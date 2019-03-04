DrChrono partners with CoverMyMeds for prior authorization, price transparency

The new integration will feature a medication decision support platform, RxBenefit Clarity, that can provide prescription price information at the point of care.
By Diana Manos
March 04, 2019
12:08 PM
Share

DrChrono, the developer of cloud-based electronic health record, practice management and medical billing tools, has announced an expanded partnership with CoverMyMeds, which makes software to help providers expedite insurance authorization processing and gain insight into prescription pricing.

WHY IT MATTERS
The new partnership will allow physicians to access the best available medication option for patients and will soon be able to process prior authorizations through DrChrono's EHR, the companies say. The electronic prior authorization will save on average up to 15 minutes per prior authorization request and help alleviate administrative burdens associated with the prior authorization process.

DrChrono touts its EHR platform as the first built specifically for iPad, iPhone and Apple Watch. Some features include customizable medical forms, e-prescribing, and real-time patient eligibility checks and more.

DrChrono's integration with CoverMyMeds will feature a medication decision support platform, RxBenefit Clarity, that uses comprehensive analysis to provide accurate prescription price information at the point of prescribing, according to DrChrono.

THE LARGER TREND
Of late, more and more EHR vendors are making moves to combine services into one product. In the last two years or so, EHR and revenue cycle software firm Medsphere has made seven acquisitions/mergers including partnerships. On Feb. 27, Medsphere acquired Wellsoft for its emergency department information systems.

And other companies are forming partnerships to make life easier on physicians. Meditech and Nuance announced Jan. 31 that they are partnering to combine their EHR and voice technology.

ON THE RECORD
"This partnership gives providers access to the most accurate real-time benefit check platform and leading electronic prior authorization technology at the point of prescribing, which helps enhance productivity within the EHR platform and enables patients to be more involved in their treatment plans," says Ryan Tarzy, vice president of strategy and business development at CoverMyMeds.

"Patients are at the center of everything we do," he said, "and our solutions always contribute to our mission of helping patients get the medications they need to be healthy."

Diana Manos is a Washington, D.C.-area freelance writer specializing in healthcare, wellness and technology.

Twitter: @Diana_Manos
Email the writer: dnewsprovider@gmail.com

Topics: 
Cloud Computing, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Pharmacy
Share
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Top Story
Digital health apps could save NHS billions, says report

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner on Apple, docs who actually like their EHRs and Warren Buffett
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Decision Support
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Privacy & Security
Clinical

Video

Why precision medicine must integrate social determinants of health
ResMed giving clinicians direct access to patient data
Selecting the best IT team to improve healthcare
How AI can free doctors up for more personalized patient encounters

More Stories

Hong Kong establishes Primary Healthcare Office with new DHCs to be introduced
How AI can free doctors up for more personalized patient encounters
Machine learning is far from ready for clinical practice of medicine
How Banner Health Network is managing interoperability with 30-plus EHRs
Tips and strategies for healthcare partnerships with tech companies
At Kelsey-Seybold, next-gen antivirus enhances protection of Epic, other systems

The Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, a general and specialty care clinic serving the greater Houston area.

At Kelsey-Seybold, next-gen antivirus enhances protection of Epic, other systems
New app aims to bring Google Glass back to life, gives docs hands-free EHR
Why effective tech must be usable at the patient bedside