Global Edition
Telehealth

On-demand virtual care may not lead to cost savings down the line

A new study linked direct-to-consumer telemedicine visits to more downstream office and urgent care visits.
By Kat Jercich
April 26, 2021
03:56 PM
A doctor sits at a computer with a headset on

Photo by Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

A study by University of Michigan researchers published in Health Affairs this month found that direct-to-consumer telemedicine visits for acute respiratory infections were linked to more downstream visits.  

The researchers found that patients with initial direct-to-consumer telemedicine visits were more likely to obtain follow-up care within seven days than those who had sought in-person visits.  

"Our findings suggest that as telemedicine use and growth are sustained, direct-to-consumer telemedicine by a third-party provider may lead to more downstream visits with associated increases in cost when compared with in-person care," wrote the researchers in the study.   

At the same time, they noted, this may be offset by savings from fewer emergency department visits and opportunity cost savings.  

WHY IT MATTERS

The issue of telemedicine spending has loomed large over discussions around the future of virtual care, particularly where regulations are concerned.

"There may be cost savings if the telemedicine encounter resolves the issue; however, a potentially inadequate telemedicine evaluation may lead to more downstream visits, such as secondary office or urgent care visits, adding additional costs," they wrote.  

For this study, researchers focused on direct-to-consumer medicine: a live-video-based encounter initiated by the patient on demand. 

"These visits are most commonly performed by clinicians who work for national for-profit companies with whom the patient has no existing relationship and who lack access to prior medical records –  although many health systems and some practices now also offer on-demand visits for patients under their care," read the study.  

The research team distinguished this from telemedicine visits provided by the patients' own primary care providers, as well as from telehealth consults and asynchronous telemedicine. 

For this study, researchers focused on acute respiratory infections, one of the most common reasons patients seek unscheduled care. They used Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan insurance claims for 86,143 index visits – roughly 28,716 telemedicine visits and 57,427 in-person.  

Researchers found that 10.3 percent of episodes initiated via direct-to-consumer telemedicine led to related downstream visits, compared with 5.9 percent of the in-person control visits.

That said, in-person visits were more likely to lead to downstream emergency department visits.  

Although the exact cause for the follow-up visits was unknown from claims data, researchers said, "Patients may use direct-to-consumer telemedicine out of convenience but then seek further evaluation, either because they have been directed to do so or because their symptoms worsened."

Alternatively, they said, "the additional follow-up care may result from concerns about the inability to conduct a physical exam or the quality of care provided by a telemedicine visit."  

THE LARGER TREND  

Telehealth use has spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic, with some companies seeing influxes of capital in response to relaxed regulations and patient interest.  

It's not clear at this point, however, how some major telehealth players will fare in the near future. Amazon, for instance, announced earlier this year that it would expand its telehealth offerings into all 50 states – but the uneven virtual care regulatory landscape could make similar moves trickier for less-moneyed companies.  

ON THE RECORD  

"Given that acute respiratory infection is the most common reason for direct-to-consumer telemedicine visits, our study provides additional information for stakeholders to consider when weighing the costs and benefits of long-term regulatory changes that would expand or restrict direct-to-consumer telemedicine coverage," wrote the University of Michigan researchers.

 

Kat Jercich is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.
Twitter: @kjercich
Email: kjercich@himss.org
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Claims Processing, Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Population Health, Telehealth

More regional news

Boulder Community Health Foothills Campus telehealth

Boulder Community Health Foothills Campus (Credit: Boulder Community Health)

Telehealth to be a permanent part of care at Boulder Community Health

By
Bill Siwicki
April 26, 2021
Aarti Borkar IBM Security cybersecurity

Aarti Borkar, vice president of IBM Security. (Credit: IBM Security)

As patient-provider experience gets more interconnected, new security strategies needed

By
Bill Siwicki
April 26, 2021
A doctor looks at a tablet with a patient looking over his shoulder

(Photo by bymuratdeniz/Getty Images)

Patient ID Now coalition releases national strategic framework for identity, matching

By
Kat Jercich
April 26, 2021
Want to get more stories like this one? Get daily news updates from Healthcare IT News.
Your subscription has been saved.
Something went wrong. Please try again.

Related Content

Top Story

A doctor looks at a tablet with a patient looking over his shoulder

(Photo by bymuratdeniz/Getty Images)
Patient ID Now coalition releases national strategic framework for identity, matching

Most Read

With telehealth, OLV Human Services decreases cancellations, lengthens sessions
Technical work on interoperable EU vaccine certificate to be completed within three months
HHS watchdog reiterates importance of preventing telemedicine fraud
In telehealth hearing, House committee weighs access against cost
Expansion of remote tech can help safeguard care for people with disabilities
RemoteICU sues HHS for not reimbursing for telehealth provided by physicians outside of the country

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Interoperability
Interoperability

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Population Health
Privacy & Security

Video

Sponsored by
Sean Kennedy, VP and GM of the Public Health Sector at Salesforce
How an automated omnichannel contact center improves patient experience
HIMSS Media top stories
Peloton Tread+ comes under fire; EHR usability gets failing grade
Ran Balicer, chief innovation officer of Clalit Health Services
Data-driven approach can help combat COVID-19
Cybersecurity state of the industry: A look at emerging threats

More Stories

Maximising the use of data in the digital transformation...

(Photo courtesy ChristianaCare)

ChristianaCare, Highmark partner on tech-focused VBC venture
Ran Balicer, chief innovation officer of Clalit Health Services
Data-driven approach can help combat COVID-19

(Photo courtesy of Cerner)

Cerner will provide life insurers access to 54M+ patient records via MIB
Pain management therapy demonstration, Airrosti low-code EHR

Pain management therapy demonstration at Airrosti. (Credit: Airrosti)

Low-code EHR-PM enables massive growth for pain management chain
(Photo by Kilito Chan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kilito Chan/Getty Images)

Round 2 of the COVID-19 telehealth program application portal will open April 29
U.S. Capitol dome

(Photo by Joe Daniel Price/Getty Images)

Ezekiel Emanuel wants big thinking for new government health IT projects
Lucerne Cantonal Hospital (LUKS),

Credit: Lucerne Cantonal Hospital (LUKS) 

Q&A: A year down the road - What has the EPR accomplished in Switzerland?