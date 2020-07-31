Global Edition
Privacy & Security

DirectTrust makes new secure IM standard available for testing

Trusted Instant Messaging+ aims to offer real-time healthcare communication between known, trusted entities within and across healthcare organizations.
By Mike Miliard
July 31, 2020
05:05 PM

DirectTrust has made the draft of its new Trusted Instant Messaging+ standard available for testing. It bills TIM+ as the industry-first standard to enable real-time secure healthcare IMs by incorporating trust network concepts.

WHY IT MATTERS
DirectTrust lists several benefits to the TIM+ standard, such as its ability to keep participants within their native workflows and technology vendor choices, boosting efficiency.

Additionally, TIM+ users can communicate both within a given enterprise messaging tool and across multiple different platforms using a common standard, it said, with a common security and trust framework.

Learn on-demand, earn credit, find products and solutions. Get Started >>

The messaging standard's features include the ability to detect the availability or presence of trusted endpoints, with near real-time changes in availability status and endpoint authorization control of viewing status, according to DirectTrust.

It also supports text-based communication – one-on-one messaging, group chats and feedback notification of message status – as well as file transfers. The group also said it could enable audio and video communication in further releases.

THE LARGER TREND
Those who might be interested in testing the draft TIM+ standard can learn more here.

DirectTrust says it will also host a Connectathon for TIM+ on November 12 – offering the opportunity to share feedback on the draft Applicability Statement, test reference implementations, suggest use cases and workflows, and provide input regarding policy.

ON THE RECORD
"Connectathons – which date back to the early days of the Direct Project – have served as a gathering place for our colleagues to both exercise the technical standard and collaborate at the network level," said Julie Maas, EMR Direct CEO and chair of the Consensus Body for the TIM+ standard. "We are looking forward to extending this tradition for the draft of the TIM+ standard at the Connectathon in November, and hope to welcome many new communications enthusiasts looking to implement this emerging exchange modality."

"We're thrilled to have a draft of the TIM+ standard ready for testing," said Scott Stuewe, DirectTrust President and CEO in a statement. "We're eager to learn the industry's response as various entities explore this timely and necessary new standard, and look forward to further testing and developments in the areas of workflow and policy at our Connectathon in November."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media

Topics: 
Clinical, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Interoperability, Privacy & Security, Workflow

More regional news

Advanced analytics align nursing resources more accurately

MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.

Advanced analytics align nursing resources more accurately

By
Bill Siwicki
July 31, 2020

Clinician burnout correlates with volume of EHR patient call messages

By
Kat Jercich
July 31, 2020

The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust 

COVID-19 accelerates The Dudley Group’s roll-out of dbMotion

By
Sara Mageit
July 31, 2020
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story
Clinician burnout correlates with volume of EHR patient call messages

Most Read

Yavapai Regional reduces opioid prescriptions by 6% with Cerner EHR-PDMP integration
Apervita unveils tool to aid hospitals with interoperability requirements
What it takes to successfully deliver HIV care remotely
How telemedicine can help close the maternal health gap
Hasty rush to cloud hosting during COVID-19 crisis could set stage for 'cyberpandemic'
At Doxy.me, simplicity is key to telehealth security

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Consumer health competitors seek funding as doctors, hospitals seek COVID-19 relief
Evolution coming to create differentiated experiences for a patient's lifetime
Tracking population health is more important than ever
Change Healthcare CEO discusses new telehealth, analytics tools

More Stories

ONC releases updated recommendations for pediatric health IT
Evolution coming to create differentiated experiences for a patient's lifetime
MOH deploys Biofourmis’ remote monitoring platform for COVID-19 patients in Singapore
BCBS MA expands dentistry telehealth coverage during pandemic
Community Medical transforms with patient relationship management tool

Community Medical Center in Falls Park, Nebraska.

Community Medical transforms with patient relationship management tool
Why did Lifespan Health face such a stiff HIPAA penalty for a stolen laptop?

Credit: Pexels

Smart Dubai upgrades 'Smart Inventory' application to improve efficiency
Tracking population health is more important than ever