Decision support for the under-served

A recent article from the HIMSS Insights Global Innovators eBook looked at the impact of a project addressing health inequality in India.
By Tammy Lovell
March 04, 2019
12:59 PM
Share

Credit: The George Institute for Global Health

According to the International Diabetes Federation, there were nearly 73 million cases of diabetes in India in 2017.

But the geographical distance to Primary Health Centres (PHCs), the first level of contact for diabetes management, the uncertain availability of doctors and costs in terms of wage loss are some of the factors that play a role in deterring people from seeking care.

However, a new pilot aims to address the issue of health inequality by ensuring that care is provided directly in the communities, in a programme run by a medical research unit created in Australia - The George Institute for Global Health.

The most recent issue of the HIMSS, parent company of Healthcare IT News, Insights eBook looked at the work of Global Innovators in health and care, including the IMPACT (Innovation M-health led Participatory Approach to Comprehensive Screening and Treatment of Diabetes) programme.

The scheme provides community-based female health activists, which deliver diabetes care, with a kit that includes smartphones, blood pressure monitoring devices, weighing machines and other monitoring equipment.

The full article on the project can be found here.

Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Patient Engagement
Share
View all comments 0

Related Content

Top Story

Top Story
Digital health apps could save NHS billions, says report

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Next-gen EHRs: Epic, Allscripts and others reveal future of electronic health records
Trinity Health chooses Epic for integrated EHR, revenue cycle management
What does 'patient engagement' really mean?
Medtronic enables pacemaker monitoring by smartphone
CMS clarifies policy on texting patient info across healthcare teams

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Decision Support
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Privacy & Security
Clinical

Video

Why precision medicine must integrate social determinants of health
ResMed giving clinicians direct access to patient data
Selecting the best IT team to improve healthcare
How AI can free doctors up for more personalized patient encounters

More Stories

Hong Kong establishes Primary Healthcare Office with new DHCs to be introduced
How AI can free doctors up for more personalized patient encounters
Machine learning is far from ready for clinical practice of medicine
How Banner Health Network is managing interoperability with 30-plus EHRs
Tips and strategies for healthcare partnerships with tech companies
At Kelsey-Seybold, next-gen antivirus enhances protection of Epic, other systems

The Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, a general and specialty care clinic serving the greater Houston area.

At Kelsey-Seybold, next-gen antivirus enhances protection of Epic, other systems
New app aims to bring Google Glass back to life, gives docs hands-free EHR
Why effective tech must be usable at the patient bedside