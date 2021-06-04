Global Edition
Privacy & Security

DOJ will elevate ransomware probes to terrorism-level priority

Internal guidance shared this week directed U.S. attorney's offices to centrally coordinate ransomware investigations with a task force, Reuters reports.
By Kat Jercich
June 04, 2021
02:36 PM

Photo: Anete Lusina/Pexels

Amid an ongoing series of expensive and disruptive attacks on U.S. health systems, energy infrastructure and food suppliers, the U.S. Department of Justice says it will elevate its ransomware investigations to a priority level similar to that of terrorism.  

As Reuters' Christopher Bing reported this week, the agency sent internal guidance to U.S. attorney's offices around the country directing staff to centrally coordinate ransomware investigations in the field with a Washington task force.  

"To ensure we can make necessary connections across national and global cases and investigations, and to allow us to develop a comprehensive picture of the national and economic security threats we face, we must enhance and centralize our internal tracking," said the guidance, according to Reuters.  

WHY IT MATTERS  

As senior officials told Bing, the DOJ's move to shift ransomware response illustrates how the issue is being prioritized. It will mean that the agency expects U.S. attorney's office investigators to share case details and other information with leaders in Washington.  

"We've used this model around terrorism before, but never with ransomware," said Justice Department Principle Associate Deputy Attorney General John Carlin.  

Other investigations that will also trigger similar notifications now include cases involving counter-antivirus services, botnets and other tools used by hackers.  

The guidance follows a Thursday letter from National Security Council Cybersecurity Advisor Anne Neuberger to corporate executives and business leaders, noting the rise in ransomware attacks and advising organizations to beef up their protection against them.  

The letter outlines best practices for companies, including routine backups and patches, multifactor authentication, endpoint detection and response, encryption, and the employment of a skilled security team. 

THE LARGER TREND  

The Biden administration has signaled that cybersecurity will be a priority going forward, with billions of dollars allocated toward bolstering it in the budget released this past week.  

In the meantime, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has flagged the danger of ransomware attacks on the healthcare sector. Over the past year, the FBI has identified at least 16 Conti ransomware attacks targeting U.S. healthcare and first-responder networks, the agency said this past month.

ON THE RECORD

"The threats are serious, and they are increasing," said the NSC's Neuberger in her letter Thursday. "We urge you to take these critical steps to protect your organizations and the American public."  

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Privacy & Security, Quality and Safety

More regional news

Podcast guest Dr. Charles Alessi

HIMSSCast: Age-related cognitive decline is not inevitable

By
Healthcare IT News
June 04, 2021
Mayo Clinic, CIOs

Pandemic allows CIOs to move with new speed, but cyber threats lie in wait

By
Bill Siwicki
June 04, 2021
The Cerner booth at HIMSS event

Cerner announces hybrid model for workers this fall

By
Kat Jercich
June 04, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Top Story

Mayo Clinic, CIOs
Pandemic allows CIOs to move with new speed, but cyber threats lie in wait

Most Read

The data challenges of SDOH, and how to overcome them
New executive agency launched to help Europe’s recovery from COVID-19
Saint Peter's University Hospital readies for May 1 CMS patient event notifications
UK government announces extra £250M for ongoing research
Health system IT specialist pleads guilty to stealing colleagues' personal info
HHS renews TeleTracking contract for collecting COVID-19 patient data

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Analytics
Telehealth
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS Media top stories
What Biden's budget means for healthcare; bridging pharma, digital health
Kristine Sørensen, founder and director of the Global Health Literacy Academy
How improving digital health literacy can empower patients
Bob Barrett, senior director of security and IT assurance at HIMSS
Designing an effective employee phishing test
Sen. Brian Schatz
Sen. Brian Schatz: Telehealth has Democrats, Republicans working together

More Stories

An EKG readout
GE Healthcare, American College of Cardiology unite toward AI-powered cardiac care
synthetic data Michigan Medicine
Synthetic data boosts accuracy and speed of brain tumor surgery CDS
Bob Barrett, senior director of security and IT assurance at HIMSS
Designing an effective employee phishing test
Does telehealth in Australia have a promising post-pandemic future?
The Epic booth
Epic employees to return to the office starting this summer
Developer typing on multiple screens
FHIR app developers get new incentives from CAQH, EHNAC
A patient holding a cell phone
Emme, smart birth control case company, launches telemedicine service
Troy Yoder, Cisco, telehealth
What is needed for telehealth's next big steps forward?