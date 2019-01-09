Dell EMC executive on multi-cloud frameworks and IoT strategy

The company will be showing an open scalable platform for managing devices, centralizing storage and providing on-demand analytics, among other capabilities at HIMSS19.
By Bill Siwicki
January 09, 2019
09:01 AM
Share

Dell EMC will be exhibiting at HIMSS19 in Orlando in February, and will be discussing, among many other things, what the company identifies as two most important health IT trends: the rise of multi-cloud frameworks and the need for an IoT strategy to support analytics at the edge.

The explosion of digital healthcare data from electronic health records, connected devices, high-performance computing for clinical genomics and pathology, the healthcare internet of things and precision medicine is forcing healthcare organizations to rethink their data strategies and next-generation infrastructure to future-proof their IT environments, said Dave DeAngelis, general manager of global alliances for healthcare at Dell EMC.

"To further optimize the use of data to collaborate in a digital care ecosystem, healthcare organizations must advance their adoption of multi-cloud operating models for standardizing and automating common provisioning, deployment, monitoring, data protection and security services," he said. "While healthcare organizations already are deploying private and public clouds as part of their digital transformation strategies, Dell EMC will be demonstrating specific solutions aligned with our healthcare partner ecosystem to take IT to the next level as a broker of IT services."

A multi-cloud operating framework provides the blueprint with the appropriate architectural approach and governance/standards to bring together private, hybrid, public and specialty cloud services into a single comprehensive, multi-cloud operating approach, while reducing risk and complexity, he explained.

On another front, healthcare provider organizations also can reduce risk in their healthcare IoT strategy to speed up ROI – from patient to provider to cloud, DeAngelis stated.

"To take advantage of the IoT opportunity, organizations need to connect the physical world with the digital, starting with real-time monitoring for visibility, then adding analytics and eventually automation," he said. "Each step builds confidence in the next. The IoT continuum spans the edge, distributed core and cloud, with zones of intelligence that perform analytics while it matters, where it matters and how it matters – optimizing value for the health system."

In addition to specific use-cases for IoT for video monitoring and patient sitters, the vendor at HIMSS19 will highlight an open, scalable platform that includes the ability to simplify data collection, manage devices on the network, centralize data storage, provide on-demand analytics and integrate networking, he said.

Wearable technology and virtual patient observations enabled by the IoT are allowing health systems to improve patient engagement before, during and after hospital visits – and transforming the patient experience, DeAngelis said.

"Reducing inpatient stays using in-home monitoring – for example, heart monitors, glucose monitors and spirometers – improves the patient experience and makes a direct impact on the bottom line by avoiding readmission penalties, notifying clinicians of abnormalities or the need for intervention," he explained. "Many healthcare organizations have started their IoT journey with one application driven by a single business case/need – but the true potential of IoT is the ability to connect systems, and provide even more valuable outcomes from the open, scalable 'system of systems' and the network effect.”

When building the IoT architecture, Dell EMC suggests a strategy to create not just an innovation loop, but rather a virtuous cycle where an organization has data coming in from connected devices, going through the edge, core and cloud, and insights being discovered and pushed back out to the edge.

"In healthcare, this might mean collaborating to find new treatment protocols, or tracking drug effectiveness more quickly than possible in the past," DeAngelis said. "It might mean connecting disparate research efforts working on the same problem or finding new ways to more efficiently deliver hyper-specialized care."

Regardless of a healthcare organization's initial strategy, the investments in the underlying technology and infrastructure need to support the next generation of computational, storage and communication capabilities required to meet the growing demands of collecting, analyzing and securing healthcare IoT data, he added.

"Moving to a multi-cloud operational framework will be integral to digital health transformation," DeAngelis said. "Success starts not with just the technology, but with the health mission and cross-functional collaboration across a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including business, technical, operational and financial."

Healthcare organizations, he added, also will want to consider data flow from acquisition to action. Multi-cloud services can help IT organizations meet demands for easier access and more sophisticated uses of data while ensuring privacy and security, he contended.

"A multi-cloud operating framework also provides IT organizations with a MAT – modernize, automate, transform – structure for rationalizing and modernizing legacy and acquired applications," he explained. "The ability to provision cloud-native platform-as-a-service accelerates the development of new software that can be deployed in multiple types of clouds to simplify workload management and make digital transformation a reality."

Dell EMC will be in booth 3159 at HIMSS19 in Orlando, February 11-15, 2019.

HIMSS19 Preview

An inside look at the innovation, education, technology, networking and key events at the HIMSS19 global conference in Orlando.

 

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com 

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication. 

Topics: 
Cloud Computing, Connected Health, HIMSS19, Network Infrastructure
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Top Story
IBM exec on the ins and outs of securing internet of things devices in healthcare

Most Read

PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Wait! What? Amazon and Apple eye building EHRs
Google makes AI tool for precision medicine open source
Accenture, Merck partner with Amazon Web Services for new cloud precision medicine platform

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Data Warehousing
Analytics
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Cloud Computing
Women In Health IT

Video

Verizon’s Nancy Green
IT pros need flexibility amid disruption in healthcare
Maria Lensing, vice president of global healthcare solutions at AT&T
Taking advantage of 50 billion connected devices by 2020
Mark Duman, managing director of MD Healthcare Consultants
Patient innovation needs clinician buy-in
James Freed, CIO, Health Education England
Building a digital-ready workforce

More Stories

Lack of women CEOs is a problem for healthcare, Oliver Wyman says
Mark Duman, managing director of MD Healthcare Consultants
Patient innovation needs clinician buy-in
James Freed, CIO, Health Education England
Building a digital-ready workforce
NHS hospital sign
Tech to play 'central role' in delivery of NHS long-term plan in England
HIMSS CHIME CIO

Ed Kopetsky of Stanford Children's is the John E. Gall, Jr. CIO of the Year. 

HIMSS and CHIME name Ed Kopetsky of Stanford Children's CIO of the Year
Vocera Smartbadge
Vocera unveils Smartbadge combining mobile phone, clinical communications
GE AI HIMSS19

Keith Bigelow of GE Healthcare says the industry is on a journey to precision health that starts with driving down costs and improving patient experience. 

GE to show AI apps and smart devices for precision health at HIMSS19
New data tool compares Australia’s health performance against the world