Denise Hines joins HIMSS as Chief Americas Officer

Denise Hines, who has has nearly 25 years experience in healthcare technology, is joining the HIMSS executive leadership team as Chief Americas Officer starting in January.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Hines will provide strategy oversight and leadership to Healthcare IT News owner HIMSS, including its professional development and membership programs.

“Throughout my career, I have been dedicated to improving health through the unceasing value of technology and innovation,” Hines said.

Hines will oversee key mission-based initiatives such as Women in Health IT, for which she is already an active member and supporter.

Hines is an award-winning, nationally recognized expert in healthcare technology, particularly pertaining to the role of state government in health information exchanges.

She is currently the CEO of eHealth Services Group, a health technology consulting firm, and serves as the executive director of Georgia’s statewide HIE, the Georgia Health Information Network.

Before joining eHealth Services Group, Hines was vice president of Government Solutions at HealthNovation and consulted for both AT&T and the Georgia Department of Community Health’s Office of Health Information Technology.

In 2017, she was recognized with the prestigious Woman of the Year in Technology – Small Enterprise Award from Women in Technology.

As a current member of HIMSS Board of Directors and the chair emeritus for HIMSS North America Board of Directors, Hines has a unique vantage point and a deep understanding of the organization’s global strategy and mission, HIMSS said.

Hines is also a member of the Board of Advisors for Georgia State University’s Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions, as well as the Advisory Board for the College of Coastal Georgia.

She has presented at hundreds of events across the country, educating providers on the benefits of electronic health record systems, health information technology adoption, and the overall national vision for an interconnected health system.

Hines holds a doctorate in healthcare administration and maintains certifications in project management, software development and healthcare law. She also holds a master of science in health policy and administration, and a bachelor’s degree in health administration.

ON THE RECORD

“I am thrilled to have Denise join our executive leadership team,” said Hal Wolf, president and CEO of HIMSS. “Having worked directly with Denise through the years, we are so honored to have her operational experience and passion for HIMSS contributing every day to our mission of reforming the global health ecosystem by leveraging the power of information and technology."

Christopher Ross, chief information officer at the Mayo Clinic and chair of the HIMSS Board of Directors said, “I am very excited that Denise Hines will join HIMSS as Chief Americas Officer. Her long involvement with HIMSS, tremendous accomplishments in Georgia and nationwide, and her service on the board and as chair emeritus will make Denise a great leader for the future of the organization.”