DHA taps Capsule Technologies for clinical surveillance, device connectivity

Defense Health Agency has issued an authority to operate declaration to Capsule Technologies, the company announced this week, and will implement its clinical surveillance and medical device connectivity technologies.

WHY IT MATTERS

DHA will leverage those tools to help its clinicians deliver tele-critical care and remote patient monitoring around the world.

Per the ATO certificate, Capsule's tools will be deployed across DHA's Medical Community of Interest, or MedCOI network, a global VPN where Military Health System applications can be accessed by more than 116,000 users, serving more than 9.5 million beneficiaries.

It will enable specialists practicing in MHS hospitals to more easily collaborate with other clinicians in disparate locations as they manage critical care patients.

THE LARGER TREND

Initially, the Capsule deployment on MedCOI will be focused on supporting remote monitoring and tele-critical care across the entire DHA worldwide, according to Capsule, and there are plans to expand from there.

Capsule Technologies' Medical Device Information Platform – which comprises device integration, monitoring and clinical surveillance tools – takes streaming data from connected systems and presents it as analytics for predictive modeling, research and more.

Its technology will be used for real-time clinical decision support – capturing and analyzing live, streaming data from critical care monitoring and therapy devices.

This is not the only big tele-critical care deal from the federal government in recent weeks. Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs awarded a 10-year contract – which could total as much as $100 million – to Philips to build out the VA’s tele-critical care infrastructure, including tele-ICU, remote patient monitoring, diagnostic imaging, sleep monitors and more.

ON THE RECORD

"We are proud to serve the brave men and women of the American Armed Forces and honored to be supporting their physicians and other clinicians delivering the safest, highest-quality care," said Hemant Goel, chief executive officer of Capsule Technologies. "Earning this ATO is a testament to the security rigor, scalability and robustness of our technology. We look forward to humbly serving U.S. troops and the clinicians caring for them to achieve the best possible outcome for those who sacrifice so much for the benefit of so many."

