Definitive Healthcare acquires HIMSS Analytics data products and services

Definitive Healthcare on Wednesday announced that it has acquired HIMSS Analytics' Logic, Predict and Analyze assets to enhance its market intelligence platform.

HIMSS Analytics, a Healthcare IT News sister, will continue its focus on maturity models, such as the EMR Adoption Model, and adoption models for analytics, continuity of care and infrastructure.

WHY IT MATTERS

Definitive CEO Jason Krantz said in a statement that combining HIMSS Analytics' data set, which includes information about health IT products hospitals and facilities have installed and purchasing contracts, with Definitive's data about healthcare providers will enhance its market intelligence platform for the newly-combined client base.

Definitive added that it will "immediately begin integrating the datasets and platform functionality into a single source of truth. Definitive’s new offering will include improved coverage of IT purchasing intelligence with access to years of proposals and executed contracts, enabling transparency and efficiency in the development of commercial strategies."

ON THE RECORD

“As we look to the future of HIMSS and HIMSS Analytics, we are channeling our energies toward accelerating the impact we can have through our portfolio of Maturity Models, which help healthcare provider organizations measure and benchmark their progress in technology adoption/implementation,” said HIMSS Analytics Executive Vice President Blain Newton.“The next generation of HIMSS Analytics and the creation of a robust provider data platform to deliver increased value to members and customers globally.”

The companies did not disclose financial terms of the deal.

Twitter: @SullyHIT

Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.