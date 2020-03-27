Global Edition
Artificial Intelligence

COVIDathon aims to develop open source tools to combat pandemic

The goal of the hackathon is to bring together the decentralized artificial intelligence community in an effort to help find new approaches to combat the coronavirus crisis.
By Nathan Eddy
March 27, 2020
12:10 PM

Starting April 1st, the Decentralized AI Alliance and partners SingularityNET and Ocean Protocol plan to host an online, not-for-profit hackathon called COVIDathon.

The goal is to bring together the decentralized artificial intelligence community in an effort to help find solutions to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

WHY IT MATTERS
The eight-week hackathon features four tracks including data privacy, epidemiology & medicine, informational & coping tools, and open innovation, with the aim of developing and launching open-source code and tools to combat the pandemic and related consequences.

Hosted on DevPost, COVIDathon will run until June 1, with COVIDathon founding members providing tech assistance, technology and one-on-one mentorship to the hackathon participants.

The founders believe decentralized technology has the potential to provide more effective ways of addressing the multiple problems associated with tracking, controlling, understanding and ultimately curing pandemics like COVID-19.

The DAIA counts blockchain specialists like Aaragon and NEM, geneticists from Shivom, a biotech data and genetics analytics firm, and group of doctors coming from NTH Opinion, a US-based AI health technology firm as among its supporters.

The solutions developed by each track of hackathon participants, which is open to developers, technologists, doctors, entrepreneurs worldwide, will be as assessed by a panel of judges from the worlds of AI, blockchain and healthcare.

THE LARGER TREND
The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in a wave of initiatives from health groups to tech organizations combating the spread of the virus, including two Israeli hospitals that launched an AI-based tele-ICU to support COVID-19 patients, and Collective Medical, an ADT-based care collaboration network that this week rolled out new functionality to support the public health response to COVID-19 at no cost.

Overall, medical technologies like telehealth platforms, data collected from digital thermometers and even 3D printing efforts have been rolled out worldwide to join testing, prevention and tracking efforts.

ON THE RECORD
"It is imperative for those with AI expertise to help with the COVID-19 pandemic," Dr. Ben Goertzel, chairman of DAIA and CEO of SingularityNET, said in a statement.

"From aiding with biomedicine and epidemiology to ensuring that data privacy is respected as the pandemic is tracked and studied, to creating democratically-evolving tools for sharing information and helping people cope – the number of ways AI can support in this unprecedented situation is vast."

Nathan Eddy is a healthcare and technology freelancer based in Berlin.
Email the writer: nathaneddy@gmail.com
Twitter: @dropdeaded209

Topics: 
Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Clinical, Connected Health, Population Health

More regional news

Telehealth group practice offers free care to seniors nationwide during crisis

Telehealth group practice offers free care to seniors nationwide during crisis

By
Bill Siwicki
March 27, 2020

Credit: CLEW

Two Israeli hospitals launch AI-based tele-ICU to support COVID-19 patients

By
Tammy Lovell
March 27, 2020

In a COVID-19 hotspot, a physicians group deploys a free triage and telehealth tool

By
Bill Siwicki
March 26, 2020

Related Content

Top Story
COVIDathon aims to develop open source tools to combat pandemic

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Analytics
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Patient Engagement
Clinical

Video

Breaking down barriers to care traced to social determinants of health
The vast promise – and major challenges – of healthcare AI
How tech is guiding coronavirus response worldwide
Population health: How tech can assist at-risk patients

More Stories

Coronavirus pandemic puts focus on strengths, weaknesses of EHRs
How one statewide HIE is helping coordinate coronavirus response
Collective Medical debuts free tool to help public health response to pandemic
Collective Medical debuts free tool to help public health response to pandemic
Mobile chatbot tech improves ER patient experience at Banner Health
Mobile chatbot tech improves ER patient experience at Banner Health
Getting it right: The rise of digital health
Telemedicine platform can be used in-house to keep docs safe in COVID-19 assessments

AUBMC has made history in Lebanon as the first organisation to achieve Stage 6 of the HIMSS EMRAM and O-EMRAM

American University of Beirut Medical Center achieves Stage 6 of EMRAM and O-EMRAM
Health IT heavy-hitters join forces for COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition