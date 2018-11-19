ECRI: Acute care patients with mental issues can be dangerous, tech tools can help

There is a small market for software that combines physical and mental health data hospitals can use to better understand threats before an incident occurs.
By Diana Manos
November 19, 2018
11:07 AM
Share
ECRI mental health

If a patient goes into the hospital for treatment, but also has mental health issues, more than half of the time they could hurt themselves or other patients, according to a new study from the ECRI Institute Patient Safety Organization (PSO).

And there is a small market of software tools hospitals and systems can use to be more prepared for such situations.

WHY IT MATTERS

“Behavioral health issues have been one of our top 10 patient safety concerns for the past three years,” said William Marella, ECRI Institute Executive Director of PSO Operations and Analytics.

ECRI’s study, “Meeting Patients' Behavioral Health Needs in Acute Care,” looked at nearly 2,400 event reports of patients with behavioral health needs in non-psychiatric acute care settings and found less than half of the incidents were merely emotional or mental health manifestations — the rest were all violent episodes. In these episodes, the patients suffered temporary or minor harm in 81 incidents and major or permanent harm in three incidents. In one event, a patient died.

Hospitals aren’t equipped to meet the needs of patients with behavioral health needs and most times aren’t aware there is an issue until a crisis occurs, ECRI said.

The ECRI report aims to help hospitals be more prepared by improving training, environment, and coordination with the community.  

MARKETPLACE

The market for software that merges physical and mental healthcare data is fairly scarce, but some vendors do offer it, including Cureatr, Ensocare, eQHealth Solutions, Imprivata, Netsmart, Oculus Health, pMD and Tribridge.

THE BIGGER TREND

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, 18 percent of adults have had a diagnosable mental illness in the past year. Forty two percent of inpatient stays, primarily for a physical health condition, involve a co-occurring mental or substance abuse disorder, studies show.

ECRI said that failing to meet patients' behavioral health needs not only negatively affects patient safety, but it impacts quality of care, occupational health, patient and staff satisfaction, security and risk management, legal and regulatory compliance, public relations, and the organization's operations and finances.

Technology is essential to behavioral population health management and for integrating physical and mental healthcare, said Leanette Henagan, MD, chief integration officer at Partners in Recovery, a group that has replaced by 75 percent the time-consuming use of spreadsheets to track health, and has seen a 32 percent increase in educating members on physical care needs.

It is important to keep in mind that physical and behavioral care have long taken two sharply divergent paths, Henagan told Healthcare IT News last February. “We can't treat the head and the body unless we integrate and connect these disciplines,” she said.  

Topics: 
Analytics
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

IT technicians
Top Story
Should government force tech companies to share encrypted data?

Most Read

Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
2017: The Year Ahead in Healthcare Information Technology
CVS-Aetna merger will make an even bigger giant out of Epic
AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation
Accenture, Merck partner with Amazon Web Services for new cloud precision medicine platform
Epic tops 2017 Best in KLAS awards, securing top spot for 7th straight year; see complete winners

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Decision Support
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

Precision Medicine
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Shakira Brown, CEO of SMB Strategic Media
Best practices to sell cybersecurity to the C-suite
Christiana Care Health System CSIO Anahi Santiago.
Robust infosec needs organizational excellence
Sentara Health VP and CISO Dan Bowden.
Could healthcare's cybersecurity future be in the cloud?
John Daniels, VP of HIMSS Analytics
Beyond EMRAM: Reaching digital maturity with models

More Stories

BlackBerry boosts IoT security with $14B Cylance acquisition
Philips Wellcentive’s Business Leader Niki Buchanan
Business leader at Philips Wellcentive talks lessons learned and the future of value-based healthcare
Innovation Factory’s Alaa Chalabi
Working on the snoring problem, one innovation at a time
Big things for blockchain in healthcare

CommonWell Health Alliance highlighted its progress with Carequality in a presentation at HIMSS18. (Credit: Twitter)

CommonWell rolls out Carequality connection
ECRI mental health
ECRI: Acute care patients with mental issues can be dangerous, tech tools can help
UK HealthTech Advisory Board members announced

An artist's impression of a new Dunedin Hospital. Photo: New Dunedin Hospital

New Zealand’s Dunedin city plans for a new digital hospital