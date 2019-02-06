DOJ slams Greenway with $57 million False Claims fine

The EHR maker allegedly falsified EHR certification, neglected to fix problems it knew about and paid customers kickbacks to recommend its product to others.
By Tom Sullivan
February 06, 2019
03:08 PM
Share
Gavel DOJ False Claims Greenway

The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday announced that Greenway Health settled a False Claims Act suit by paying $57.25 million.

“In its complaint, the government contends that Greenway falsely obtained 2014 Edition certification for its product Prime Suite when it concealed from its certifying entity that Prime Suite did not fully comply with the requirements for certification,” the DOJ said in a statement. “Among other things, Greenway’s product did not incorporate the standardized clinical terminology necessary to ensure the reciprocal flow of information concerning patients and the accuracy of electronic prescriptions. Greenway accomplished its deception by modifying its test-run software to deceive the company hired to certify Prime Suite into believing that it could use the requisite clinical vocabulary.”

Specifically, DOJ said Greenway’s EHR did not include clinical terminology necessary for the “reciprocal flow of information,” and accurate electronic prescriptions.

“Greenway accomplished its deception by modifying its test-run software to deceive the company hired to certify Prime Suite into believing that it could use the requisite clinical vocabulary,” DOJ explained.  “The government further alleges that Greenway was aware that an earlier version of Prime Suite, which was certified to 2011 Edition criteria, did not correctly calculate the percentage of office visits for which its users distributed clinical summaries and thereby caused certain Prime Suite users to falsely attest that they were eligible for EHR incentive payments.”  

Greenway did not correct the problem, DOJ said, so that its users could continue attesting to meaningful use measures and get reimbursed accordingly.

“Finally, the government alleged that Greenway violated the Anti-Kickback Statute by paying money and incentives to its client providers to recommend Prime Suite to prospective new customers,” the DOJ said. 

Greenway CEO Richard Atkins said: "the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing by Greenway, and all our products remain ONC-certified. This agreement allows us to focus on innovation while collaborating with our customers to improve the delivery of healthcare and the health of our communities.”

Greenway is the second EHR maker to settle a False Claims Act suit with the DOJ in two years. The first, eClinicalWorks, agreed to pay $155 million in May of 2017 to settle allegations that it faked meaningful use certification — a charge that at the time was taken as a signal that the DOJ would probe more EHR makers with similar investigations.

“In the last two years my office has resolved two matters against leading EHR developers where we alleged significant fraudulent conduct.  These are the two largest recoveries in the history of this District and represent the return of over $212 million dollars of fraudulently-obtained taxpayer monies,” said United States Attorney Christina Nolan for the District of Vermont. “These cases are important, not only to prevent theft of taxpayer dollars, but to ensure that the promise of health technology is realized in the form of improved patient safety and efficient healthcare information flow.” 

Twitter: SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com 

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication. 

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Gavel DOJ False Claims Greenway
Top Story
DOJ slams Greenway with $57 million False Claims fine

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Population Health
Imaging

Video

Improving the patient experience with AI and chatbots
How digital health tools benefit from evidence-based practices
Guide to surviving HIMSS19
Putting IT to work to improve healthcare delivery

More Stories

Providers that currently are currently live with CommonWell Services. (Image: CommonWell Health Alliance)

CommonWell Connector Program offers new way to connect
tablet EHR
Small practices want more usable EHRs, KLAS says
HIMSS19: A short guide to regional workshops
MedStar EHR usability campaign shows UX challenges
Laptop doctors
Slack earns HIPAA compliance
Improving the patient experience with AI and chatbots
MITRE Corporation to showcase SMART Scatter analytics at HIMSS19
Frustrated doctor at a computer.
Sponsored: Insult to Injury: The Provider Productivity Drain During an EHR Migration