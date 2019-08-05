DirectTrust sees huge growth in exchange transactions

Use of Direct messaging increased by more than 50 percent over the previous quarter and nearly 400 percent since last year.
By Mike Miliard
August 05, 2019
12:07 PM

DirectTrust says it has seen "explosive growth" in the number of Direct exchange transactions so far this year, as providers make use of the simple and secure means of data interoperability.

WHY IT MATTERS
During the second quarter of 2019, the nonprofit alliance – which was launched to promote secure, electronic exchanges of protected health information between providers and between providers and patients – tracked nearly 251 million messages sent and received through the DirectTrust network

That's an increase of nearly 53%, compared with the previous quarter – and nearly 397% over the same period last year, the group says, noting that the cumulative total of Direct exchange transactions since 2014 has surpassed a billion.

THE LARGER TREND
Moreover, the number of healthcare organizations served by DirectTrust health information service providers and engaged in Direct Secure Messaging exchange has also increased – more than 55% to more than 189,000 compared with the same time last year.

The number of patients/consumers involved in using Direct Secure Messaging increased more than 14% to more than 277,000, according to the group, and the number of trusted Direct addresses able to share PHI grew more than 13% – to nearly 2 million.

The DirectTrust network now includes 35 HISPs in the Accredited Trust Anchor Bundle and 40 Accredited Organizations.

This past week, DirectTrust also announced its development of Trusted Instant Messaging+, or TIM+,, an industry-first standard to enable real-time communication of health information, incorporating trust network concepts to ensure secure transmissions between known, trusted entities within and across enterprises.

ON THE RECORD
“We’re thrilled with the continued growth of the DirectTrust network – and achieving the landmark milestone of one billion Direct Secure Messages exchanged since inception," said DirectTrust President and CEO Scott Stuewe. "We attribute much of this continued growth to the ease of deployment of Direct Exchange – it’s built into EHRs. Additionally, Direct Secure Messaging remains the most cost effective and uncomplicated mechanism for secure interoperable data transport."

Steuwe added that the alliances is "especially excited to see organizations using Direct Secure Messaging in new and innovative ways, such as for public health reporting, and proud to provide a robust network and trust framework to facilitate coordination of care."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media.

Topics: 
Health Information Exchange (HIE), Interoperability, Privacy & Security
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Implementation best practices: Getting pop health off the ground
Top Story
Implementation best practices: Getting pop health off the ground

Most Read

Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Apple reveals 39 hospitals to launch Apple Health Records
Biggest EHR challenges for 2018: Security, interoperability, clinician burnout
Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Analytics
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

How genomic testing can transform patient care
Using technology to deliver anytime, anywhere healthcare
How to build trust when dealing with patient data
Improving patient involvement through better tools

More Stories

Chartis Group suggests steps for maximizing value of analytics programs
Chartis Group suggests steps for maximizing value of analytics programs
Access to telehealth services still low, with many questioning its value
Amazon, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce reup on interoperability promise
Amazon, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce re-up on interoperability promise
New EY system for individualized cancer therapies supports digital ecosphere
New EY system for individualized cancer therapies supports digital ecosphere
How genomic testing can transform patient care
Doctor writing on
Majority of healthcare providers lagging in their digital health readiness
Cerner collaborates with Amazon Web Services on cloud innovation, machine learning
Cerner collaborates with Amazon Web Services on cloud innovation, machine learning
VxWorks OS is vulnerable to remote takeover