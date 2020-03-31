Global Edition
Telehealth

CPSI gives away new telemedicine system to combat the pandemic

The health IT vendor and its subsidiary Get Real Health have unveiled TalkWithYourDoc.com, free to provider organizations through 2020.
By Bill Siwicki
March 31, 2020
11:45 AM
CPSI gives away new telemedicine system to combat the pandemic

Community-healthcare-systems vendor CPSI has launched TalkWithYourDoc.com, designed to be an effective alternative to face-to-face medical visits for patients and doctors amidst the COVID-19 crisis. The goal is to enable safe and comprehensive virtual medical visits between patients and healthcare providers.

CPSI is offering the product for free for the remainder of 2020 to help healthcare-provider organizations during the pandemic.

WHY IT MATTERS

TalkWithYourDoc.com, the company said, delivers more than remote-care appointments. It is designed to connect patients with their doctors through an integrated dashboard to share electronic health records, patients’ medical devices, health journals, surveys and checklists, medical alerts and more.

It also gives healthcare providers of all sizes the capability to continue offering revenue-generating healthcare services during the coronavirus crisis. Further, it is designed to provide a way for patients to be screened for COVID-19 remotely and receive continuing care for ongoing health problems without risking contracting the coronavirus.

TalkWithYourDoc.com was developed by CPSI’s subsidiary Get Real Health. The new product is billed as EHR-agnostic, secure and HIPAA-compliant and can be set up by downloading an app. A health system, hospital or medical practice can have the system up and running in hours, according to CPSI.

ON THE RECORD

Get Real Health President Robin Wiener said TalkWithYourDoc.com is a secure monitoring tool that can aid a provider when diagnosing a patient. It also, Wiener continued, connects to patients’ medical devices for a 360-degree view of their conditions. The system can be used by small rural hospitals and clinics, as well as large hospital systems, Wiener said.

CPSI Chief Growth Officer David Dye said that Get Real Health has developed patient-engagement systems for 15 years and these systems can exist on a laptop or on a handheld device and allow patients to easily access their health records. The information, he added, is stored securely in one place, and is also available to their families and doctors.

THE LARGER TREND

Telemedicine is taking center stage during the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, where healthcare at a distance is profoundly needed.

In an effort to fight the spread of the virus, the HHS Office for Civil Rights announced that during the coronavirus pandemic it would use discretion when enforcing HIPAA compliance for telehealth communications tools.

Meanwhile, the Trump Administration has expanded Medicare telehealth benefits, which the CMS says would enable beneficiaries to get telehealth services in physician’s offices, hospitals, nursing homes, rural health clinics and their homes.

On another front, Healthcare IT News has compiled a listing of telemedicine vendors in the age of COVID-19, a resource for health IT leaders.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com
Healthcare IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Topics: 
Patient Engagement, Telehealth

More regional news

Epic, OCHIN launch COVID-19 app for front-line care coordination

By
Mike Miliard
March 31, 2020
Doctors in Hazmat suits treating patient.

CMS relaxes rules around telehealth, coronavirus testing

By
Susan Morse
March 31, 2020

Cleveland Clinic names new chief information officer

By
Mike Miliard
March 31, 2020

Related Content

Top Story
COVID-19's effect on health and care: Is this a portent of the 'new normal'?

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Comparing 11 top telehealth platforms: Company execs tout quality, safety, EHR integrations
Here are 6 major issues facing healthcare in 2019, according to PwC
Next-gen EHRs: Epic, Allscripts and others reveal future of electronic health records
Trinity Health chooses Epic for integrated EHR, revenue cycle management
5 ways Amazon could disrupt healthcare

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Clinical
Privacy & Security
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Privacy & Security
Patient Engagement

Video

Breaking down barriers to care traced to social determinants of health
The vast promise – and major challenges – of healthcare AI
How tech is guiding coronavirus response worldwide
Population health: How tech can assist at-risk patients

More Stories

White House asks all hospitals to report data on COVID-19 testing
VA COVID-19 response plan stresses telehealth, virtual care services

The HIMSS Webinar, 'Italy and Germany facing COVID-19', hosted by Charles Alessi, HIMSS, had two CIOs from private hospital chains in Italy and Germany.

COVID-19: 'A continuously evolving process that requires adapting by the hour'

Above image: A screenshot of the COVID-19 assessment tool in Alcidion's Patientrack solution.

Alcidion enhances Patientrack software with new COVID-19 assessment tool

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Readers share their stories of how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting them
New York seeks volunteers for COVID-19 tech SWAT team
UK: COVID-19 open data hackathon
COVIDathon aims to develop open source tools to combat pandemic