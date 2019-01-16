Definitive Healthcare acquires HIMSS Analytics data products and services

Definitive CEO Jason Krantz said the deal will strengthen its market intelligence platform.
By Tom Sullivan
January 16, 2019
09:01 AM
Share

Definitive Healthcare on Wednesday announced that it has acquired HIMSS Analytics' Logic, Predict and Analyze assets to enhance its market intelligence platform.

HIMSS Analytics, a Healthcare IT News sister, will continue its focus on maturity models, such as the EMR Adoption Model, and adoption models for analytics, continuity of care and infrastructure.

WHY IT MATTERS

Definitive CEO Jason Krantz said in a statement that combining HIMSS Analytics' data set, which includes information about health IT products hospitals and facilities have installed and purchasing contracts, with Definitive's data about healthcare providers will enhance its market intelligence platform for the newly-combined client base.

Definitive added that it will "immediately begin integrating the datasets and platform functionality into a single source of truth. Definitive’s new offering will include improved coverage of IT purchasing intelligence with access to years of proposals and executed contracts, enabling transparency and efficiency in the development of commercial strategies."

ON THE RECORD

“As we look to the future of HIMSS and HIMSS Analytics, we are channeling our energies toward accelerating the impact we can have through our portfolio of Maturity Models, which help healthcare provider organizations measure and benchmark their progress in technology adoption/implementation,” said HIMSS Analytics Executive Vice President Blain Newton.“The next generation of HIMSS Analytics and the creation of a robust provider data platform to deliver increased value to members and customers globally.”

The companies did not disclose financial terms of the deal.

Twitter: @SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com 

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Analytics
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Top Story
AWS: AI, data analytics and cloud converging to cut costs, boost care quality

Most Read

Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
2017: The Year Ahead in Healthcare Information Technology
CVS-Aetna merger will make an even bigger giant out of Epic
Accenture, Merck partner with Amazon Web Services for new cloud precision medicine platform
AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation
Why EHR data interoperability is such a mess in 3 charts

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Data Warehousing
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Population Health
Cloud Computing

Video

UK takes pivotal step forward with central digital strategy
Paying patients to take their medications
How voice content is helping people live healthier lives
Using data science to break down the interoperability problem

More Stories

ONC releases Interoperability Standards Advisory Reference 2019
Adam Greene

Adam Greene, Partner at Davis Wright Tremaine, says even mature programs can lack documentation regulators seek. 

Think a strong infosec posture means you’re HIPAA compliant?
cybersecurity command center HIMSS19
Cybersecurity command center at HIMSS19: What to expect

University Hospital Southampton, England

HIMSS19 looks at lessons learned in accelerating innovation in England
IHiS and SingHealth fined S$1 million in total by PDPC for data breach arising from cyberattack
Julie Hall-Barrow uses IT innovation to remove barriers to care
Call for proposals: Cleveland Clinicand HIMSS Patient Experience Summit
Hospitals with value-based contracts making more post-EHR investments