eClinicalWorks looking to ease physician burnout with trio of tools at HIMSS19

eClinicalWorks this year is concentrating its efforts, and cloud-based services, on reducing the burden EHRs put on clinicians.

“The epidemic of physician burnout continues to threaten the quality of healthcare,” Girish Navani, CEO of eClinicalWorks said.

To that end, the EHR maker is demonstrating tools, Navani said, “that will help providers save time by eliminating clicks and increasing efficiency and accuracy at the point of care.”

Specifically, those are Prizma, a health information search engine eCW unveiled at its user group in late 2008, the eClinicalWorks virtual scribe, and Eva, an embedded virtual assistant it demonstrated an initial version of last year at HIMSS18 in Las Vegas.

In the year since, eCW has continued winning new customers amid allegations of holding clients’ data hostage and not complying with the Corporate Integrity Agreement provision in its $155 million May 2017 False Claims Settlement with the United States Department of Justice, and being hit with a comparatively minor fine from the Office of Inspector General regarding patient safety risk.

Navani also gave a taste of what the vendor has in store post-HIMSS19.

“The eClinicalWorks cloud-centric EHR already includes an Electronic Medical Record, Electronic Dental Record, and behavioral health services record,” Navani said. “In 2019, our Acute Care platform will be a primary focus; creating a unified platform across all care settings.”

Branching into acute care settings also means the company is working to advance interoperability efforts. Navani pointed to collaborations with Carequality Interoperability Framework, the CommonWell Health Alliance, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Blue Button 2.0 API as ways it is enhancing access to health data for physicians and, in turn, patients.

Navani said the eCW will also be focusing its attention on making healthcare more accessible and improving user experience by enhancing patient engagement integration directly through its EHR via healow TeleVisits, and by tapping into FHIR cloud services to enable third-party developers to build patient- and provider-centric apps.

“Today’s complex healthcare systems are increasingly focused on interoperability and integration, promoting more effective transmission and integration of patient data,” Navani said. “We will remain focused on developing integrations and tools for better quality healthcare among systems to help providers streamline patient data and improve health outcomes.”

eClinicalWorks will be in booth 149.

HIMSS19 Preview An inside look at the innovation, education, technology, networking and key events at the HIMSS19 global conference in Orlando.

Twitter: SullyHIT

Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.