The digital health Silk Road project

A recent article from the HIMSS Insights Global Innovators eBook explored how China could be working towards being a global innovator in healthcare through its Belt and Road Initiative.
By Dean Koh
March 15, 2019
02:11 AM
Photo credit: jianke.com

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), also known as One Belt, One Road, is the Chinese government’s development strategy that was introduced in 2013 to build ties along the overland Silk Road Economic Belt and the naval trading route known as the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.

Although health is not at the core of the initiative, Ruwei Hu and his colleagues at the Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou and from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, US, state that the BRI provides a common platform for regional public health emergencies through epidemic information sharing, exchange of preventive and interventional methods, and training health professionals.

In China, there are both start-ups and big companies (including jianke.com, a Chinese B2C internet drug company, see featured image) looking to expand their knowledge and expertise in healthcare through internationalisation and collaboration with foreign companies, making the country a potential global innovator in healthcare, which is the theme of the latest HIMSS Insights eBook.

The full article on China’s digital health Silk Road project can be found here.

Innovation Pulse
