos
March 11, 2019
04:25 PM
Share

Improper management of test results and diagnostic tools within EHRs are at the top of a list of patient safety concerns, according to a new report from ECRI Institute.

ECRI’s annual safety report, 2019 Top 10 Patient Safety Concerns, lists diagnostic stewardship and test result management as the number one concern, followed by burnout on patient safety as number three, and patient safety involving mobile health as number four.

These concerns topped safety concerns related to behavioral health, early recognition of Sepsis and infections from peripherally inserted IV lines.

WHY IT MATTERS
It can be fatal to a patient whenever a healthcare provider using an EHR is unable to communicate on a diagnosis or test result properly, ECRI says. Further, as more and more doctors rely on clinical decision support tools to track results and flag issues, it’s important to recognize that EHRs are not the be-end-all.

"Technology is just a tool – there’s currently not an algorithm that is going to identify all the key elements and analyze them to give you the correct diagnosis," said Lorraine B. Possanza, program director at the Partnership for Health IT Patient Safety.

According ECRI’s Patricia Stahura, RN, senior analyst and consultant, three key components must be clearly communicated within an EHR to maintain safety – the diagnosis, the treatment plan, and the follow-up plan.

"The information must be accurate and must be written so that future clinicians looking at the EHR can understand it," she said. "If you have faulty information or missing test results, you are predisposed to making a diagnostic error."

THE LARGER TREND
This latest ECRI report highlights patient safety concerns from across the healthcare, because ECRI believes that collaboration among healthcare providers, community agencies and patients is essential to keeping patients safe.

Physicians and nurses have been struggling with burnout for a while now. Burdensome medical records have been cited as one of the chief reasons.

ON THE RECORD
"Medical errors are the third leading cause of death in the country," says Dr. Marcus Schabacker, president and CEO of ECRI Institute. "This guidance can help healthcare leaders and clinicians save lives."

As the new report notes: "Organizations across the continuum of care are striving to become high-reliability organizations, and part of being highly reliable means staying vigilant and identifying problems proactively."

Twitter: @Diana_Manos
Email the writer: dnewsprovider@gmail.com 

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication. 

 

Topics: 
Decision Support, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Quality and Safety
Share
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Top Story
RSA 2019: Insider's look at the premier cybersecurity conference

Most Read

These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner on Apple, docs who actually like their EHRs and Warren Buffett

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Decision Support
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Analytics
Privacy & Security

Video

Security challenges facing healthcare pros
Taking care to the next level: Start with the experience
Rock Health on how $8.1 billion is being used to advance health IT
Why cybersecurity buzzword bingo is more than just a game

More Stories

Half of hospitals still managing supply chain data manually, if at all
International Women's Day
Achieving a better gender balance across all levels of an organisation
Real-time locating system reduces wait times by 75% at Oregon Medical Group

Oregon Medical Group.

Real-time locating system reduces wait times by 75% at Oregon Medical Group
WHO unveils plans to create a Department of Digital Health
Why cybersecurity buzzword bingo is more than just a game
#BalanceForBetter: Where women in health and technology see the future
RSA 2019: 3 provocative ideas security professionals should be talking about right now
RSA 2019 top takeaways: AI, diversity and the need for a new cybersecurity culture