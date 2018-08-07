Cybersecurity pros share countermeasures for protecting against insider threats

Active training via simulated phishing, progressive disciplinary measures, disabling hyperlinks and document execution from emails are among the suggestions.
By Bill Siwicki
August 07, 2018
03:56 PM
Share
email login on user screen

Several years back, Memorial Healthcare System in Florida was attacked from within. Two employees accessed the protected health information of more than 115,000 patients, stealing the patient data. That breach led Memorial to completely revamp its security procedures to guard against future insider threats. It still ended up paying a $5.5 million HIPAA settlement as a result of the breach.

It's not just mystery hackers from Russia trying to gain access to U.S. information systems. Insider security threats are becoming more common in healthcare, and the cause of many breaches. A recent Verizon report noted that 60 percent of healthcare data breaches involve insiders.

There are two types of insider threats that healthcare organizations can face: malicious and accidental. Malicious actors aim to do harm; unintentional insiders are often employees that were trying to do the right thing but made a mistake or acted in ignorance.

"The first and most obvious type of insider threat is malicious actors whose intention is to cause harm to an organization," said Mike McKee, CEO of insider threat management company ObserveIT. "If an insider is bored, depressed, frustrated or angry based on a situation involving an organization or workplace, there is a high likelihood that they may act out maliciously. Money is another significant motivator for malicious insider threats."

If an employee is suffering from financial hardship, or is looking to improve their situation, there is an opportunity to exploit their insider position for monetary gain. And malicious insider threats can be motivated by politics. Incidents of state-sponsored insider threat attacks and corporate espionage have been reported.

"The second type of insider threat is accidental, often caused by human error or ignorance," McKee explained. "An employee or contractor with access to the organization's systems and data may be a risk for becoming an insider threat if they aren't necessarily tech-savvy or used to considering the security implications of their actions. Even if they are aware of the potential consequences, employees often take the most convenient course available and avoid using difficult and cumbersome security tools."

Healthcare organizations can take administrative countermeasures to protect themselves.

"These include continuous workforce education, active training via simulated phishing emails with immediate feedback and training, and progressive disciplinary measures for repeat offenders, although this has been slow to adopt in my experience," said Fernando Martinez, chief digital officer at the Texas Hospital Association, which created and promotes a cybersecurity awareness program.

"If an insider is bored, depressed, frustrated or angry based on a situation involving an organization or workplace, there is a high likelihood that they may act out maliciously. Money is another significant motivator for malicious insider threats."

Mike McKee, ObserveIT

Hospitals also can take technical countermeasures to protect digital assets.

"These include disabling hyperlinks and document execution from emails, flagging emails from outside of the organization, and using third-party security software, host-based intrusion prevention systems or advanced hyperlink analyzers," Martinez said.

Other countermeasures such as thorough network management and visibility may not prevent a successful exploit but can identify and alert when an exploit succeeded in order to minimize the risk and operation impact, he added. These include detection of anomalous network behavior using security information and event management or similar technology, network traffic analysis such as egress filtering, honeypots, and geo-constrained access control lists on firewalls and other perimeter controls, he said.

The best way to mitigate risk associated with both intentional and unintentional insider threats is by monitoring user activity and implementing a formal insider threat program to decrease risk, McKee said. 

Nearly half of respondents (44.9%) to the 2018 HIMSS Cybersecurity Survey indicated that their organizations do have insider threat management programs and that policies are in place. Yet other respondents (27.0%) indicated that their insider threat management programs are informal. But a fair number of respondents (24.2%) indicated that their organizations had no insider threat management program at all. 

"Both negligent and malicious insider threat activity can be extremely damaging to any organization," the HIMSS report said. "Undesirable consequences, such as data leakage, breaches, sabotage and fraud may occur and could go unnoticed for a significant period of time until the damage is significant to the organization." 

The problem, of course, is not new and HIMSS noted in its 2017 cybersecurity report that formalizing an insider threat management program is more effective because rules, formal policies and sanctions can be applied and enforced consistently. 

A monitoring solution should include a collection of data: capturing rich metadata including timestamp and duration of a session, login account, system name, the far endpoint the user came in from and more provides organizations the context of user actions before, during and after any incident or out-of-policy behavior, McKee said.

Such technology should also should also be able to automatically detect risky activity and anomalous user behavior, McKee added. Behavioral analytics can continually analyze user activity to detect actions that are out of role, suspicious, or in violation of the formal insider threat program. And live session response allows healthcare administrators to receive real-time alerts when an unauthorized or suspicious activity takes place.

Healthcare Security Forum

The Boston forum focuses on business-critical information healthcare security pros need Oct. 15-16.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Data Warehousing, Network Infrastructure, Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

doctor working on EHR tablet, computer
Top Story
List: 475 facilities achieved HIMSS Analytics Stage 6 in July

Most Read

How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
5 ways hospitals can use data analytics
8 common questions about HL7
Allscripts hit by ransomware, knocking some services offline

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Patient Engagement
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Cloud Computing
Interoperability
Telehealth

Video

Finding actionable data means 'not boiling the ocean'
Anahi Santiago, CISO and Christiana Care Health System talking at Healthcare Security Forum in San Francisco
Presentation: Agile security for the modern healthcare organization
John Gluck of Pure Storage talks about analytics at Big Data Forum
Presentation: Finding value and taking analytics to the next level
GDPR and US healthcare
Presentation: US healthcare and GDPR - Does it really matter?

More Stories

mexican flag
Telemedicine vendor breaches the data of 2.4 million patients in Mexico
email login on user screen
Cybersecurity pros share countermeasures for protecting against insider threats
Dell Medical School builds data hub

Credit: Dell Medical School on Twitter

Dell Medical School builds data hub to speed healthcare innovation
young girls on social media
Think tank urges social media sites to address mental health of young people
First responder walking by fire.
FirstNet helps ensure emergency medical communications during a really big disaster – and every day
CMS booth at HIMSS18 in Las Vegas
CMS to host Blue Button 2.0 conference
Seema Verma.
CMS Administrator Seema Verma calls on an end to physician fax machines by 2020
Doctor concerned over a data breach.
Healthcare cybersecurity is in a rut, and hackers keep swinging